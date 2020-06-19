 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Thirty years ago, Romania kept babies away from all human contact to see if they could learn to love. How''d that work out for them?   (theatlantic.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Attachment theory, Romania, Irrecoverable Children, Izidor's third-floor ward, Marlys Ruckel, family setting, Romanian orphanages, sounds of children  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 3:27 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They discovered their genitals could talk
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Nurses like assembly-line workers"

Oh yeah.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They all became Republicans?
 
Phionix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
America got the same results when it let millions of children be raised by Baby Boomers/early Xrs
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
in the Southern Carpathian mountain town of Sighetu Marmaţiei

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Folks, this is not bedtime reading. Just sayin'.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Folks, this is not bedtime reading. Just sayin'.


Good thing it's start of my day and I can send it to all the crazy ass Romanians I work with
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
tl;dr

So what'd they end up with a few thousand serial killers?
Potential communist / socialist dictators?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of the interesting things about the Romanian orphanage tragedy is the very much higher rate of autistic spectrum disorders amongst those who came through the system. It's a politically dangerous area, because it suggests that ASD may in at least some cases be the result of abusive and/or neglectful parenting.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A whole generation of these Europeans arrived in America in the 90s.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Trik: tl;dr

So what'd they end up with a few thousand serial killers?
Potential communist / socialist dictators?


Some selected reading.

""We walk into a pitch-black, freezing-cold building and discover there are youngsters lurking about-they're tiny, but older, something weird, like trolls, filthy, stinking. They're chanting in a dronelike way, gibberish. We open a door and find a population of 'cretins'-now it's known as congenital iodine deficiency syndrome; untreated hypothyroidism stunts growth and brain development. I don't know how old they were, three feet tall, could have been in their 20s. In other rooms we see teenagers the size of 6- and 7-year-olds, with no secondary sexual characteristics. There were children with underlying genetic disorders lying in cages. You start almost to disassociate."

...

"About 40 percent of teenagers in the study who'd ever been in orphanages, in fact, were eventually diagnosed with a major psychiatric condition. Their growth was stunted, and their motor skills and language development stalled. MRI studies revealed that the brain volume of the still-institutionalized children was below that of the never institutionalized, and EEGs showed profoundly less brain activity. "If you think of the brain as a light bulb," Charles Nelson has said, "it's as though there was a dimmer that had reduced them from a 100-watt bulb to 30 watts.""

...

"At 39, Izidor is an elegant, wiry man with mournful eyes. His manner is alert and tentative. A general manager for a KFC, he works 60-to-65-hour weeks."
 
RecoveringLibertarian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, just when I thought reading the news recently couldn't get more depressing, you sure showed me subby
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.