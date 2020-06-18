 Skip to content
 
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Protip: When an organization bans you for life, don't vandalize the place. Especially on camera. Clothing identification trifecta complete   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Might need two bags of kitty litter to absorb that mess.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How the fark do you get kicked out of the American Legion? Did he vote for Biden or something?

Seriously, he must have lied about his service record or something.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More importantly, how crazy do you have to be to get banned from an american legion post?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone's not handling the pandemic very well...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And that's just a start. Greasing a sidewalk ramp is a slippery slope...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He thought he was slick.
 
bkarasek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean, you buy an outfit at a thrift store for vandalism, then launder it and donate it to another thrift shop.

It's like these people never even came to my TED talk.
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I firmly believe new charges should be brought for using non-essential oil.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bkarasek: I mean, you buy an outfit at a thrift store for vandalism, then launder it and donate it to another thrift shop.

It's like these people never even came to my TED talk.


Rule #1:  Never write down, or record, any ideas pertaining to the commission of a crime.

Yes, keep detailed notes in your head, but that's it.  If you need to make a shopping list, use something like rice paper that can be completely destroyed.

If you need to do research, try to do it offline, and for the love of god, do not check out the book, or ask for assistance.

If you require to keep certain  reference materials around, introduce yourself to a new hobby that requires said references.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: bkarasek: I mean, you buy an outfit at a thrift store for vandalism, then launder it and donate it to another thrift shop.

It's like these people never even came to my TED talk.

Rule #1:  Never write down, or record, any ideas pertaining to the commission of a crime.

Yes, keep detailed notes in your head, but that's it.  If you need to make a shopping list, use something like rice paper that can be completely destroyed.

If you need to do research, try to do it offline, and for the love of god, do not check out the book, or ask for assistance.

If you require to keep certain  reference materials around, introduce yourself to a new hobby that requires said references.


And yes, this post violates Rule #1.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i want to know what he did to get banned from there to begin with.  That's the interesting part,the rest looked like a ace hardware pressure washer commercial.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess he's off to the Foreign Legion.
 
