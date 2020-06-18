 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Well, officer, care to tell us how you really feel?   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Education, Writing, Black Lives Matter messages, duty police officer, Teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School, police custody, death of George Floyd  
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It was an accident really, he was trying to wash the messages to make them more bright and shiny.

Who knew chalk comes off in the rain, they don't teach that in school, he played football in high school, you can't really blame him,
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why isn't he named?  And why is his face blurred?  He seems proud of what he's doing, so let's give him some recognition.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
christ, what an asshole. it isn't even his town. he travels to suppress the voice of children in a different locale.

I would be very wary if I were black in his jurisdiction.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Why isn't he named?  And why is his face blurred?  He seems proud of what he's doing, so let's give him some recognition.


He's somehow unidentified while also being identified as being from a different jurisdiction. He's gone quantum.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrible people constantly need to remind us how terrible they are.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: christ, what an asshole. it isn't even his town. he travels to suppress the voice of children in a different locale.

I would be very wary if I were black in his jurisdiction.


Hey, Carl, could you drive over and wash this BS chalk off of my kids school? Us boys would take care of it, but they recognize us here, you know?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn pig cop.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
human shaped trash golem
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Why isn't he named?  And why is his face blurred?  He seems proud of what he's doing, so let's give him some recognition.


Because of this part: FTA: Police said an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction kept coming and washing the messages away.

It's been common practice since the 80s that white supremacist cops from the a couple towns over would have their weird little Klan rallies and stuff. Police is the USA tend to all belong to the same racist lodges and clubs, and the supremacists in one town are cops in another. This guy came from out of town and did what the local cops can't do. It's part of how the police always establish plausible deniability over their white supremacist networks. Often, police in a few townships are related, and that explains who they belong to the same clubs.

that is also why police almost never release the names of white supremacists. They would be outing the cops from 2 towns over.

/(I have scholarly and other books on this topic).
//Black Bloc in the USA are often people who know police families and who is in the white power groups
///That's how the rallies and cops are coordinated, but the peace and love protests are not
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to spray a layer of clear coat over it just to see his frustration.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you can't have systemic racism if you're not systematic about it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lycanth: I'd love to spray a layer of clear coat over it just to see his frustration.


Back in college we had a teacher that had a nose candy problem and a classmate covered all the chalk with clear nail polish.  It was quite amusing.

He blamed me and for once he was wrong about it.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a sad ass way to spend a day off. Ever tried any hobbies? No? Probably why you're a cop I guess.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and that's why cops keep getting bad rap
 
wademh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The school says they support the chalking. If they can somehow do so officially, then washing off the messages would be vandalism. Until they make it officially sanctioned, I think the cop has a workable legal defense even if he hasn't been sanctioned to clean up what technically fits as "graffiti".

The law here may be more complex but it would be nice if the school can do something to sanction the messages.
 
hestheone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"...Gabe Plusen wrote a Black Lives Matter message on the building in support of his sister, who will be going there next year for kindergarten."

FFS...just get her a tattoo across her forehead.  Never too young to politicise, right?

And folks ask how the 12th SS Panzer Division "Hitlerjugend"could have been so hard.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chucknasty: christ, what an asshole. it isn't even his town. he travels to suppress the voice of children in a different locale.

I would be very wary if I were black in his jurisdiction.


Cops don't often live within their own jurisdictions.  So he probably didn't like seeing it from his own yard.  It's like they know they cause problems with the residents within their jurisdiction, and they're scared to call them neighbors.  Scared, afraid they might have to shop with those people when they're not wearing a badge.  Every cop not living in their jurisdiction is a coward.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess he did that after he was done washing out the smoke smell from his robes after
last weeks cross burnin' and number 6 dance...
 
way south
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cops have a negative impression of BLM because they were doing acab thing before the media painted them as a love and harmony group.  They also subscribe to broken window theory where if you let a little vandalism stand it becomes a lot of vandalism later when kids grow up without a concept of "don't mark up other people's property".

Many People who will trash talk him for cleaning up the neighborhood would not want to live in neighborhood covered in graffiti, regardless of the message.
 
floydw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: fusillade762: Why isn't he named?  And why is his face blurred?  He seems proud of what he's doing, so let's give him some recognition.

Because of this part: FTA: Police said an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction kept coming and washing the messages away.

It's been common practice since the 80s that white supremacist cops from the a couple towns over would have their weird little Klan rallies and stuff. Police is the USA tend to all belong to the same racist lodges and clubs, and the supremacists in one town are cops in another. This guy came from out of town and did what the local cops can't do. It's part of how the police always establish plausible deniability over their white supremacist networks. Often, police in a few townships are related, and that explains who they belong to the same clubs.

that is also why police almost never release the names of white supremacists. They would be outing the cops from 2 towns over.

