(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'What, are you going to shoot me?' said Florida man to his friend   (wfla.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 11:20 AM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Basic gun safety:
Always assume a gun is loaded
Never point a gun at someone unless you are OK with killing them
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Harkins has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

I think it's incredibly cold and insensitive that the result of an accidental shooting is man's laughter.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Never ask a question, you don't want the answer too.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Basic gun safety:
Always assume a gun is loaded
Never point a gun at someone unless you are OK with killing them


THIS.  Jebus.  The NRA used to be the organization that cared about gun safety.  Now all it cares about is flooding the population with gun, fark gun safety.
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whatareyougoingtodostabme.jpg
 
Wild_Bill_Esq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So...yes?
 
rcain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After the rest of the headlines coming out of Florida lately, I welcome this brief return to our previous normality on Fark
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zez: Whatareyougoingtodostabme.jpg


Here you go...
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
lol gun owners
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
drlcb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Basic gun safety:
Always assume a gun is loaded
Never point a gun at someone unless you are OK with killing them

How about #1 "ALL GUNS ARE ALWAYS LOADED". I teach this to my kids and anyone else that will listen.
#2 Never point a gun at anything you are not willing to destroy.
There is more but that should at least keep a few innocent people victims from getting shot.
 
Murflette
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Basic gun safety:
Always assume a gun is loaded
Never point a gun at someone unless you are OK with killing them


This is why this story is most likely a lie.

They got in an arguement over video games, he tried to scare the friend. The friend, in disbelief that someone *would* actually shoot someone says "what are you gonna do, shoot me?"

You dont walk in a room pointing a gun at someone just to "show" it to them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Red is dead.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Basic gun safety:
Always assume a gun is loaded
Never point a gun at someone unless you are OK with killing them


And never, ever, EVER say "What are you going to do, shoot me" when someone is pointing a gun at you.
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: zez: Whatareyougoingtodostabme.jpg

Here you go...
[external-preview.redd.it image 500x363]


That's what I get for being slow.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Murflette: Walker: Basic gun safety:
Always assume a gun is loaded
Never point a gun at someone unless you are OK with killing them

This is why this story is most likely a lie.

They got in an arguement over video games, he tried to scare the friend. The friend, in disbelief that someone *would* actually shoot someone says "what are you gonna do, shoot me?"

You dont walk in a room pointing a gun at someone just to "show" it to them.


You underestimate people's stupidity.  I was in the military, I saw idiots flag people as jokes all the time.  People treat guns like toys and stupid shiat happens.
 
Murflette
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also I dont for a second buy the "didn't know it was loaded"
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
deadsanta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is how my 14 yo aunt died in in 1956, shot by her teenage boyfriend in front of 3 children they were babysitting, including my 10 year old mother. The boy's dad was a local sheriff and kept numerous weapons unsecured in his home.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not sure I would like a friend like that.

I bet a Colt M4 is pretty exciting tho

/eyeroll
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He claims he pointed a gun at someone and pulled the trigger. I call that "confessing to murder".
 
