Nursing home evacuated because you DON'T mix AMMONIA AND BLEACH
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peggie That's The Recipe For Mustard Gas
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
tasteme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It all was an "unintentional accident", I'm sure.

I swear to farking god, our population is going beyond Idiocracy levels of stupidity. Had one Brainiac at a Taco Bell actually spray grill cleaner on a HOT grill and almost turned the dining area into it's own little WWI No Man's Land from the fumes. No wonder Boomers are so scared sh*tless of the future!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR!!!!!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It all was an "unintentional accident", I'm sure.

I swear to farking god, our population is going beyond Idiocracy levels of stupidity. Had one Brainiac at a Taco Bell actually spray grill cleaner on a HOT grill and almost turned the dining area into it's own little WWI No Man's Land from the fumes. No wonder Boomers are so scared sh*tless of the future!


Victoly [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Similar thing happened here yesterday in an assisted living community

https://www.heraldbulletin.com/news/i​m​proper-mixing-of-pool-chemicals-requir​es-intervention-of-hazmat-team/article​_ae1186d8-b0a8-11ea-8234-dbca6b92f0b8.​html
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a long time restaurant employee coontil March), I'm really surprised this hasn't happened anywhere I worked.

$7/hour janitors aren't known for their chemistry acumen.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: It all was an "unintentional accident", I'm sure.

I swear to farking god, our population is going beyond Idiocracy levels of stupidity. Had one Brainiac at a Taco Bell actually spray grill cleaner on a HOT grill and almost turned the dining area into it's own little WWI No Man's Land from the fumes. No wonder Boomers are so scared sh*tless of the future!


Back when I worked in the college crapeteria the instructions said spray the stuff on while the grill was hot.

I don't recall overwhelming fumes more than about a foot from the grill, and even then the head cook's sweat overpowered everything.  The chemical stench was refreshing.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: As a long time restaurant employee coontil March), I'm really surprised this hasn't happened anywhere I worked.

$7/hour janitors aren't known for their chemistry acumen.


REALLY? THAT got me a coontil filter??
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: As a long time restaurant employee coontil March), I'm really surprised this hasn't happened anywhere I worked.

$7/hour janitors aren't known for their chemistry acumen.


It's not chemistry know-how, it's common sense.
Anyone who has ever mopped a floor knows you don't mix ammonia and bleach.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stoli n coke: Mister Buttons: As a long time restaurant employee coontil March), I'm really surprised this hasn't happened anywhere I worked.

$7/hour janitors aren't known for their chemistry acumen.

It's not chemistry know-how, it's common sense.
Anyone who has ever mopped a floor knows you don't mix ammonia and bleach.


Seriously, Clark?
 
