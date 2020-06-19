 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAVY Virginia)   America's oldest mystery may have been solved. Also, what's a Croatoan?   (wavy.com) divider line
38
    More: Interesting, Roanoke Island, Outer Banks, Dare County, North Carolina, Roanoke Colony, Lost Colony of Roanoke, Scott Dawson, layers of dirt, Professor Mark Horton  
•       •       •

2549 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a piece of dried bread, but that's not important right now.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

anuran: It's a piece of dried bread, but that's not important right now.


No no no. It's a resident of the western Balkans.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. "The team consists of local volunteers to world-renounced specialists in a variety of fields."
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: anuran: It's a piece of dried bread, but that's not important right now.

No no no. It's a resident of the western Balkans.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already watched American Horror Story, I know all about the coven of witches and sadistic pioneer psychopaths.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an amazing story. A colony disappears with no sign of what happened to them except for a note with the name of a nearby friendly tribe on an island that would, years later, be found to be populated with light skinned Indians who spoke English, lived in European style homes, and claimed to be descended from the colonists.

Truly one of history's greatest mysteries.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Roanoke colonists left a clue, the word "Croatoan" carved into a wooden post.

It's the answer to a Zen Koan: "What is the sound of one blade carving?"

Or it's the location of the Holy Grail.

One or the other.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those brave Krakatoans East of Java. who sacrifice so much for so long.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: It's an amazing story. A colony disappears with no sign of what happened to them except for a note with the name of a nearby friendly tribe on an island that would, years later, be found to be populated with light skinned Indians who spoke English, lived in European style homes, and claimed to be descended from the colonists.

Truly one of history's greatest mysteries.


"At long last we found you!!"

"We weren't lost - we went with these nice Native Americans.  We left you a note..."
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: It's an amazing story. A colony disappears with no sign of what happened to them except for a note with the name of a nearby friendly tribe on an island that would, years later, be found to be populated with light skinned Indians who spoke English, lived in European style homes, and claimed to be descended from the colonists.

Truly one of history's greatest mysteries.


Yeah, I'm confused as to how this was ever considered a mystery. I didn't even think people still thought it was one, we've known about this for decades.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.foreveryoungadult.com.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: anuran: It's a piece of dried bread, but that's not important right now.

No no no. It's a resident of the western Balkans.


BS.  It's the inaugural ceremony for a king when he gets elected.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I assumed anyone that's soend 20 minutes reading or watching the myriad of shows on the subject....or that has common sense....has known that they assimilated. Either by choice or force. My ancestors lived at Deerfield during the massacre. My grandmother and 2 of her children and many many more from Deerfield were taken by natives. Force marched to Canada and sold or traded off to other tribes. Yes...white folks sold as slaves by natives. My grandmother had given birth not long before being taken captive and couldnt keep up the force march and was executed and the kids and others were taken on to Canada. By the time my ancestor was able to go ransom them back the kids wanted to stay. Eventually his son did come home. This son was my next grandfather.

So it is quite possible over a couple of years some of them ...mostly women and kids..men were usually killed . ..could be hundreds of miles away with a completely different tribe.

Through DNA I have found relatives of mine from 2 different tribes in Canada that traditionally were 4 to 500 miles apart during this period from the daughter who chose to stay with her captives.
 
henryhill
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: I assumed anyone that's soend 20 minutes reading or watching the myriad of shows on the subject....or that has common sense....has known that they assimilated. Either by choice or force. My ancestors lived at Deerfield during the massacre. My grandmother and 2 of her children and many many more from Deerfield were taken by natives. Force marched to Canada and sold or traded off to other tribes. Yes...white folks sold as slaves by natives. My grandmother had given birth not long before being taken captive and couldnt keep up the force march and was executed and the kids and others were taken on to Canada. By the time my ancestor was able to go ransom them back the kids wanted to stay. Eventually his son did come home. This son was my next grandfather.