/(I have scholarly and other books on this topic).
//Black Bloc in the USA are often people who know police families and who is in the white power groups
///That's how the rallies and cops are coordinated, but the peace and love protests are not


These days they have motorcycle clubs like the Iron Order MC and Roughnecks MC. I;m sure every locality has their own smaller versions too.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hestheone: "...Gabe Plusen wrote a Black Lives Matter message on the building in support of his sister, who will be going there next year for kindergarten."

FFS...just get her a tattoo across her forehead.  Never too young to politicise, right?


Black people are never too young to experience racism, so why should they ever be too young to hear about people standing against it?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So much derp in this thread!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
arrest him for trespassing on school grounds
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: The school says they support the chalking. If they can somehow do so officially, then washing off the messages would be vandalism. Until they make it officially sanctioned, I think the cop has a workable legal defense even if he hasn't been sanctioned to clean up what technically fits as "graffiti".

The law here may be more complex but it would be nice if the school can do something to sanction the messages.


Better to have the janitor's union go after him.  "HE TOOK AR JERBS!!!"
 
henryhill
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hestheone: "...Gabe Plusen wrote a Black Lives Matter message on the building in support of his sister, who will be going there next year for kindergarten."

FFS...just get her a tattoo across her forehead.  Never too young to politicise, right?

And folks ask how the 12th SS Panzer Division "Hitlerjugend"could have been so hard.


Black children not wanting other blacks killed by police is political to you?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It must have been tough to get this story greenlit if the link was from a Vermont television station reporting on something that happened in Maryland.  If at first you don't succeed, find a more obscure web site.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hestheone: "...Gabe Plusen wrote a Black Lives Matter message on the building in support of his sister, who will be going there next year for kindergarten."

FFS...just get her a tattoo across her forehead.  Never too young to politicise, right?

And folks ask how the 12th SS Panzer Division "Hitlerjugend"could have been so hard.


Okay, Wonder Bread.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Why isn't he named?  And why is his face blurred?  He seems proud of what he's doing, so let's give him some recognition.


he's too much of a pussy to do it in his home town with the fear that he'll be recognized.
 
wademh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

henryhill: hestheone: "...Gabe Plusen wrote a Black Lives Matter message on the building in support of his sister, who will be going there next year for kindergarten."

FFS...just get her a tattoo across her forehead.  Never too young to politicise, right?

And folks ask how the 12th SS Panzer Division "Hitlerjugend"could have been so hard.

Black children not wanting other blacks killed by police is political to you?


The important thing is that he put it in terms of Nazi Germany. How unexpected.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

way south: Cops have a negative impression of BLM because they were doing acab thing before the media painted them as a love and harmony group.  They also subscribe to broken window theory where if you let a little vandalism stand it becomes a lot of vandalism later when kids grow up without a concept of "don't mark up other people's property".

Many People who will trash talk him for cleaning up the neighborhood would not want to live in neighborhood covered in graffiti, regardless of the message.


There's a radio commercial playing in Flint that cracks me up.  Everyone is aware, Flint and crime has been a thing for a long time.  Yet, this commercial is encouraging people to call police, and the mayor over any graffiti, or other vandalism.  "It's never too late...."  Cracks me up, FPD and every mayor I've seen are very aware of the crime.  Mayors don't do anything about it, and FPD don't show up.  Unless someone gets shot, good luck getting a form to give to your homeowners insurance about the bullet holes in your walls.  Never too late?  If FPD wants to do something about it, it has been too late for a long time?  The officers that could've stopped it retired, and passed away from old age by now.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hestheone: "...Gabe Plusen wrote a Black Lives Matter message on the building in support of his sister, who will be going there next year for kindergarten."

FFS...just get her a tattoo across her forehead.  Never too young to politicise, right?

And folks ask how the 12th SS Panzer Division "Hitlerjugend"could have been so hard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Salmon: fusillade762: Why isn't he named?  And why is his face blurred?  He seems proud of what he's doing, so let's give him some recognition.

he's too much of a pussy to do it in his home town with the fear that he'll be recognized.


Jurisdiction ≠ home town for almost all cops.  There's a big chance that dude lives nearby.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So much derp in this thread!


We'll sure, now that you're here.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

way south: Cops have a negative impression of BLM because they were doing acab thing before the media painted them as a love and harmony group.  They also subscribe to broken window theory where if you let a little vandalism stand it becomes a lot of vandalism later when kids grow up without a concept of "don't mark up other people's property".

Many People who will trash talk him for cleaning up the neighborhood would not want to live in neighborhood covered in graffiti, regardless of the message.



If the writings are there with the permission of the land owner, then it's not "graffiti".
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kids have an innate sense of right and wrong, are never too young to learn who their friends are and aren't. These kids will remember this lesson forever... The jackass in effect did them a favor in giving them a life lesson most don't grasp until they're much older.  Won't need "liberal" colleges or media to tell them where most of our social ills stem from.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

corn-bread: way south: Cops have a negative impression of BLM because they were doing acab thing before the media painted them as a love and harmony group.  They also subscribe to broken window theory where if you let a little vandalism stand it becomes a lot of vandalism later when kids grow up without a concept of "don't mark up other people's property".

