(Global Times (China))   The death of Street Cat Bob, a cat who inspired a popular book about a man struggling with drug addiction, has touched the hearts of people who mourned the cat on social media and shared their stories of beloved pets. Join us on Caturday   (globaltimes.cn) divider line
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9
‘’ 1 day ago  
From Philly to Boston
‘’ 1 day ago  
High five!
 
Snuffybud
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 1 day ago  
I haz cat grass
 
SpaceMonkey-66
‘’ 1 day ago  
A touching moment this morning, Khaleesi giving the Goober Pea a bath.  First time I've ever seen it......

Fark user imageView Full Size


Been into really fast rc cars lately.  Put the green led lights on it last night.  Looks like a green comet flying down the street now, lol.

Being unable to do much because you're racked up really is a stinker.  I should find out whether I have to go under the knife tomorrow.   I got a better pic of the break the other day, so I don't know:

Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fingers/paws crossed!
 
valnt9
‘’ 1 day ago  
valnt9
‘’ 1 day ago  
cretinbob
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's woman
‘’ 1 day ago  
Is it really Caturday time? Like time to wake up?

Otera
‘’ 1 day ago  
Didja hear? Caturday is here!
 
Mudd's woman
‘’ 1 day ago  
tigerose
‘’ 1 day ago  

I want to wish you the best of luck. That is a large break and it is showing displacement. If they decide to surgically fixate it, be sure to ask for a nerve block. It really helped keep the pain to a reasonable level the first 24 hrs.

And yeah, being racked up stinks. Especially if you live in an old house and the bathroom is up 14 stairs! (I crawled)..
 
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 1 day ago  
Seconded!
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 day ago  

ouch
 
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: I'll just leave this here


did you add that to Woofday as well?
 
tigerose
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: I'll just leave this here


D'awww!
 
Snuffybud
‘’ 1 day ago  
So I went and did it.  I've been debating this for months and months and couldn't make up my mind.  The $100 off sale finally got me.  I went and bought a new smoker.  A Traeger Pro 575.  It's pellet smoker, it's the closest you can get to a set and forget smoker.  It's even got wifi.  It's my 5th smoker, as in I own 5 smokers right now.  I have 2 vertical water smokers (one at home, one at the lake), a cabinet style (it's going to be going on Craigslist soon, I've never liked it), my old Traeger Jr. (Craigslist or going to the lake), and now this.  I also have a Weber, 2 good gas grills (one at home, one at the lake), a cheapo gas grill, and 2 gas hibachis.

/Mrs S thinks I'm crazy
//I think she's right
 
lilyspad
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: I'll just leave this here


Oh, I'm so sorry!  Mr. T is a sweet boy!  ♥
 
lilyspad
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: So I went and did it.  I've been debating this for months and months and couldn't make up my mind.  The $100 off sale finally got me.  I went and bought a new smoker.  A Traeger Pro 575.  It's pellet smoker, it's the closest you can get to a set and forget smoker.  It's even got wifi.  It's my 5th smoker, as in I own 5 smokers right now.  I have 2 vertical water smokers (one at home, one at the lake), a cabinet style (it's going to be going on Craigslist soon, I've never liked it), my old Traeger Jr. (Craigslist or going to the lake), and now this.  I also have a Weber, 2 good gas grills (one at home, one at the lake), a cheapo gas grill, and 2 gas hibachis.

/Mrs S thinks I'm crazy
//I think she's right


I don't know, I'm pretty sure smoked food is one of the major food groups
 
Mudd's woman
‘’ 1 day ago  
SpaceMonkey-66:

wishing you speedy healing.
 
lilyspad
‘’ 1 day ago  
Today is Lily's gotcha day!! She came home to live with me 11 years ago. Man, time flies! ♥
 
tigerose
‘’ 1 day ago  
On Tuesday, i had the pulse velocity test done..blood pressure cuffs, torque your arm everywhere...and the test was posititve for thorasic arterial outlet syndrome. So I got sent to the vascular guys..I saw a DO..ugh..not a fan, but I didn't want to be worried the entire time I am on vacation, you know? Anyway, he can't figure out what is going on, so I am being sent back to PT..for Thorasic outlet syndrome..and in 3 months if I am not better, then I will see the guy who does TOS surgery..and there is only one of him...The Doc I saw today kept saying he could not beieve the nerve conduction/EMG was negative..So I may actually have 2 things going, the neck thing and carpel tunnel. I am so frustrated with this. I did ear mark a couple of youtub vids on excercises..and self massage..keep it clean...

Eli has taken to guarding his Boys room. He llies right outside the door, or in the space made by the partly opened door. It's seriously adorable.
 
tigerose
‘’ 1 day ago  

Today is Lily's gotcha day!! She came home to live with me 11 years ago. Man, time flies! ♥


OH! Happy Gotcha Day Lily! You could not have picked a nicer person.
 
lilyspad
‘’ 1 day ago  
And, since I didn't know when her birthday was, I picked that same day! So, today is also her 12th birfday!! She was less than enthusiastic about wearing her party hat, so I had to improvise. Told my boss that I needed to leave work early today.....so I could have a party for my cat. He didn't really believe me, I don't think. I'll send him pics. :)
 
lilyspad
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: On Tuesday, i had the pulse velocity test done..blood pressure cuffs, torque your arm everywhere...and the test was posititve for thorasic arterial outlet syndrome. So I got sent to the vascular guys..I saw a DO..ugh..not a fan, but I didn't want to be worried the entire time I am on vacation, you know? Anyway, he can't figure out what is going on, so I am being sent back to PT..for Thorasic outlet syndrome..and in 3 months if I am not better, then I will see the guy who does TOS surgery..and there is only one of him...The Doc I saw today kept saying he could not beieve the nerve conduction/EMG was negative..So I may actually have 2 things going, the neck thing and carpel tunnel. I am so frustrated with this. I did ear mark a couple of youtub vids on excercises..and self massage..keep it clean...

