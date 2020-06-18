 Skip to content
 
(Mercury News)   The Sunshine State sees a record number of COVID-19 cases upon reopening. Not THAT Sunshine State. The other one   (mercurynews.com) divider line
36
•       •       •

Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was confused about which sunshine state we were talking about, but then it dawned on me.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I was confused about which sunshine state we were talking about, but then it dawned on me.


*ba dum tss*

Also, username checks out
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least, we making money money baller baller bling bling again


So so worth killing, stupid ppl

F them
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I was confused about which sunshine state we were talking about, but then it dawned on me.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sunshine State Warriors don't understand what's happening in this headline, like at all.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's the one where the bomb-ass hemp be.
 
wslush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is the only Sunshine State.  Cali is the Golden State.
 
rka
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't bode well when California, a state that locked down early and hard, and can't be excused as being a Trump lackey, can't even really get a flattening of the curve, let alone a significant downward trend.

Colorado is seeing a uptick as well. Graduation parties and the protests being the top vectors as the most significant jumps are in Boulder, Adams and Denver counties.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We didn't think it was going to magically go away.

We decided the people getting sick and dying were just numbers.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, I know.  It's been sloping up for a month.  Meh.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yeah, I know.  It's been sloping up for a month.  Meh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Newsom rolled over like a little biatch. Originally he made all these promises of waiting on the science and not letting politics interfere then caved. He threw it all out the window as "too hard" and basically said counties can do whatever they want.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
California has never been called the Sunshine State but OK subby. Whatever.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rka: Doesn't bode well when California, a state that locked down early and hard, and can't be excused as being a Trump lackey, can't even really get a flattening of the curve, let alone a significant downward trend.

Colorado is seeing a uptick as well. Graduation parties and the protests being the top vectors as the most significant jumps are in Boulder, Adams and Denver counties.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Queensland?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The ONLY Sunshine State? No.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Corvus: Newsom rolled over like a little biatch. Originally he made all these promises of waiting on the science and not letting politics interfere then caved. He threw it all out the window as "too hard" and basically said counties can do whatever they want.


It's a tough place to be in without national leadership.

Is staying locked down and having dumbasses going to gatherings in surrounding states and then bringing the virus back home the better option than everyone wearing masks?  I don't know.

Reopening became a race to the bottom.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yeah, I know.  It's been sloping up for a month.  Meh.


California gave up a long time ago.  Pretty much as soon as they realized they couldn't go to the beach anymore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
stupid trumpers
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Rapmaster2000: Yeah, I know.  It's been sloping up for a month.  Meh.

California gave up a long time ago.  Pretty much as soon as they realized they couldn't go to the beach anymore.

[Fark user image image 850x553]


Ooohh! Look at Texas and Florida! Like a rocket!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're the Golden State or the El Dorado State. Also, the official bird of my city, Redondo Beach, is the Goodyear Blimp.

// We have lots of Covid-19. We're the most populous state. Duh.
// 27 states have more cases per capita. But we can do better; we're already in the process of defining Devin Nunes as a proposition 65 carcinogen.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey Californians!

Has COVID-19 caused you to wear a mask and glasses at the same time?
You may be entitled to condensation.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rka: Doesn't bode well when California, a state that locked down early and hard, and can't be excused as being a Trump lackey, can't even really get a flattening of the curve, let alone a significant downward trend.

Colorado is seeing a uptick as well. Graduation parties and the protests being the top vectors as the most significant jumps are in Boulder, Adams and Denver counties.


We have Orange County and San Diego County. There's more than enough stupid here in Orange County to skew the numbers (think opposite of unskew). However, it appears that LA County is now bearing the brunt of it.

This is my "favorite" summary. It looks like CA as a whole is increasing at the rate of %2. The US increase rate is 1%, Fatality rate is less than the US as a whole, so that's a good thing.

Looks like a long, hot, lonely summer.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And the governor used this information to mandate face masks indoors.  Good for him!

/Rarely is the question asked: Is our governors learning?
//CSB: I took my son up to the Eastern Sierra to do some socially-distant fishing last weekend and found virtually none of the red county people wearing masks, even food servers.  Glad to be back in the blue counties where people take this more seriously.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm starting to look at this song as the intro of a slow motion James Jones death cult ceremony
KC & The Sunshine Band - Get Down Tonight (HQ with lyrics)
Youtube LHEsE9yN2CY
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rka: Doesn't bode well when California, a state that locked down early and hard, and can't be excused as being a Trump lackey, can't even really get a flattening of the curve, let alone a significant downward trend.

Colorado is seeing a uptick as well. Graduation parties and the protests being the top vectors as the most significant jumps are in Boulder, Adams and Denver counties.


Testing is ramping up in a huge way. Some counties, especially LA, aren't doing as well as the rest of the state.The curves that need to flatten (to reopen) are flattening.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Rapmaster2000: Yeah, I know.  It's been sloping up for a month.  Meh.

California gave up a long time ago.  Pretty much as soon as they realized they couldn't go to the beach anymore.

[Fark user image 850x553]


Yeah, its really amazing how their positive COVID tests kept going up in perfect correlation with the number of tests performed.  That's really shocking!

It amazes me how hard it is for people to get "more tests means more positives".  But I'm thinking that people really do know that and just choose to ignore it because its more fun to cherry pick data to fit your narrative.

