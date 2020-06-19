 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Saying that city needs leadership and not coronavirus-carrying cowboys, Tampa mayor orders all residents to mask up by 5 PM Friday   (tampabay.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida, Tampa, Florida, Hillsborough County, Florida, midst of a county discussion, roll call vote, Mayor Jane Castor, mandatory mask policy, Tampa Bay, Pinellas County, Florida  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Jun 2020 at 12:09 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So many rugged individuals are going to start in with their best Cartman impressions soon.

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: So many rugged individuals are going to start in with their best Cartman impressions soon.

[quickmeme.com image 625x444]


Following that, a good many of them will be doing their best Gollum impressions.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
good luck. it's a cesspool.

/I have NO farking idea what I'm talking about
//I'll do what I want!
///makes three
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Certainly good. But I have a feeling police will enforce this as:

White with no mask: "Consider wearing one next time."

Black with no mask: "Hands behind your back. Stop resisting..."
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you don't wear a mask while indoors (grocery, et al), you're a selfish asshole. Aside from being frequently hungover I feel fine, but I don't know if I'll spread it around. Out walking the dog and there's quite literally 0 people on the street? Go ahead and let it hang from your neck and breathe easy. But if you're going shopping or whatever you're a dick if you don't wear one. And as Sting would say, don't stand so close to me.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My Florida relatives will appreciate this, as all of them are in the Tampa area.

// Imma just go ahead and advise all of you to stay off their lawns.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: good luck. it's a cesspool.

/I have NO farking idea what I'm talking about
//I'll do what I want!
///makes three


My sister who recently moved to St. Petersburg said to me "you should move down there.  You can buy a concrete block house and be a Florida man".  I'm thinking all that bleach she's applied to her hair wasn't good for her brain cells.  I'll stay in Georgia thank you sis.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Texas Greg Abbott would like to invite all disaffected Tampans to Texas, where he was declared not wearing a mask will never be a crime or a civil offense.   His army of funeral directors are shovel ready for any business Florida sends to Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mayor Castor also attempted to implement a stay at home order even thought the county board said it wasn't necessary and voted it down. So she implemented what she could, "safer-at-home." She's going to save everyone in spite of their best efforts.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

danielem1: Mayor Castor also attempted to implement a stay at home order even thought the county board said it wasn't necessary and voted it down. So she implemented what she could, "safer-at-home." She's going to save everyone in spite of their best efforts.


Let's be (grimly) realistic about this. She can't save everyone, but she's working to save as many as she can.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure the recall process has already started and could be troublesome if any of the Trumpanzees survive long enough to vote
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BlueBox: sinko swimo: good luck. it's a cesspool.

/I have NO farking idea what I'm talking about
//I'll do what I want!
///makes three

My sister who recently moved to St. Petersburg said to me "you should move down there.  You can buy a concrete block house and be a Florida man".  I'm thinking all that bleach she's applied to her hair wasn't good for her brain cells.  I'll stay in Georgia thank you sis.


My brother lived in FLA for 12 years. He told me the street panhandlers in NY were nothing compared to the aggressive types in FLA who would dirty up your windshield at the red light and demand money to wipe the shiat off the glass. I've been to GA, it's nice, and the people are sweet.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Newsom ordered masks for the entire state today instead of counties. I don't expect to see any change.
 
johne3819
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Either tourism or residents,  pick which you'd rather lose.
https://www.newsweek.com/multiple-flor​ida-hospitals-run-out-icu-beds-coronav​irus-cases-spike-1511934?utm_term=Auto​feed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Face​book#Echobox=1592503654
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: If you don't wear a mask while indoors (grocery, et al), you're a selfish asshole. Aside from being frequently hungover I feel fine, but I don't know if I'll spread it around. Out walking the dog and there's quite literally 0 people on the street? Go ahead and let it hang from your neck and breathe easy. But if you're going shopping or whatever you're a dick if you don't wear one. And as Sting would say, don't stand so close to me.


It's beginning to remind me of . . . something. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: danielem1: Mayor Castor also attempted to implement a stay at home order even thought the county board said it wasn't necessary and voted it down. So she implemented what she could, "safer-at-home." She's going to save everyone in spite of their best efforts.

Let's be (grimly) realistic about this. She can't save everyone, but she's working to save as many as she can.


Let's be grimly realistic
Even if 10% of the population died from it world wide
There will still be too many people on the planet.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: EdgeRunner: danielem1: Mayor Castor also attempted to implement a stay at home order even thought the county board said it wasn't necessary and voted it down. So she implemented what she could, "safer-at-home." She's going to save everyone in spite of their best efforts.

Let's be (grimly) realistic about this. She can't save everyone, but she's working to save as many as she can.

Let's be grimly realistic
Even if 10% of the population died from it world wide
There will still be too many people on the planet.


Username checks out
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: EdgeRunner: danielem1: Mayor Castor also attempted to implement a stay at home order even thought the county board said it wasn't necessary and voted it down. So she implemented what she could, "safer-at-home." She's going to save everyone in spite of their best efforts.

Let's be (grimly) realistic about this. She can't save everyone, but she's working to save as many as she can.

Let's be grimly realistic
Even if 10% of the population died from it world wide
There will still be too many people on the planet.


After you, champ.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shootout at the Tampa Bay Golden Corral playing on Saturday.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Let's be grimly realistic
Even if 10% of the population died from it world wide
There will still be too many people on the planet.


I understand that.  It may be why some countries don't act faster.  It's not taking out the right population yet to care.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everybody's masking for the weekend 
Everybody needs a second chance
Others are goin' off the deep end 
Putting on their MAGA hats and pants.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.