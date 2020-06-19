 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   Canadian man tows a hot tub on a homemade wooden cart with a Porsche, No word if he apologized for owning a Porsche   (nbc4i.com) divider line
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Geeze, bud. You're in Woodstock - balls deep in Letterkenny country!
Surely ya must know 27 people who own pick-ups!'

'Now, now. He has a Porsche which obviously means he's an urbane citiot & not from around here.'

'Why would a citiot want a hot tub anyway? It won't fit in those broom-closets they call "studio condos".'
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He was just using the wrong version of the Porsche, should of used this one:

Porsche Cayenne: 7,716 Pounds
The Cayenne is powered by one of four engines: a 335-hp turbocharged V-6, a 434-hp twin-turbo V-6, a 541-hp twin-turbo V-8, or a 455-hp hybrid powertrain. Regardless of the engine, the Cayenne's towing capacity sits at 7,716 pounds.Jun 7, 2019
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can afford a Porsche, can't afford a truck rental, or even a hauler/mover off craigslist for that matter
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Looks like a 924, which is a "Porsche".

So it does not count.
 
Jimmy's getting angry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 442x276]
'Geeze, bud. You're in Woodstock - balls deep in Letterkenny country!



Not even close. Letterkenny is way over by the Ottawa river near Eganville.
Woodstock is near London.
I thought you were from Ontario... ;)

Displayed 5 of 5 comments

