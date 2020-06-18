 Skip to content
(Fark)   Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show and Tell: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it (Thread is open for comments)
E-Brake
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week it's Show and Tell: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it. A sculpture you've sculpted, a painting you've painted, a photo you've captured, music you've made, etc - share your artworks.

As an example. here's one of my most recent favorites, a hummingbird's wing I snapped as the sun was setting. I was inspired by Christian Spencer's amazing shot (linked: https://mymodernmet.com/christian-spe​n​cer-rainbow-hummingbird/) of a hummingbird and have been experimenting with sunlight to see how feathers create a prism of rainbows:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand, since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme, please send it along to Farkback. Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

The contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries immediately open to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!) then goes to Main Page on Friday. The contest closes at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

Vote-enabling Instructables:
If you're on either the full site or on mobile, just check the "Enable voting for this entry?" box under your entry before you hit Post. If you forget to clicky the box that's cool, just Report your post using the radioactive button and ask us to enable voting.

Rules:
All votable entries follow the theme requirements.

This week's theme: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it.

Three separate entries maximum are allowed per person.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter.

All skill levels encouraged and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
darkhorse23
‘’ 17 hours ago  
My favorite vase. I've done ceramics since I was a little kid, although my main artistic occupation (and for a while my gravy train) gold and silver jewelry. The jewelry was based in Celtic knotwork, most of my pottery was done and either the Arts and Crafts Movement or Art Nouveau theme. But this is my favorite vase, the one I would never sell or even give away. It's about a foot tall, with some pretty awesome gold, greens and blues that reacted off of each other but we can't use that kind of glaze anymore, it's toxic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Two of my silver favorite pieces that I actually kept: a knotwork cuff bracelet, hand-cut from sheet silver and a double-sided pendant, also done with cut and pierce work. The bracelet itself took about 15 hours, the necklace not so much. I've made thousands of gold and silver pieces, and even had some in movies. Gangs of New York was the best one. I only kept these because they were my favorite designs, the rest I don't miss.

And Hubie Stubert, I love that thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I was an Art History major, meaning I'm much better at the study of art than the execution. It also means I wound up working security to pay rent. I was stuck in a mind-numbing 12-hour night shift where no reading was allowed. I did everything I could to stay awake, and sane. At one point I began doodling on the backs of 3 1/2 x 5 incident cards with a black sharpie. I had just re-read Beowulf so I sketched Grendel and Heorot as they might appear in a tarot deck (The Tower.)
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wasn't talented or ambitious enough to complete an entire deck. But I was always rather fond of this considering it's all done with office supplies.
Later I put my love of German Expressionism and my Adobe skills to work to create a four-panel Expressionist deconstruction, which is the final draft.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ldrtchbrd
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a costume I made a few years ago that I wore for a couple of Halloween contests (came in 3rd in one of them). It's a Dementor from the Harry Potter books/movies, and here it's sitting in a box in my basement bc I couldn't wear it in the house, it was too big. When I put it on it reached over 7 feet. I'm particularly proud of this as it was my most ambitious costume project ever - the frame inside is an upside down tomato cage that the paper mache head sat on, and the arms are dowel rods with lots and lots of black fabric. It completely freaked out a bunch of people each time I wore it which was kind of the point, heh heh heh.
 
eyeq360
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I normally draw with pencil and charcoal, but after a while, I wanted to branch out and try something different. So I went looking in a closet and found some old colored pencils.

This is one of the first ones I did in colored pencil. That was over a year ago. No real meaning behind it. I did it originally with mechanical pencil and decided to try doing it in colored pencil. Something about the lips and currants in all those shades of red struck my fancy.
 
hubiestubert
‘’ 16 hours ago  

darkhorse23: And Hubie Stubert, I love that thing.

[Fark user image 425x390]

Knotwork like that always impresses me for the attention to detail and the symmetry involved. My Dad does a LOT of knotwork in his tattoos, and the level of work he put in to create that symmetry has always eluded me. He did the same with his Art Nouveau pieces. He took a lot of inspiration from Mucha, and his very first tattoo was one he designed himself, and it led to his apprenticeship and his career tattooing. My Dad's work is so finely detailed, and rich, and he took such pleasure in the math in the designs. Then again, he is a professional, and his son is an amateur who can occasionally do some interesting designs for comics and the like.

