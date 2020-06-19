 Skip to content
Iceland: The land that coronavirus forgot ...it's like it never happened
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've got elf magic to protect them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
High-five, Iceland. As with here in New Zealand being a developed island nation is a natural advantage. But that doesn't mean continental countries should let their governments off the hook for a poor response.

There are lessons that can be drawn from places like Iceland and NZ as well as others like Germany and South Korea for effective government communication and enforcement of a public health response. Border controls are only one tool in the box.

I don't really buy the population density argument as developed countries - island or not - tend to be highly urbanised and other diseases like they flu or the common cold spread as rapidly as anywhere else even though they have a lower R0 than Covid-19.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2020, so they'll have a Ebola volcano eruption soon.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they did containment. Just like New Zealand. Just like how we have stopped every other disease with no vaccine.

Just like Michigan is on its way to do too.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand and Hawaii should do what Iceland is doing.  All three are islands with minimal to zero cases.  But Iceland is apparently allowing tourism; you just have to take a Covid test upon entry; only people who test positive need to go into 14 day quarantine (I assume this is a fast result test).  The other two force everybody to go into 14 day quarantine, which in effect bans tourism.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll say this again.  It's a conspiracy, it was late last year that trump tried to buy iceland, and BAM now we have caronavirus.  He released it and was trying to buy iceland so he could move there and be protected!

/tin foil
//whole body wrap
///microchips
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: New Zealand and Hawaii should do what Iceland is doing.  All three are islands with minimal to zero cases.  But Iceland is apparently allowing tourism; you just have to take a Covid test upon entry; only people who test positive need to go into 14 day quarantine (I assume this is a fast result test).  The other two force everybody to go into 14 day quarantine, which in effect bans tourism.


If every county or small state acted like an island and you did stronger containment policies for the worst areas and limited people coming in and out we could get over this in a relatively short amount of time.

There is just no leadership to do what needs to be done.
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
bjorkpuffdaddy.gif
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Corvus: And they did containment. Just like New Zealand. Just like how we have stopped every other disease with no vaccine.

Just like Michigan is on its way to do too.


Are they going to line up former football players to keep the Ohioans out?  Or use a system like Iceland uses to test, tag, and if necessary quarantine any visitors.

/just kidding
//they'll quarantine anybody from Ohio just for the rivalry
///not sure about Indiana
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Corvus: Geotpf: New Zealand and Hawaii should do what Iceland is doing.  All three are islands with minimal to zero cases.  But Iceland is apparently allowing tourism; you just have to take a Covid test upon entry; only people who test positive need to go into 14 day quarantine (I assume this is a fast result test).  The other two force everybody to go into 14 day quarantine, which in effect bans tourism.

If every county or small state acted like an island and you did stronger containment policies for the worst areas and limited people coming in and out we could get over this in a relatively short amount of time.

There is just no leadership to do what needs to be done.


The United States has completely open borders between the states and some states have populations in the tens of millions.  It's just not the same.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: They've got elf magic to protect them.

[Fark user image 805x280]


Apparently Elves are serious business there. I can't remember what it was but some years ago I was watching a show about Iceland and they said they actually plan and/or re-rout road construction around what they think is "Elf habitat"
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I'll say this again.  It's a conspiracy, it was late last year that trump tried to buy iceland, and BAM now we have caronavirus.  He released it and was trying to buy iceland so he could move there and be protected!

/tin foil
//whole body wrap
///microchips


I assume you're joking about Hair Twitler wanting to buy Iceland last year, but in case you aren't: It was actually Greenland that he wanted to buy. Iceland is its own independent country.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I'll say this again.  It's a conspiracy, it was late last year that trump tried to buy iceland, and BAM now we have caronavirus.  He released it and was trying to buy iceland so he could move there and be protected!

/tin foil
//whole body wrap
///microchips


That was Greenland, not Iceland.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: dkulprit: I'll say this again.  It's a conspiracy, it was late last year that trump tried to buy iceland, and BAM now we have caronavirus.  He released it and was trying to buy iceland so he could move there and be protected!

/tin foil
//whole body wrap
///microchips

I assume you're joking about Hair Twitler wanting to buy Iceland last year, but in case you aren't: It was actually Greenland that he wanted to buy. Iceland is its own independent country.


