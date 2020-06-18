 Skip to content
Happy Juneteenth!

(CNBC) Kentucky AG asks for patience in Breonna Taylor case, claims not all the police will get raises and promotions
    Police, Crime, Criminal law, police killing of Breonna Taylor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
But the murderers will get a month of PTO while he saunters to filing no charges.
SSDD.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Black is the new Native American, I see
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When they do grind, the wheels of justice grind slowly.

This is by design. It's not a bad thing.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Happy Juneteenth, blacks! Also, maybe have a little patience with us, please, we're working on it!
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: But the murderers will get a month of PTO while he saunters to filing no charges.
SSDD.


You think it be that quick? I used to have such optimism.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We're sorry we got caught doing nothing so now we will enter the new 'dragging our feet' phase of police accountability. Please stand by."

"We have investigated ourselves and......""
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"please have patience, I'm confident that a through investigation will satisfy the public that this so called breonna Taylor wasn't so innocent and may have previously fraternized with individuals who are suspected of smoking the devil's lettuce. We can't say for sure, but we will leave no rock unturned in our investigation of why we were right to murder her."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Elegy: When they do grind, the wheels of justice grind slowly.

This is by design. It's not a bad thing.


In defense of sand, I see.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This while they board up the Louisville courthouse.  They'll make a statement early on a Sunday morning when the weather is bad.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how flammable the DA's office building is?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Slow walking again? In the Brooks case they can't charge the officer until a grand jury convenes in Oct. My guess it they hope everyone forgets by then.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Elegy: When they do grind, the wheels of justice grind slowly.

This is by design. It's not a bad thing.


Kinda makes me wonder why the wheels of justice grind so fast when they are  arresting a black dude for a non-violent crime when, instead of shooting or choking people, they could just leave and wait for the dude to come back to his house to arrest him.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Slow walking again? In the Brooks case they can't charge the officer until a grand jury convenes in Oct. My guess it they hope everyone forgets by then.


It's not going away. Not this time. Riots get results.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I wonder how flammable the DA's office building is?


Folks need to start finding the residences instead.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Im going to guess this is going to go the way people want and this guy is gathering evidence to get the officers convicted beyond reasonable doubt in a state where the police could burn down an orphanage and get away with it.
 
Frozboz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of the cops was just fired today.  Here's LMPD's response and their conclusion in regard to this officer specifically:

https://twitter.com/LMPD/status/12740​1​0239160012801
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

saturn badger: Slow walking again? In the Brooks case they can't charge the officer until a grand jury convenes in Oct. My guess it they hope everyone forgets by then.


... justice denied.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FleshFlapps: Im going to guess this is going to go the way people want and this guy is gathering evidence to get the officers convicted beyond reasonable doubt in a state where the police could burn down an orphanage and get away with it.


Plywood sez different.
 
