(USA Today)   "It's Juneteenth, but we are still trying to get free in 2020"   (usatoday.com) divider line
40
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe some farker can enlighten me, but how does Juneteenth land on 19th?  Not June 10th as I first thought when I saw the combo move.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Maybe some farker can enlighten me, but how does Juneteenth land on 19th?  Not June 10th as I first thought when I saw the combo move.


This is why.

Juneteenth (short for "June Nineteenth") marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

Source: History Channel
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Maybe some farker can enlighten me, but how does Juneteenth land on 19th?  Not June 10th as I first thought when I saw the combo move.


Because Texas.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no, we had a black President so racism is over.

We can go back to hating black people now.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't be a real holiday until you can get 10% off on a large appliance.
 
OldJames
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ishkur: No no, we had a black President so racism is over.

We can go back to hating black people now.


I'm busy hating on vegans, and that's a full time gig, so I'll have to pass on hating black people with you. Whole ass one thing, don't half ass two things.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Merltech: Maybe some farker can enlighten me, but how does Juneteenth land on 19th?  Not June 10th as I first thought when I saw the combo move.


The two e's aren't a typo.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldJames: hating on vegans,


and those crossfit loons too
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It won't be a real holiday until you can get 10% off on a large appliance.


Mattress sales are the true measuring stick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Merltech: Maybe some farker can enlighten me, but how does Juneteenth land on 19th?  Not June 10th as I first thought when I saw the combo move.

This is why.

Juneteenth (short for "June Nineteenth") marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

Source: History Channel


this. try not to be a hater. It's not like it's Smarch or something.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You see, WHITE people think that dates that papers are signed mean something. SLAVES know the only day that counts is the day we get farking set free.
 
davynelson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Freedom?

Fark user imageView Full Size


After this I saw multitudes
Forced from the land
Cleared away for the wool
Dispossessed, refugees
Who were told
To be free
Free to starve. or to
Slave; free to choose
A or B, as we offered
To labour or die

I saw cities explode with
This freedom, and
Covered my eyes

-art bears, the world as it is today 1981
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.


Good lord
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.


Ya, because todays republicans and democrats are still exactly the same as they were 200 years ago.

Moron.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Hoping that my snarkometer is on the fritz.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.


But if it hadn't been for Juneteeth, Nixon would never have adopted the Southern strategy.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What Trump has done is pulled the bandage off race relations. Showing how ugly the slavery wound still is.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.


You are going to get a lot of bites!!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Merltech: Maybe some farker can enlighten me, but how does Juneteenth land on 19th?  Not June 10th as I first thought when I saw the combo move.


Do your maths the Wakanda way.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Free Texas from mental slavery.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So they came from a distant isle
Nameless woman
Faithless child like a bad dream
Until there was no room at all
No place to run, and no place to fall

Give us our daily bread
We have no shoes to wear
No place to call our home
Only this cross to bear

We are the multitudes
Lend us a helping hand
Is there no love anymore
Living in the Promiseland


I know it's part of a song sung by a white male country singer...

but somehow it fits. I think it does.
 
fat_free
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess it's called "Juneteenth" bc uneducated Texas slaves weren't sure what day in June it was when they got the news, so they referred to it as Juneteenth. It's not like they had anything else goin' on in the calendar to track their schedule against, so Juneteenth it became.

Would have been interesting if the news came on June 12th - Juneellfthhht-t-t-t-t?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Free Texas from mental slavery.


"none but ourselves can free our mind"

it's plural. We help free each other, or we are not free.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

davynelson: Freedom?

[Fark user image 220x216]

After this I saw multitudes
Forced from the land
Cleared away for the wool
Dispossessed, refugees
Who were told
To be free
Free to starve. or to
Slave; free to choose
A or B, as we offered
To labour or die

I saw cities explode with
This freedom, and
Covered my eyes

-art bears, the world as it is today 1981


That adds some context, perhaps a double entendre to Bad Religion's "Don't Pray on Me"

A grizzly scene on my electron beam
Told a story about human rights
So all of Kings horses and all of Kings men
Had a riot for two days and nights
Well, the city exploded but the gates wouldn't open
So the company asked him to quit
Now everybody's equal
Just don't measure it
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The University I work for suddenly gave us a half a day off. I'm happy to have it, but, given Amerika's racial history, find getting half a day ironic.

/Farking on THEIR time to stick it to the man.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Merltech: Maybe some farker can enlighten me, but how does Juneteenth land on 19th?  Not June 10th as I first thought when I saw the combo move.

This is why.

Juneteenth (short for "June Nineteenth") marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

Source: History Channel


Thanks.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fat_free: I guess it's called "Juneteenth" bc uneducated Texas slaves weren't sure what day in June it was when they got the news, so they referred to it as Juneteenth. It's not like they had anything else goin' on in the calendar to track their schedule against, so Juneteenth it became.

Would have been interesting if the news came on June 12th - Juneellfthhht-t-t-t-t?

Would have been interesting if the news came on June 12th - Juneellfthhht-t-t-t-t?