Looking at real data, the positive test *rate* has been almost exactly flat for a long time now in Cali.  So your increase is very much from just having more tests.

But the fact that things are plateau'd instead of dropping isn't great either.  So I'm not suggesting that everything is great in California.  Just that its pretty flat.  On one hand, that's not terrible since things have kept very flat while social distancing has gone way down.  On the other hand, you'd like to see things going down.

But whatever.  We all know that everybody is going to ignore this because it doesn't fit into one of the two permissible narratives - you either have to argue that everything is terrible, or that everything is great.  Anything in between doesn't work in today's polarized world, even if it just so happens to be an accurate description of reality.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phishrace: Testing is ramping up in a huge way. Some counties, especially LA, aren't doing as well as the rest of the state.The curves that need to flatten (to reopen) are flattening.


If testing is ramping up but cases are stable, positive test percentage should be dropping.
 
rka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
California just had to have the Governor order mandatory masks in public places. 3+ months into this.

Even Newsom doesn't think things are going well enough.

I expect similar crackdowns in Colorado soon as well.
 
rka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Rapmaster2000: Yeah, I know.  It's been sloping up for a month.  Meh.

California gave up a long time ago.  Pretty much as soon as they realized they couldn't go to the beach anymore.

[Fark user image 850x553]

Yeah, its really amazing how their positive COVID tests kept going up in perfect correlation with the number of tests performed.  That's really shocking!

It amazes me how hard it is for people to get "more tests means more positives".  But I'm thinking that people really do know that and just choose to ignore it because its more fun to cherry pick data to fit your narrative.

Looking at real data, the positive test *rate* has been almost exactly flat for a long time now in Cali.  So your increase is very much from just having more tests.

But the fact that things are plateau'd instead of dropping isn't great either.  So I'm not suggesting that everything is great in California.  Just that its pretty flat.  On one hand, that's not terrible since things have kept very flat while social distancing has gone way down.  On the other hand, you'd like to see things going down.

But whatever.  We all know that everybody is going to ignore this because it doesn't fit into one of the two permissible narratives - you either have to argue that everything is terrible, or that everything is great.  Anything in between doesn't work in today's polarized world, even if it just so happens to be an accurate description of reality.


California continues to find more and more cases 3+ months into this. 3+ months into stay at home orders.

That's not good at all. That means there is a huge underlying spread that they can't get a handle on.

This isn't a state that never locked down. They *SHOULD* have had a handle on this by now.

They don't.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Rapmaster2000: Yeah, I know.  It's been sloping up for a month.  Meh.

California gave up a long time ago.  Pretty much as soon as they realized they couldn't go to the beach anymore.

[Fark user image 850x553]

Yeah, its really amazing how their positive COVID tests kept going up in perfect correlation with the number of tests performed.  That's really shocking!

It amazes me how hard it is for people to get "more tests means more positives".  But I'm thinking that people really do know that and just choose to ignore it because its more fun to cherry pick data to fit your narrative.

Looking at real data, the positive test *rate* has been almost exactly flat for a long time now in Cali.  So your increase is very much from just having more tests.

But the fact that things are plateau'd instead of dropping isn't great either.  So I'm not suggesting that everything is great in California.  Just that its pretty flat.  On one hand, that's not terrible since things have kept very flat while social distancing has gone way down.  On the other hand, you'd like to see things going down.

But whatever.  We all know that everybody is going to ignore this because it doesn't fit into one of the two permissible narratives - you either have to argue that everything is terrible, or that everything is great.  Anything in between doesn't work in today's polarized world, even if it just so happens to be an accurate description of reality.


On the plus side, you've found a way to feel superior to everyone else.  The two sides can't say that.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not saying it's not pandemic conditions, but even with the increase, the percentage of positive tests hasn't changed all that much since mid-April.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rka: Doesn't bode well when California, a state that locked down early and hard, and can't be excused as being a Trump lackey, can't even really get a flattening of the curve, let alone a significant downward trend.

Colorado is seeing a uptick as well. Graduation parties and the protests being the top vectors as the most significant jumps are in Boulder, Adams and Denver counties.


I don't really think that California locked down that hard.

I'm from Illinois.  We started requiring facemasks on May 1.  And California is just doing it now?  Sorry, but if you aren't doing basic stuff like that, its not that great of a lock down.  I know that some local governments required required masks, but you have to do that stuff on larger scales.

Not coincidentally, Illinois is actually looking pretty good with its numbers, and will probably open pretty far up in a week (with facemasks still required for most reasonable things).
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: On the plus side, you've found a way to feel superior to everyone else.  The two sides can't say that.


Uh huh.  

rka: California continues to find more and more cases 3+ months into this. 3+ months into stay at home orders.

That's not good at all. That means there is a huge underlying spread that they can't get a handle on.

This isn't a state that never locked down. They *SHOULD* have had a handle on this by now.

They don't.


Eh, California never locked down that hard.  They did a moderate strength lockdown and got moderate results.  They didn't see a massive wave, but because they opened up pretty fast, never really made serious efforts to knock COVID down that much.

I think that this is pretty much what you would have expected from California's policy.

It's not a crazy scenario that they're in.  They've done enough that health care isn't getting overwhelmed.  And they've clearly slowed COVID down, even if they didn't stop it.  So its a reasonable trade off between locking down for a very long period of time waiting for a vaccine, and slowing things down enough to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and to allow time for the development of better treatments that are short of a full vaccine.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