Eli has taken to guarding his Boys room. He llies right outside the door, or in the space made by the partly opened door. It's seriously adorable.


So, you got SOME answers, anyway. Hope the PT will help. I hate to see you have another surgery!
 
Snuffybud
‘’ 1 day ago  

Today is Lily's gotcha day!! She came home to live with me 11 years ago. Man, time flies! ♥


Happie Gotya Day!!!!
 
The Ice Queen
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ewww, that's a pretty decent displacement. Fingers crossed that the swelling has went down enough to allow things to line up a little better in the interim.
 
lilyspad
‘’ 1 day ago  
Timid Goddess
‘’ 1 day ago  
The TEST WAS NEGATIVE!  Spouse did not have covid-19, but it sure kicked his ass!
 
lajimi
‘’ 1 day ago  
Snuffybud
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Snuffybud: So I went and did it.  I've been debating this for months and months and couldn't make up my mind.  The $100 off sale finally got me.  I went and bought a new smoker.  A Traeger Pro 575.  It's pellet smoker, it's the closest you can get to a set and forget smoker.  It's even got wifi.  It's my 5th smoker, as in I own 5 smokers right now.  I have 2 vertical water smokers (one at home, one at the lake), a cabinet style (it's going to be going on Craigslist soon, I've never liked it), my old Traeger Jr. (Craigslist or going to the lake), and now this.  I also have a Weber, 2 good gas grills (one at home, one at the lake), a cheapo gas grill, and 2 gas hibachis.

/Mrs S thinks I'm crazy
//I think she's right

I don't know, I'm pretty sure smoked food is one of the major food groups


I make killer pulled pork and ribs, now it's time to expand my horizons.

I sorta cheat making pulled pork.  I learned from a friend who does commercial smoking that a pork butt only needs 4 hours of smoke but 12-15 hours of heat total depending on the weight of the pork butt.  I'll smoke it for 4 hours the night before, then take it off.  I'll dice an onion and throw it in the crockpot then put the pork butt on top.  I'll set an alarm to get me up at the right time, plug in the crockpot, then go back to bed.  10 hours later?  OMG, what an aroma to wake up to!  I'll shred it and throw it back in the crockpot set to low.  Mmmmm.....

/and good ribs are so easy
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 1 day ago  
almostsane
‘’ 1 day ago  

Today is Lily's gotcha day!! She came home to live with me 11 years ago. Man, time flies! ♥


Happy Gothcha Day!! 💞
 
lilyspad
‘’ 1 day ago  

The TEST WAS NEGATIVE!  Spouse did not have covid-19, but it sure kicked his ass!


Excellent news!!
 
Fark that Pixel
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Fark that Pixel: Snuffybud: So I went and did it.  I've been debating this for months and months and couldn't make up my mind.  The $100 off sale finally got me.  I went and bought a new smoker.  A Traeger Pro 575.  It's pellet smoker, it's the closest you can get to a set and forget smoker.  It's even got wifi.  It's my 5th smoker, as in I own 5 smokers right now.  I have 2 vertical water smokers (one at home, one at the lake), a cabinet style (it's going to be going on Craigslist soon, I've never liked it), my old Traeger Jr. (Craigslist or going to the lake), and now this.  I also have a Weber, 2 good gas grills (one at home, one at the lake), a cheapo gas grill, and 2 gas hibachis.

/Mrs S thinks I'm crazy
//I think she's right

I don't know, I'm pretty sure smoked food is one of the major food groups

I make killer pulled pork and ribs, now it's time to expand my horizons.

I sorta cheat making pulled pork.  I learned from a friend who does commercial smoking that a pork butt only needs 4 hours of smoke but 12-15 hours of heat total depending on the weight of the pork butt.  I'll smoke it for 4 hours the night before, then take it off.  I'll dice an onion and throw it in the crockpot then put the pork butt on top.  I'll set an alarm to get me up at the right time, plug in the crockpot, then go back to bed.  10 hours later?  OMG, what an aroma to wake up to!  I'll shred it and throw it back in the crockpot set to low.  Mmmmm.....

/and good ribs are so easy


G thanks for making me hungry :-)
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 1 day ago  

Today is Lily's gotcha day!! She came home to live with me 11 years ago. Man, time flies! ♥


hubiestubert
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 1 day ago  

Looks like you broke the same bone in your foot that I did in my hand. (Also broke a bone in my ring finger in the palm.) Hope it gets fixed properly--with or without surgery! The doc didn't think I'd need surgery and the way it healed affected my finger strength in some directions. For example, I can barely snap my fingers with my right hand.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 1 day ago  

The TEST WAS NEGATIVE!  Spouse did not have covid-19, but it sure kicked his ass!


Great news! And I assume from the use of past tense that he's on the mend?
 
Bathia_Mapes
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: I'll just leave this here


♥♥♥♥
 
Ritter_Rote
‘’ 1 day ago  
OMG,  for the first time ever, I am here on a Thursday thanks to the gift of Totalfark from someone on Caturday.

Whee!

Here's Whistler