So it is quite possible over a couple of years some of them ...mostly women and kids..men were usually killed . ..could be hundreds of miles away with a completely different tribe.

Through DNA I have found relatives of mine from 2 different tribes in Canada that traditionally were 4 to 500 miles apart during this period from the daughter who chose to stay with her captives.


The theory that they were absorbed into a friendly neighboring tribe is probably the oldest theory out there.
 
karl2025
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: karl2025: It's an amazing story. A colony disappears with no sign of what happened to them except for a note with the name of a nearby friendly tribe on an island that would, years later, be found to be populated with light skinned Indians who spoke English, lived in European style homes, and claimed to be descended from the colonists.

Truly one of history's greatest mysteries.

Yeah, I'm confused as to how this was ever considered a mystery. I didn't even think people still thought it was one, we've known about this for decades.


Racism. Europeans and their descendants refused to admit the possibility that Indian communities could be appealing to civilized Europeans even if the Europeans in question were starving to death. So since they could not possibly have been assimilated into the 'inferior' culture, something else must have happened.

And of course there are no other reasonable scenarios, so it's a mystery.
 
henryhill
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

henryhill: thrillbilly1967: I assumed anyone that's soend 20 minutes reading or watching the myriad of shows on the subject....or that has common sense....has known that they assimilated. Either by choice or force. My ancestors lived at Deerfield during the massacre. My grandmother and 2 of her children and many many more from Deerfield were taken by natives. Force marched to Canada and sold or traded off to other tribes. Yes...white folks sold as slaves by natives. My grandmother had given birth not long before being taken captive and couldnt keep up the force march and was executed and the kids and others were taken on to Canada. By the time my ancestor was able to go ransom them back the kids wanted to stay. Eventually his son did come home. This son was my next grandfather.

So it is quite possible over a couple of years some of them ...mostly women and kids..men were usually killed . ..could be hundreds of miles away with a completely different tribe.

Through DNA I have found relatives of mine from 2 different tribes in Canada that traditionally were 4 to 500 miles apart during this period from the daughter who chose to stay with her captives.

The theory that they were absorbed into a friendly neighboring tribe is probably the oldest theory out there.


sorry, didnt mean that as a response to you

/need more coffee
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

karl2025: It's an amazing story. A colony disappears with no sign of what happened to them except for a note with the name of a nearby friendly tribe on an island that would, years later, be found to be populated with light skinned Indians who spoke English, lived in European style homes, and claimed to be descended from the colonists.

Truly one of history's greatest mysteries.


This isn't a one-off in terms of individuals (and small groups) taking a good hard look at the asshole colonists they're stuck with, looking beyond the fence at First Nation culture and saying: "meh, I'll take my chances with those folks, you're a bunch of xtian right-wing farkers"* .
Had more European colonists (conquistadors) come to their senses and assimilated into the Nations that were willing to take them, the world *probably* wouldn't have been so ugly... except for Small Pox. No way it's going to go well around that shiat, whatever your intentions are. Maybe, anyway... It's impossible to replay the past outside of Civ.

It became a trope. Dances with Wolves and stuff. Avatar. Depressing shiat really.

Love that "new discovery" though as people have long simply concluded what you said. Always good to do some science and Independent verification so yay.

* Paraphrased for Fark
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For a VERY long time prior to 1492 Europeans had been across the Atlantic, but hadn't come back because it's relatively easy to go west on the Atlantic but much harder to go east.  The bones analyzed on the east coast of the US have shown this.  Not only did the Vikings emigrate and assimilate but Irish and Portuguese fishermen and others looking for Cod ended up stranded in New England prior to 1492.  America's Stonehenge in New Hampshire pretty much proves that Phoenicians built an astronomical observatory 4,000 or so years ago.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The other day I saw a crow using a bit of string to pull a heavier object and I wondered "What's that croatoan?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Croatians are the people who brought us Serious Sam.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was the season when Supernatural jumped the shark.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: For a VERY long time prior to 1492 Europeans had been across the Atlantic, but hadn't come back because it's relatively easy to go west on the Atlantic but much harder to go east.  The bones analyzed on the east coast of the US have shown this.  Not only did the Vikings emigrate and assimilate but Irish and Portuguese fishermen and others looking for Cod ended up stranded in New England prior to 1492.  America's Stonehenge in New Hampshire pretty much proves that Phoenicians built an astronomical observatory 4,000 or so years ago.


