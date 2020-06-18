 Skip to content
...and a note, signed: Drew Curtis
18
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, just be glad it wasn't a singing frog.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So I have to ask... Was Drew around back getting an early start mocking the newspapers?  Or has he secretly perfected time travel and started taking the idea of mocking the news to an entirely new level?

/Followup question:  Is Drew (or will he be) responsible for the time travelers wanted classified ads?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

potierrh: So I have to ask... Was Drew around back getting an early start mocking the newspapers?  Or has he secretly perfected time travel and started taking the idea of mocking the news to an entirely new level?

/Followup question:  Is Drew (or will he be) responsible for the time travelers wanted classified ads?


If this is true then Drew's ability to be butthurt over newspapers treating him with disdain must transcend time and space.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Proof beyond proof that the intentions of the installation of the statue were racist and the installers viewed the statue as a sign of their silent insurrection against the United States and continuing the forever Civil War.

Also, bourbon.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We better tear down all those racist statues to check for booze. And also because they're racist.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was an empty bottle. Sad!
 
lennavan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

patrick767: It was an empty bottle. Sad!


But that wasn't how they found it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can we bury jars of piss under Trump's when he has it made?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Fox News immediately praised the young Adolf Hitler for his screaming, nationalism, and extermination prowess."
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The newspaper was dated October 20, 1936, and the front page makes references to some violent actions at the hand of anti-fascists vigilantes in Spain.

Even in 1936 the racists blamed their own actions on Antifa.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think that was an intentional time capsule. Work men often left these things behind when building. They often turn up in walls when renovations are made or walls are removed.

If it were a time capsule, the bottle would be unopened. If refuse, bottle was finished and the newspaper was probably thoroughtly read and possibly re-read.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Coupon-clipping gives some of these lazy workers away, I'll bet.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In future times, many cellphones will be removed from archaelogical digs. The scientists will probably claim that they were sacrifices to the godes, or protective amulets against mice or demons.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Salmon: Can we bury jars of piss under Trump's when he has it made?


Sure, it's an old Scottish superstitious custom. The jars of piss should contain nails to give witches pains or bring bad luck on your enemies. It was folk magic. Google the details to see if you need to do this to protect Trump from witchhunts or just give him sharp pains when he pees.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Brantgoose always has an answer. Sometimes for questions not yet asked.
 
dywed88
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Fox News immediately praised the young Adolf Hitler for his screaming, nationalism, and extermination prowess."


Hey now, this is only 1936. Jews are still being largely stripped of all rights (recently having been banned from professional occupations) and two years from Kristallnacht.

Everyone must always remember that Germany didn't instantly go from from a democracy fraught with issues to exterminating races, that took years.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I don't think that was an intentional time capsule. Work men often left these things behind when building. They often turn up in walls when renovations are made or walls are removed.

If it were a time capsule, the bottle would be unopened. If refuse, bottle was finished and the newspaper was probably thoroughtly read and possibly re-read.


Yup. I was on a massive concrete pour which I won't disclose, but I placed a tiny plastic case with 1 of each of that years' coins in the last 2ft of the pour. Whoever demo's it in 500 years (or 5000, depending on how things go) is gonna have a VERY nice find of mint condition uncirculated coins.
 
dywed88
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

koder: The newspaper was dated October 20, 1936, and the front page makes references to some violent actions at the hand of anti-fascists vigilantes in Spain.

Even in 1936 the racists blamed their own actions on Antifa.


Remember at this time, a fascist army was literally marching towards the capital of Spain.
 