Many People who will trash talk him for cleaning up the neighborhood would not want to live in neighborhood covered in graffiti, regardless of the message.


If the writings are there with the permission of the land owner, then it's not "graffiti".


Although, to play a little devil's advocate, some areas have ordinances that even murals put on buildings by property owner's choice are still considered graffiti.  Sometimes, just getting the property owner's permission is only one of the boxes to check off.  Often murals have to involve a permit first.  I hope the artist(s) involved in this story does get all the boxes checked, and it becomes a long term mural.  Especially if it turns out the cop lives near the school, and has to see it everyday.  No doubt he'll show up to the council meeting to reveal himself by protesting the mural, but then it would be interesting to see him protest a BLM mural in public forum, where record is kept.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh goody. A racist who's such a pussy he has to go over to the next town just to pick on elementary school children.

So a cop.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Why isn't he named?  And why is his face blurred?  He seems proud of what he's doing, so let's give him some recognition.


See, we have to protect him ,otherwise heightened face consequences for being an authoritarian racist piece of shiat.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So much derp in this thread!


Yes, your presence ruins every thread. Nothing you've ever said is smart and everyone knows you fled your old username because everyone had you on ignore.
 
spleef420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

way south: Cops have a negative impression of BLM because they were doing acab thing before the media painted them as a love and harmony group.  They also subscribe to broken window theory where if you let a little vandalism stand it becomes a lot of vandalism later when kids grow up without a concept of "don't mark up other people's property".

Many People who will trash talk him for cleaning up the neighborhood would not want to live in neighborhood covered in graffiti, regardless of the message.


Dude, it's CHALK not spray paint.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

way south: Cops have a negative impression of BLM because they were doing acab thing before the media painted them as a love and harmony group.  They also subscribe to broken window theory where if you let a little vandalism stand it becomes a lot of vandalism later when kids grow up without a concept of "don't mark up other people's property".

Many People who will trash talk him for cleaning up the neighborhood would not want to live in neighborhood covered in graffiti, regardless of the message.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: fusillade762: Why isn't he named?  And why is his face blurred?  He seems proud of what he's doing, so let's give him some recognition.

he's too much of a pussy to do it in his home town with the fear that he'll be recognized.


He's probably afraid of the elementary school children in his town.
 
facisto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It must have been tough to get this story greenlit if the link was from a Vermont television station reporting on something that happened in Maryland.  If at first you don't succeed, find a more obscure web site.


The article doesn't even get the name of the town right. Its Catonsville, not Cantonsville.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we'd often be drawing with chalk themed stuff on the school wall for various holidays or events. I think there were prizes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jimjays: Kids have an innate sense of right and wrong, are never too young to learn who their friends are and aren't. These kids will remember this lesson forever... The jackass in effect did them a favor in giving them a life lesson most don't grasp until they're much older.  Won't need "liberal" colleges or media to tell them where most of our social ills stem from.


They will spend the next 60 years telling the tale of how back in elementary school some racist cop kept picking on them and vandalizing their chalk drawings that said "Black Lives Matter".

The other cops should kick this guy ass for all the bad PR he is creating. But they won't. That would violate Cop Omerta.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: arrest him for trespassing on school grounds


Plant some weed and pr0n on him for good measure.
That is frowned upon near schools I hear
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wademh: The school says they support the chalking. If they can somehow do so officially, then washing off the messages would be vandalism. Until they make it officially sanctioned, I think the cop has a workable legal defense even if he hasn't been sanctioned to clean up what technically fits as "graffiti".

The law here may be more complex but it would be nice if the school can do something to sanction the messages.


I'm no lawyer, but put me on that jury and I'll vote guilty.

The way I see it, the school's support of the chalk messages was "official" enough.  They weren't trying to wash it off or even discourage kids from doing it.  In fact, they seem to have encouraged it.

What this pig did was to not only vandalize this art, he also violated the First Amendment rights of these kids.  And while kids have limited free speech at school, this speech was certainly nothing the school objected to.

He didn't even have the good sense to get a power washer and do it under cover of darkness....then again, maybe that was the point.  Did he want to be seen?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

way south: Cops have a negative impression of BLM because they were doing acab thing before the media painted them as a love and harmony group.  They also subscribe to broken window theory where if you let a little vandalism stand it becomes a lot of vandalism later when kids grow up without a concept of "don't mark up other people's property".

Many People who will trash talk him for cleaning up the neighborhood would not want to live in neighborhood covered in graffiti, regardless of the message.


Baltimore County Public Schools said they support the students and the peaceful chalk art posted.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The police know who it is, but because it is a cop they refused to identify him to reporters.

Different rules for pigs I guess.

Cops whine about the public not supporting them, but they are too dumb to realize that as long as there are two sets of rules it will not change.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or maybe he's doing it because he knows that cops from this precinct have been retaliating against people who write these messages.
 