The Vikings - who were not necessarily representative of mainstream medieval Nordic culture-  likely made it to the Caribbean long before Columbus. Columbus wasn't the first to discover the Americas, he was the last.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: The other day I saw a crow using a bit of string to pull a heavier object and I wondered "What's that croatoan?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Porkbelly: For a VERY long time prior to 1492 Europeans had been across the Atlantic, but hadn't come back because it's relatively easy to go west on the Atlantic but much harder to go east.  The bones analyzed on the east coast of the US have shown this.  Not only did the Vikings emigrate and assimilate but Irish and Portuguese fishermen and others looking for Cod ended up stranded in New England prior to 1492.  America's Stonehenge in New Hampshire pretty much proves that Phoenicians built an astronomical observatory 4,000 or so years ago.

The Vikings - who were not necessarily representative of mainstream medieval Nordic culture-  likely made it to the Caribbean long before Columbus. Columbus wasn't the first to discover the Americas, he was the last.


I used the term Vikings as a generic term for Norsemen.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Moved? Why would they and not leave a forwarding address?
They were killed and probably eaten.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what happened to them. "Give me what I want, and I'll go away."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The fark is up with that headline? "Lost Colony of Roanoke found groundbreaking evidence released in new book"? Did the colony find this evidence before or after they were lost?
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I liked the explanation in Abraham Lincoln:Vampire Hunter the novel.

" Henry knows all about Dr. Crowley, vampire. Crowley is a beloved member of the crew, but he's also been killing a few of them in order to feed. On the trip from England, Crowley killed one sailor and made it look like an accident; and killed a young girl and made it look like she jumped overboard. And then when he's in America, Crowley kills another guy and makes it look like the natives did it. Crowley would probably continue to kill a little and disguise it, but someone catches him and so he has to kill everyone except for a baby and Henry. "
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So a crew went home to pick up supplies.  In the 8 months or longer they were gone shopping a hurricane or tropical storm drove the remaining unprepared inhabitants out of their chosen area into the helping arms of friendly neighbours and they chose to stay.

This doesn't seem to require a degree in rocket science..
 
db2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, can we work on Hounslow and Surbiton next?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Porkbelly: America's Stonehenge in New Hampshire pretty much proves that Phoenicians built an astronomical observatory 4,000 or so years ago. was built by local farmers in the 19th century, until one local crank claimed that Irish monks built it.

FTFY.

/Wiki - no unequivocal pre-Columbian European artifacts have been found there.
 
caljar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Porkbelly: For a VERY long time prior to 1492 Europeans had been across the Atlantic, but hadn't come back because it's relatively easy to go west on the Atlantic but much harder to go east.  The bones analyzed on the east coast of the US have shown this.  Not only did the Vikings emigrate and assimilate but Irish and Portuguese fishermen and others looking for Cod ended up stranded in New England prior to 1492.  America's Stonehenge in New Hampshire pretty much proves that Phoenicians built an astronomical observatory 4,000 or so years ago.

The Vikings - who were not necessarily representative of mainstream medieval Nordic culture-  likely made it to the Caribbean long before Columbus. Columbus wasn't the first to discover the Americas, he was the last.