He did a series of cubes made from fleur de lis inspired lillies that he tweaked further, and while they are stunning in their use of positive and negative space, and he's done them as tattoos, what blows me away, is that he reproduced them as three-dimensional models, in balsa, and then painted to resemble stone--one in granite tones with salt mixed into his acrylic, and another with an obsidian lacquer. And they are mirrors of one another with the positive and negative space as well. Which shouldn't surprise me, because when I was growing up he went through a period of creating geodesic polyhedrons of various sizes, made of folded paper, with some additional shapes then raised on the surfaces all over again, and painted in the same stone pattern. We had, dozens of the things when I was growing up, and he was constantly measuring and folding paper, and quietly gluing the shapes, and then when they were perfect, he'd paint them, and set them aside, and start a new one, only more intricate the next time. And those were just his hobby. Designing these fantastic shapes, and then making them out of paper, and turning them into what appeared to be solid stone.

Then he got into knotwork and started devouring Mucha, and out of that, he got a career he n ...

I'd LOVE to see pix. Used to do knotwork flash for the tattoo place next to my store in Hoboken. The symmetry - it makes me happy. I love even-ness and strive for perfection in all my art. Mucha is my hero, art-wise but I love Edmund Dulac and the like.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The mirror image cubes I only have shots of his flash. Sadly.

But imagine using those shapes in carved wooden cubes and carving them by hand with an X-Acto and a tiny Dremel, and fitting six identical lattices into fairy cubes, and then doing the opposite for another six. The man had the patience of a saint.

Fark user imageView Full Size


His first tattoo, and in color, it's amazing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, he spent a lot of time with the Book of Kells...and he had a thing for Meso-American figures too.
 
Cafe Threads
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Old Squashnose
Dimensions: Under 3" all around.


I went to a summer art class when I was nearly 12, and this is the only piece that survives today.

The story behind this is that the assignment was, obviously, to create a bust of someone. Having almost as little imagination as I do artistic skill (as you can probably tell), I randomly picked Thomas Jefferson. But every time I tried using the clay knife to make the lines for the hair on the back of his head, he kept rolling forward! Finally, I decided it looked like an old Native American woman, and dubbed her with her new name.

One more thing: my mother absolutely loved her; she always told me that she thought it looked like her.
 
darkhorse23
‘’ 16 hours ago  

hubiestubert: darkhorse23: hubiestubert: darkhorse23: And Hubie Stubert, I love that thing.

[Fark user image 425x390]

Knotwork like that always impresses me for the attention to detail and the symmetry involved. My Dad does a LOT of knotwork in his tattoos, and the level of work he put in to create that symmetry has always eluded me. He did the same with his Art Nouveau pieces. He took a lot of inspiration from Mucha, and his very first tattoo was one he designed himself, and it led to his apprenticeship and his career tattooing. My Dad's work is so finely detailed, and rich, and he took such pleasure in the math in the designs. Then again, he is a professional, and his son is an amateur who can occasionally do some interesting designs for comics and the like.

He did a series of cubes made from fleur de lis inspired lillies that he tweaked further, and while they are stunning in their use of positive and negative space, and he's done them as tattoos, what blows me away, is that he reproduced them as three-dimensional models, in balsa, and then painted to resemble stone--one in granite tones with salt mixed into his acrylic, and another with an obsidian lacquer. And they are mirrors of one another with the positive and negative space as well. Which shouldn't surprise me, because when I was growing up he went through a period of creating geodesic polyhedrons of various sizes, made of folded paper, with some additional shapes then raised on the surfaces all over again, and painted in the same stone pattern. We had, dozens of the things when I was growing up, and he was constantly measuring and folding paper, and quietly gluing the shapes, and then when they were perfect, he'd paint them, and set them aside, and start a new one, only more intricate the next time. And those were just his hobby. Designing these fantastic shapes, and then making them out of paper, and turning them into what appeared to be solid stone.

Then he got into knotwork and started devouring Mucha, and out of that, he got a career he n ...

I'd LOVE to see pix. Used to do knotwork flash for the tattoo place next to my store in Hoboken. The symmetry - it makes me happy. I love even-ness and strive for perfection in all my art. Mucha is my hero, art-wise but I love Edmund Dulac and the like.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
[Fark user image image 425x566]

The mirror image cubes I only have shots of his flash. Sadly.

But imagine using those shapes in carved wooden cubes and carving them by hand with an X-Acto and a tiny Dremel, and fitting six identical lattices into fairy cubes, and then doing the opposite for another six. The man had the patience of a saint.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

His first tattoo, and in color, it's amazing.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Yes, he spent a lot of time with the Book of Kells...and he had a thing for Meso-American figures too.


Wow. Just wow.
 
hubiestubert
‘’ 15 hours ago  

darkhorse23: hubiestubert: darkhorse23: hubiestubert: darkhorse23: And Hubie Stubert, I love that thing.

