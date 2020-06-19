 Skip to content
(Daily Post (UK))   I swear it was totally racist KKK hackers that advertised my pizzas at the weekend
33
1235 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 11:05 AM



33 Comments
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I don't know anything about the KKK. I just thought they were people who dressed up."

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't me.

But I was joking.

And you're being so serious.

But I don't know what social media is nor the KKK.

Own your shiat, lady.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She should have used the Ambien excuse. It's one of the unlisted side effects.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
After initially claiming her account had been hacked, Mrs Rowland admitted she had posted the remarks - which have led to calls for a boycott of her business.

She said: "What I said has been completely blown out of proportion.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I didn't realise social media was such a dangerous thing. People are out of order, it was just a bit of banter, it was nothing serious - I was just joking.

"I don't know anything about the KKK. I just thought they were people who dressed up."


i hope her pizzas are better than her lies, but it's not likely
 
Alebak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm dead serious until I face consequences, then it's a joke! Please laugh.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"What I said has been completely blown out of proportion."

No, the response has been completely appropriate to your racist comments. You are just upset that you thought you could get a way with your racist comments.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Brosephus: She should have used the Ambien excuse. It's one of the unlisted side effects.


Racism?  Interesting....

Goes to read warning label...

Oh my God....  They're not racist because of a sense of superiority or the fear of losing generations of privilege to equality... White people are racist because they took Ambien!

Today, here, you, kind hero, have solved racism.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welsh businessperson claims they don't know who the KKK is.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, in The Five Orange Pips written in 1891, has the KKK play a role. The characters receive a threatening letter, with the ominous lettering of "KKK". The British people, save Sherlock himself, have no idea what three repeated K's could mean since the KKK was exclusively an American organization.

That was the last time a British person could claim ignorance of the KKK.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wendy Rowland said she had been 'joking' and didn't know who the Ku Klux Klan were

Try offering a special on Black and Tans at your local Irish bar and see how that goes down.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does the KKK have a big presence in the UK? I thought that dipshiattery was exclusive to 'Merika
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Brosephus: She should have used the Ambien excuse. It's one of the unlisted side effects.


I mainly talked about donuts during my ambien blackouts, does that mean I'm just a closet fat kid?
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Klan has lots of hackers with lots of free time. Feel sorry for some poor bastard it ever really happens to.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mchaboud: Brosephus: She should have used the Ambien excuse. It's one of the unlisted side effects.

Racism?  Interesting....

Goes to read warning label...

Oh my God....  They're not racist because of a sense of superiority or the fear of losing generations of privilege to equality... White people are racist because they took Ambien!

Today, here, you, kind hero, have solved racism.


It's a reference to Roseanne Barr's attempt to blame Ambien for her racism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mchaboud: Brosephus: She should have used the Ambien excuse. It's one of the unlisted side effects.

Racism?  Interesting....

Goes to read warning label...

Oh my God....  They're not racist because of a sense of superiority or the fear of losing generations of privilege to equality... White people are racist because they took Ambien!

Today, here, you, kind hero, have solved racism.


That whooshing sound you heard was the joke flying right over you.
 
davynelson
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE KKK IS BUT I TOLD EVERYBODY TO DRESS LIKE THEM AND STAND OUR GROUND!
 
rcain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I was haxxoered!"
"I was joking!"
"I just thought KKK was a costume pageant!"

I can't help but notice that all these far right racist pieces of crap are completely unable to tell the truth and admit they're wrong and instead spew out the most idiotic, face palm worthy shiat rather than just be a decent person

Because they aren't decent people, they are vile pieces of shiat, and can not be reasoned with, they will never change, they should just be expunged and erased from society
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diogenes: It wasn't me.

But I was joking.

And you're being so serious.

But I don't know what social media is nor the KKK.

Own your shiat, lady.


LOL she trotted out every excuse imaginable.  I'm surprised she didn't tell us about her black friends.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have a strong memory of finding out about the KKK in fourth grade.  At that age I was already thinking WTF, these old white guys dress up in ghost costumes and kill black people?
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mcnguyen: Diogenes: It wasn't me.