Columbus wrote down a nice story about it, with a map.  Everybody else did not.  The fishermen fishing cod in the greatest cod bank the world has ever seen sure as hell wasn't going to tell anyone.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: For a VERY long time prior to 1492 Europeans had been across the Atlantic, but hadn't come back because it's relatively easy to go west on the Atlantic but much harder to go east.  The bones analyzed on the east coast of the US have shown this.  Not only did the Vikings emigrate and assimilate but Irish and Portuguese fishermen and others looking for Cod ended up stranded in New England prior to 1492.  America's Stonehenge in New Hampshire pretty much proves that Phoenicians built an astronomical observatory 4,000 or so years ago.


Also, it's relatively simple to transit east by sail, but you must sail to a high latitude, above New York to be safe on some years, to keep to the north edge of the Azores High.

Vikings and other mariners figured this out at great costs to lives and ships, which indicates how important Transatlantic travel must have figured into their cultures at points in their history.

Eastward transit in the north Atlantic tropics by sail is... Highly improbable though, which makes the Phoenician and early Roman artifacts in the New World  fascinating.
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: I assumed anyone that's soend 20 minutes reading or watching the myriad of shows on the subject....or that has common sense....has known that they assimilated. Either by choice or force. My ancestors lived at Deerfield during the massacre. My grandmother and 2 of her children and many many more from Deerfield were taken by natives. Force marched to Canada and sold or traded off to other tribes. Yes...white folks sold as slaves by natives. My grandmother had given birth not long before being taken captive and couldnt keep up the force march and was executed and the kids and others were taken on to Canada. By the time my ancestor was able to go ransom them back the kids wanted to stay. Eventually his son did come home. This son was my next grandfather.

So it is quite possible over a couple of years some of them ...mostly women and kids..men were usually killed . ..could be hundreds of miles away with a completely different tribe.

Through DNA I have found relatives of mine from 2 different tribes in Canada that traditionally were 4 to 500 miles apart during this period from the daughter who chose to stay with her captives.


Your Grandmother was at Deerfield?  Wow, you must be old.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: For a VERY long time prior to 1492 Europeans had been across the Atlantic, but hadn't come back because it's relatively easy to go west on the Atlantic but much harder to go east.  The bones analyzed on the east coast of the US have shown this.  Not only did the Vikings emigrate and assimilate but Irish and Portuguese fishermen and others looking for Cod ended up stranded in New England prior to 1492.  America's Stonehenge in New Hampshire pretty much proves that Phoenicians built an astronomical observatory 4,000 or so years ago.


America's Stonehenge was almost certainly built in the 18th/19th century by people from Europe. There is no archeological evidence for pre-columbian origin.

The Portuguese cod fishermen story is much more plausible, and it may have been stories from Basque fishermen that lead Columbus to be so confident there was a westward route to India.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pernicious Q. Varmint: Porkbelly: For a VERY long time prior to 1492 Europeans had been across the Atlantic, but hadn't come back because it's relatively easy to go west on the Atlantic but much harder to go east.  The bones analyzed on the east coast of the US have shown this.  Not only did the Vikings emigrate and assimilate but Irish and Portuguese fishermen and others looking for Cod ended up stranded in New England prior to 1492.  America's Stonehenge in New Hampshire pretty much proves that Phoenicians built an astronomical observatory 4,000 or so years ago.

America's Stonehenge was almost certainly built in the 18th/19th century by people from Europe. There is no archeological evidence for pre-columbian origin.

The Portuguese cod fishermen story is much more plausible, and it may have been stories from Basque fishermen that lead Columbus to be so confident there was a westward route to India.


Farley Mowat writes about this... It's like his fetish. Great books though, if you're into sailing or Canada, eh.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: So a crew went home to pick up supplies.  In the 8 months or longer they were gone shopping a hurricane or tropical storm drove the remaining unprepared inhabitants out of their chosen area into the helping arms of friendly neighbours and they chose to stay.

This doesn't seem to require a degree in rocket science..


What's peculiar is that reading history you find even more interesting mysteries and yet they trot out these same dumb ones over and over
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.