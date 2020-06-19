 Skip to content
(NBC News) Begun, the mask war has (nbcnews.com)
19
posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 6:29 AM



19 Comments
 
koder
2 hours ago  
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
Also

I know that adulting is hard, but could y'all at least pretend?
 
hubiestubert
54 minutes ago  
I look forward to these debates...

chewd
31 minutes ago  
We're back to working in the office again (well us peons are, all the important people are still sleeping working from home).  Nobody is enforcing the mask rules. They scattered a few bottles of hand sanitizer about & put up signs about how important it is, but thats all thats changed.

I will say that its a lot easier to get my work done now that the management isnt running around screwing things up all the time.
 
AmbassadorBooze
25 minutes ago  
It isn't a real war until the guns and tanks and nukes come out.  I say we make it a real war and start nuking the unmasked.  make them wish they had masks on.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples
25 minutes ago  
Private property, Republicans. My place, my rules. Only this time there is no Civil Rights Act violation, because mask refuseniks are not a protected class. We can require masks from now until the heat death of the universe and you can't do a thing about it. Take "your freedoms" and be free to wait your ass outside.

Remember, the "beast" tramples your freedoms and should be "starved" until someone you don't like exercises their freedoms, then Blue Lives Matter and "when the looting starts the shooting starts", right?

/This message brought to you by someone who has to deal with dickbag Trumper assholes every single farking day
 
LL316
25 minutes ago  
We opened up the office about a month ago. Maybe 3 people wear masks. I show up early, close my office door, and stay there until it's time to leave. I hate them.
 
CarnySaur
23 minutes ago  
This whole thing reminds me of the Avenue 5 episode where a mob of passengers are convinced that they're in a simulation and not actually in outer space, with darkly funny results.  I thought the show was mediocre at the time, but it turns out it was pretty prescient about what's going on right now.
 
tuxq
22 minutes ago  
Nearly every state that managed to avoid too many hospitalizations is now making their way, very quickly, to the nightmare scenario the lockdown prevented.

In my county we've gone from ~250 for the total of Covid infections between Feb and the end of May to over 600 between June 1 and today.

Let's just pretend I have a computer model to project the growth... we, as a county, will be out of hospital beds by mid/late July for the few that get the severe symptoms.

Car wrecks and heart attacks? No room for you, sorry.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
21 minutes ago  
Begun? It's been going on since Trump declared the pandemic a hoax.
 
aagrajag
18 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Begun? It's been going on since Trump declared the pandemic a hoax.


This kind of perverse, anti-intellectual, degree-from-Facebook-university shiat would have occurred in any case but, as usual, Trump greatly primed the rich reservoir of American stupidity.
 
holdmybones
12 minutes ago  
Of course. And like pretty much any topic, the assholes are generally the most vocal. Wear a mask - to protect other people - and people want to get close and talk to you about how it's a hoax and you're overreacting. One would think that those who are carrying the responsibility for helping others would be the ones making a scene when someone doesn't wear one, but we live in a country that coddles assholes under the guise of "diversity of ideas".
 
Xanlexian
12 minutes ago  
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
10 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Private property, Republicans. My place, my rules. Only this time there is no Civil Rights Act violation, because mask refuseniks are not a protected class. We can require masks from now until the heat death of the universe and you can't do a thing about it. Take "your freedoms" and be free to wait your ass outside.

Remember, the "beast" tramples your freedoms and should be "starved" until someone you don't like exercises their freedoms, then Blue Lives Matter and "when the looting starts the shooting starts", right?

/This message brought to you by someone who has to deal with dickbag Trumper assholes every single farking day


RowdyPants
10 minutes ago  
Stupid tag subby?
 
Mister Buttons
8 minutes ago  
Something something masks, something something Democrats commandeering shiat, something something CO2.
 
luna1580
8 minutes ago  
my SW FL home depot is beginning mandatory masks monday. but ONLY for staff.

this greatly pisses me off. i have zero personal problem with wearing a mask at all times in the building, but if they don't make it a universal rule -like costco- it is nothing more than window dressing to protect the feelings of concerned customers.

yes, wearing your own mask when no one around you does likely reduces your chance of infection 10-25%. but EVERYONE in the room wearing a mask (and NOT pulling it down below their damn chin every time they speak) has been found to reduce transmission rates 75% or more.

this "staff only" rule is not about protecting us employees, it's marketing!
 
NathanAllen
7 minutes ago  
Just cough at them. They don't want to wear a mask, fine. They want to pester you about wearing one, cough away.
 
Marcos P
1 minute ago  
I believe there is a direct correlation between people who think masks are an oppressive tool of a fascist government and people who watch Fox news.
 