*shakes tiny, impotent fist of rage*
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Corvus: And they did containment. Just like New Zealand. Just like how we have stopped every other disease with no vaccine.

Just like Michigan is on its way to do too.


Iceland, New Zealand and Michigan.   10 deaths, 22 deaths, 6,061 deaths.   Not sure I see much of a connection between the three.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Icelandic hot dogs cure everything.
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Walker: They've got elf magic to protect them.

[Fark user image 805x280]

Apparently Elves are serious business there. I can't remember what it was but some years ago I was watching a show about Iceland and they said they actually plan and/or re-rout road construction around what they think is "Elf habitat"


Iceland must have the widest distribution of human being sizes on the planet, then. They already have a decent number of f*cking ginormous strongman competitors, and elves too?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Corvus: Geotpf: New Zealand and Hawaii should do what Iceland is doing.  All three are islands with minimal to zero cases.  But Iceland is apparently allowing tourism; you just have to take a Covid test upon entry; only people who test positive need to go into 14 day quarantine (I assume this is a fast result test).  The other two force everybody to go into 14 day quarantine, which in effect bans tourism.

If every county or small state acted like an island and you did stronger containment policies for the worst areas and limited people coming in and out we could get over this in a relatively short amount of time.

There is just no leadership to do what needs to be done.


Didn't the Governor of Rhode Island bring doing this exact thing up?  Then Gov Cuomo and his moron brother Chris slammed her for daring to mention such a plan.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x318]
Icelandic hot dogs cure everything.


Are they made of lamb?  or fish?
 
rcain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x318]
Icelandic hot dogs cure everything.


WTF is that green shiat? Seal snot?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: dkulprit: I'll say this again.  It's a conspiracy, it was late last year that trump tried to buy iceland, and BAM now we have caronavirus.  He released it and was trying to buy iceland so he could move there and be protected!

/tin foil
//whole body wrap
///microchips

I assume you're joking about Hair Twitler wanting to buy Iceland last year, but in case you aren't: It was actually Greenland that he wanted to buy. Iceland is its own independent country.


I hate Trump too, however buying Greenland isn't a bad idea. We actually tried about 70 years ago.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rcain: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x318]
Icelandic hot dogs cure everything.

WTF is that green shiat? Seal snot?


Either brown mustard or remoulade. I think the onions are under the dog.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's too expensive for the Rona to live there
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x318]
Icelandic hot dogs cure everything.

Are they made of lamb?  or fish?


I had a pretty good tasting whale burger in Reykjavik when I last went (as a foodie I'll try anything once).
Being I couldn't take a cruise for my 30th wedding anniversary, we're thinking of going back and doing the North side of the country this summer.
/One of the best destinations on earth that I've been to because it's so alive.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The New Yorker coverage, about two weeks old, is stunningly good: "The country didn't just manage to flatten the curve, it virtually eliminated it" --
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/20​2​0/06/08/how-iceland-beat-the-coronavir​us
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

madgonad: Cyberluddite: dkulprit: I'll say this again.  It's a conspiracy, it was late last year that trump tried to buy iceland, and BAM now we have caronavirus.  He released it and was trying to buy iceland so he could move there and be protected!

/tin foil
//whole body wrap
///microchips

I assume you're joking about Hair Twitler wanting to buy Iceland last year, but in case you aren't: It was actually Greenland that he wanted to buy. Iceland is its own independent country.

I hate Trump too, however buying Greenland isn't a bad idea. We actually tried about 70 years ago.


Buying Siberia would be a good idea too.  But like buying Greenland, anyone with half a brain would know it's not possible because it's not for sale.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: New Zealand and Hawaii should do what Iceland is doing.  All three are islands with minimal to zero cases.  But Iceland is apparently allowing tourism; you just have to take a Covid test upon entry; only people who test positive need to go into 14 day quarantine (I assume this is a fast result test).  The other two force everybody to go into 14 day quarantine, which in effect bans tourism.


Vancouver Island as well. Out of a population of about a million, only 130 cases which are now all resolved. Clearly we don't need a vaccine, but to put everyone on islands.
 
