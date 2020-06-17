 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Eight (Arizona PBS))   The Bush Fire is not what you think it is. Also, it has become the largest wildfire in the U.S   (cronkitenews.azpbs.org) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Santa Catalina Mountains, Wildfire, fast burning Bush Fire, Tucson, Arizona, Bush Fire, Residents of Apache Lake, Gila County, Arizona, height of fire season  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jun 2020 at 2:36 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is impossible!   Huge wildfires only happen in commie California because they don't rake their forests.

Seriously though, that's a huge fire.  Hope everyone makes it out alive.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Mose would have listened.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire bush? This is relevant to my interests.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've repeatedly told Subby's Mom to trim it but she never listens.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's a cream for that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God is punishing Arizona for not social distancing. Clearly this is why.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
red carpet ?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is exactly the kind of bad case scenario I was afraid of for months: Massive natural disasters coupled with the COVID outbreak. People will, understandably, be less vigilant in social distancing and mask wearing when fleeing from fire, losing their homes, and all the pain and suffering disasters cause. Then just when they think at least they survived, about two weeks later, COVID claims them.

Everything is horrible right now and is only getting worse with time. Fark.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: God is punishing Arizona for not social distancing. Clearly this is why.


Or he's hoping to finish them off while they're weak.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.