But I was joking.

And you're being so serious.

But I don't know what social media is nor the KKK.

Own your shiat, lady.

LOL she trotted out every excuse imaginable.  I'm surprised she didn't tell us about her black friends.


MY SPOUSE IS A MINORITY
 
MindStalker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Does the KKK have a big presence in the UK? I thought that dipshiattery was exclusive to 'Merika


They know what it is though. If I joked about dressing up as the IRA from the US, it would be similarly unacceptable.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Does the KKK have a big presence in the UK? I thought that dipshiattery was exclusive to 'Merika


Not that I'm aware of, but they've used them in their media and they've definitely heard of them.  They were in an original Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle when he was around, so if they knew at the end of the 1800's what the KKK was I doubt they'd not know it now.

Plus she knew to use them in response to a BLM protest to "stand your ground" against black people.  So she at least has an idea of what they are and why.

If she had used these terms against a completely unrelated thing it might be an argument.  Like if people were protesting puppy mills and she said it that excuse might mean something.  She knew enough of what they are and what they stand for to tell people to dress like them to combat black people.

So I give that excuse a 2/10.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I have a strong memory of finding out about the KKK in fourth grade.  At that age I was already thinking WTF, these old white guys dress up in ghost costumes and kill black people?


Not sure how old you are, but for the last 40 years it's much more likely that they dress up in suits. Now it's also Hawaiian shirts or something.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In one post she can't even spell it's name right, 'the BACK Boy.'

The inn changed names over the years, but conveniently the origin of Black Boy is debated. Then again nothing suggests it being racist.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skyotter: mcnguyen: Diogenes: It wasn't me.

But I was joking.

And you're being so serious.

But I don't know what social media is nor the KKK.

Own your shiat, lady.

LOL she trotted out every excuse imaginable.  I'm surprised she didn't tell us about her black friends.

MY SPOUSE IS A MINORITY


"People willing to have sex with sky otter"?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Brosephus: She should have used the Ambien excuse. It's one of the unlisted side effects.

I mainly talked about donuts during my ambien blackouts, does that mean I'm just a closet fat kid?


Hmmmm...  I'll need to go put on my Freud n'nem coat to figure this one out.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: mchaboud: Brosephus: She should have used the Ambien excuse. It's one of the unlisted side effects.

Racism?  Interesting....

Goes to read warning label...

Oh my God....  They're not racist because of a sense of superiority or the fear of losing generations of privilege to equality... White people are racist because they took Ambien!

Today, here, you, kind hero, have solved racism.

It's a reference to Roseanne Barr's attempt to blame Ambien for her racism.

[Fark user image 620x310]


I forgot about that happening over a holiday time period. I have never looked at Ambien the same since then.
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diogenes: It wasn't me.

But I was joking.

And you're being so serious.

But I don't know what social media is nor the KKK.

Own your shiat, lady.


"Jane, you ignorant slut"

/ Not going to slut-shame
// Sluts deserve better than being compared to this racist gas-bag
/// Sluts
 
abbarach [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Billy Bathsalt: I have a strong memory of finding out about the KKK in fourth grade.  At that age I was already thinking WTF, these old white guys dress up in ghost costumes and kill black people?

Not sure how old you are, but for the last 40 years it's much more likely that they dress up in suits. Now it's also Hawaiian shirts or something.


Some of them still cling to the old traditions.  Although at least now they're not bothering to hide their faces:
minnpost.comView Full Size


WTF"s up with the purple?  Did the guys wife mother accidentally wash his Klan Robe with her unmentionables?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Mega Steve: Does the KKK have a big presence in the UK? I thought that dipshiattery was exclusive to 'Merika

They know what it is though. If I joked about dressing up as the IRA from the US, it would be similarly unacceptable.


I dressed as an IRA once and got mugged by a bunch of accountants.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Wendy Rowland said she had been 'joking' and didn't know who the Ku Klux Klan were"

You knew how to dress up as them and the context as related to a BLM protest, but didn't know who they are?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.