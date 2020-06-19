 Skip to content
(Michael Osterholm)   1.6 million US dead in the next 18 months. With no end in sight. Ever. Welcome to the reality of the COVID-19 world   (bluezones.com) divider line
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every farking bit of this is on conservatives. They are fighting like hell to deny that it exists. They have made "Die for the Dow" a national suicide pact. They are doing everything they can to prevent us from taking steps to slow down the infection.

Conservatives are evil. That is the only possible conclusion.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
.... and when there is a vaccine they will oppose it. We've already seen anti-vax insanity morph from a suburban Soccer Mom aberration to an Article of Faith among the Republican Party.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

anuran: .... and when there is a vaccine they will oppose it. We've already seen anti-vax insanity morph from a suburban Soccer Mom aberration to an Article of Faith among the Republican Party.


The Russians have been pushing anti-vax conspiracies for decades now, is it any coincidence that they may be our undoing?

A vast proportion of born and bred Americans have been completely convinced that their fellow Americans are their greatest enemies and that they must risk all our lives to defeat this enemy. As Lincoln famously said "A house divided against itself cannot stand" and that is as true today as it was then.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Sir, does this mean Ann Margaret is not coming?"
 
great_tigers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

anuran: Every farking bit of this is on conservatives. They are fighting like hell to deny that it exists. They have made "Die for the Dow" a national suicide pact. They are doing everything they can to prevent us from taking steps to slow down the infection.

Conservatives are evil. That is the only possible conclusion.


Cheer up buddy. Once Biden is elected, everything will be all better. Covid-19 will magically disappear and those mean conservatives won't touch you no more.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

great_tigers: anuran: Every farking bit of this is on conservatives. They are fighting like hell to deny that it exists. They have made "Die for the Dow" a national suicide pact. They are doing everything they can to prevent us from taking steps to slow down the infection.

Conservatives are evil. That is the only possible conclusion.

Cheer up buddy. Once Biden is elected, everything will be all better. Covid-19 will magically disappear and those mean conservatives won't touch you no more.


Jailing them for their crimes will be the first step in a long process of cleaning up the mess republicans have made.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Like I'm gonna listen to some "expert" what hates freedom.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Actually, if 1.6M Americans die and the disease has a 1% fatality rate, then that would mean we'll be done very soon because we'll be very close to herd immunity at that point?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

great_tigers: anuran: Every farking bit of this is on conservatives. They are fighting like hell to deny that it exists. They have made "Die for the Dow" a national suicide pact. They are doing everything they can to prevent us from taking steps to slow down the infection.

Conservatives are evil. That is the only possible conclusion.

Cheer up buddy. Once Biden is elected, everything will be all better. Covid-19 will magically disappear and those mean conservatives won't touch you no more.


