Happy Juneteenth!

(Daily Star)   More signs of the coming apocalypse: 'Ring of fire' eclipse on summer solstice is 'sign in heavens' of coming end of days (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Sun, Solar eclipse, Earth, Moon, Lunar eclipse, Solar System, major annular eclipse, Eclipse  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
Hey, Christians, can I have your stuff?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
religion is fake
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some Preparation H will clear that right up.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dear God,

Fark you.

Strong tablet to follow.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had a serious case of Ring of Fire after hot wings night last week.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Plague or chapulines from heaven?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A totally predictable event of orbital mechanics portends DOOM!
Riiight.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We won't get that lucky.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's God's version of a goatse aimed at  humanity, his fingers are invisible
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What happens when they find out that not only was Jesus not a white guy, but was some Middle Eastern Terrorist Commie who really hated the idea of unbridled capitalism and thought socialism was a pretty nifty thing?

Will the streets run red with the goo from their exploding heads?
 
IC Stars
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Good.
Hey, Christians, can I have your stuff?


Yeah, they should be preparing for the rapture.

However, I wouldn't be surprised if the "Prosperity" gospel crowd has a work-around.

"Jesus wants us to bring our cash when we fly up to heaven."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
savingcountrymusic.comView Full Size


"That's not what I meant, assholes."
 
geggam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: A totally predictable event of orbital mechanics portends DOOM!
Riiight.


Niburu is watching you 

http://www.nibiruupdate.com/
 
tinyarena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