Nah, the slaves knew the day. On the 1st anniversary, they celebrated what they called Jubilee Day. That term morphed into Juneteenth.

The National Archives on Thursday located what appears to be an original handwritten "Juneteenth" military order informing thousands of people held in bondage in Texas they were free.

The decree, in the ornate handwriting of a general's aide, was found in a formal order book stored in the Archives headquarters building in Washington. It is dated June 19, 1865, and signed by Maj. F.W. Emery, on behalf of Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger.

Source: Washington Post
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: You are going to get a lot of bites!!


Thus ensuring there will be no actual discussion.  Thread effectively over.

Welcome to Fark.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: The University I work for suddenly gave us a half a day off. I'm happy to have it, but, given Amerika's racial history, find getting half a day ironic.

/Farking on THEIR time to stick it to the man.

/Farking on THEIR time to stick it to the man.


I see what you mean.  It should really be three fifths.
 
fat_free
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Brosephus: fat_free: I guess it's called "Juneteenth" bc uneducated Texas slaves weren't sure what day in June it was when they got the news, so they referred to it as Juneteenth. It's not like they had anything else goin' on in the calendar to track their schedule against, so Juneteenth it became.

Would have been interesting if the news came on June 12th - Juneellfthhht-t-t-t-t?

Nah, the slaves knew the day. On the 1st anniversary, they celebrated what they called Jubilee Day. That term morphed into Juneteenth.

The National Archives on Thursday located what appears to be an original handwritten "Juneteenth" military order informing thousands of people held in bondage in Texas they were free.

The decree, in the ornate handwriting of a general's aide, was found in a formal order book stored in the Archives headquarters building in Washington. It is dated June 19, 1865, and signed by Maj. F.W. Emery, on behalf of Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger.

Source: Washington Post


O_o ???
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

spleef420: JFK Shot First: It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.

Ya, because todays republicans and democrats are still exactly the same as they were 200 years ago.

Moron.


Republicans are not paying enough attention to these communities. They really need to pull their heads out of their asses, and reach out. Over time, they may get support and wrench these votes away from the democrats.

Democrats on the other hand are pretty much like they have always been. The welfare state is just a modern version of the plantation.  Johnson's Great Society just sowed the seeds of the breakdown in the black family unit. The vast majority of the issues in the inner city can be linked to children raised with out a father.  But as long as that government money keeps flowing, there is no incentive to fix any of this shiat.

Thank You Democrats.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

downstairs: Merltech: Maybe some farker can enlighten me, but how does Juneteenth land on 19th?  Not June 10th as I first thought when I saw the combo move.

Because Texas.

Because Texas.

[warning: fark's favorite paywall.  Private mode *might* work, might not].
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/​w​hite-people-learn-about-juneteenth-cel​ebrated-by-millions-of-black-americans​-every-year/2020/06/18/d66c3fe8-b160-1​1ea-8758-bfd1d045525a_story.html

Not always taught in white schools.  But also not the only "end of slavery celebration" in the US.  Back unto the dawn of time (get off my lawn), it was more Texas specific.  One thing they *did* remember to teach was that  if you lived in a border state (such as my home in Maryland), the Emancipation Proclamation didn't free any slaves in that state, you had to wait until the 13th amendment (I *think* DC was emancipated earlier).

/not that my history classes covered this type of thing at all well
//US history conveniently ended after WWII and before the Civil Rights Era
///Reconstruction and the Jim Crow era were seen as "ancient history", along with pictures of klansmen (often with hoods up and showing their face).
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: spleef420: JFK Shot First: It doesn't surprise me that Democrats who fought so hard at the cost of thousands of lives to keep slavery are so quick to adopt Juneteenth as a national holiday. But hey, any opportunity to pander and try to cover up their racists history, am I right?

Now I have absolutely no problem with this becoming a national holiday. Any excuse to BBQ is good by me. But let us never forget, that if democrats would have just freed their slaves when that Republican President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan 1st, 1863, Juneteenth would never have happened.

Ya, because todays republicans and democrats are still exactly the same as they were 200 years ago.

Moron.

Republicans are not paying enough attention to these communities. They really need to pull their heads out of their asses, and reach out. Over time, they may get support and wrench these votes away from the democrats.

Democrats on the other hand are pretty much like they have always been. The welfare state is just a modern version of the plantation.  Johnson's Great Society just sowed the seeds of the breakdown in the black family unit. The vast majority of the issues in the inner city can be linked to children raised with out a father.  But as long as that government money keeps flowing, there is no incentive to fix any of this shiat.

Thank You Democrats.


And with that, we remove the bag, clean the area around the stoma, etc.
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Free Texas from mental slavery.


Otherwise known as voting Democrat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Raw funk baby.
Funkadelic - Funkadelic - 03 - Music For My Mother
Youtube N6h5yQVkntA
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mouser: macadamnut: Free Texas from mental slavery.

Otherwise known as voting Democrat.


That's clever stuff! How many words can you make out of bunker?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't think its going to get better until all the people who grew up when it was acceptable to be casually racist that were and are still racist because "thats just the way it was" pass away...

I am having a hard time understanding  my own post
 