[Fark user image 425x390]

Knotwork like that always impresses me for the attention to detail and the symmetry involved. My Dad does a LOT of knotwork in his tattoos, and the level of work he put in to create that symmetry has always eluded me. He did the same with his Art Nouveau pieces. He took a lot of inspiration from Mucha, and his very first tattoo was one he designed himself, and it led to his apprenticeship and his career tattooing. My Dad's work is so finely detailed, and rich, and he took such pleasure in the math in the designs. Then again, he is a professional, and his son is an amateur who can occasionally do some interesting designs for comics and the like.

He did a series of cubes made from fleur de lis inspired lillies that he tweaked further, and while they are stunning in their use of positive and negative space, and he's done them as tattoos, what blows me away, is that he reproduced them as three-dimensional models, in balsa, and then painted to resemble stone--one in granite tones with salt mixed into his acrylic, and another with an obsidian lacquer. And they are mirrors of one another with the positive and negative space as well. Which shouldn't surprise me, because when I was growing up he went through a period of creating geodesic polyhedrons of various sizes, made of folded paper, with some additional shapes then raised on the surfaces all over again, and painted in the same stone pattern. We had, dozens of the things when I was growing up, and he was constantly measuring and folding paper, and quietly gluing the shapes, and then when they were perfect, he'd paint them, and set them aside, and start a new one, only more intricate the next time. And those were just his hobby. Designing these fantastic shapes, and then making them out of paper, and turning them into what appeared to be solid stone.

Then he got into knotwork and started devouring Mucha, and out of that, he got a career he n ...

I'd LOVE to see pix. Used to do knotwork flash for the tattoo place next to my store in Hoboken. The symmetry - it makes me happy. I love even-ness and strive for perfection in all my art. Mucha is my hero, art-wise but I love Edmund Dulac and the like.

[Fark user image image 425x566]
[Fark user image image 425x566]

The mirror image cubes I only have shots of his flash. Sadly.

But imagine using those shapes in carved wooden cubes and carving them by hand with an X-Acto and a tiny Dremel, and fitting six identical lattices into fairy cubes, and then doing the opposite for another six. The man had the patience of a saint.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

His first tattoo, and in color, it's amazing.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Yes, he spent a lot of time with the Book of Kells...and he had a thing for Meso-American figures too.

Wow. Just wow.


Today, the cubes would be easy for a 3D printer and some screen time, but that's not how he rolled. Took him months, and that was AFTER coming home from tattooing all day.

That's what he did just for fun and to dick around watching TV.

He doesn't have the steadiness of hand for that anymore so he's got a granddaughter cutting things up for him so he can still fiddle around. He is not entirely enamored of retirement...
 
eyeq360
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This year, I really got interested with Arabic geometric art, Gothic cathedral windows and tracery, interlacing, and with other artistic/architectural influences.

It can be very frustrating at times when you're trying to make sense out of the lines and circles, or when your compass loosens ever so slightly and the inkwork smears, or a million tiny errors compound into a mess. However, when it works out, the result is satisfying.

This is one of the more complicated ones I've done as it involves interlacing and getting the width of the strips right, along with the circle diameters to make a pleasing design and to get everything lined up. Plus blending all those colors took layering multiple colors of colored pencil on top of each other.
 
edmo
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Not really art, but an early effort with Photoshop. I took this photograph on a jet black night in the middle of a rain storm. The original is basically unseeable so I was happy to draw something out of the darkness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Midnight Cougar - Pastel
 
RedZoneTuba
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Morning Walk" - Oil on canvas

I wanted to try a fog/mist effect in an oil painting.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Roadrunner - Oil on Canvas

This was the first painting I ever sold. I just love Roadrunners and I almost regret selling it because, well, I love Roadrunners.  :P
 
Allivymar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I play with molten glass *grin* (with voting enabled)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Liliia y Max: Named for sister my law - this was inspired by an old 1930's postcard of a fountain in Olvera Street, Los Angeles, and an antique photo of a little girl from my collection.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Done in 5 minutes, a joke challenge at work. 
scontent.fluk1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Horseman - Pastel 18x24

This is my favorite husband on my favorite horse. The horse is named Freckles and he was a dandy, smooth as silk to ride. My hubby sets a saddle so pretty, you can't tell where the horse ends and he begins, just THE most natural rider I've ever seen. This quick snapshot is one of my favorite pictures of him and I was so happy it translated well to the painting. This was my husband's birthday present that year.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

