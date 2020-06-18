 Skip to content
 
Florida man, Florida man... coming to NY in a caravan... you better stay inside because it's important says governor man
6
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Submitter man, submitter man
Writing headlines that don't really scan
It goes green, It's not important
Submitter man
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great now that's going to be in my head for the next 3 days.
They Might Be Giants - Particle Man (Tiny Tunes)
Youtube LsAiCs66l40
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pkjun: Submitter man, submitter man
Writing headlines that don't really scan
It goes green, It's not important
Submitter man


Is he a dolt, does he have spell check?
When I'm with his mother, does she get wet?
Or does she get him hot pockets instead?
Nobody knows, Submitter man
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, "Little Ronnie" DeSantis. Karma is a biatch, ain't it?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
caravanofdiseases.jpg
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pkjun: Submitter man, submitter man
Writing headlines that don't really scan
It goes green, It's not important
Submitter man


Algebrat: pkjun: Submitter man, submitter man
Writing headlines that don't really scan
It goes green, It's not important
Submitter man

Is he a dolt, does he have spell check?
When I'm with his mother, does she get wet?
Or does she get him hot pockets instead?
Nobody knows, Submitter man


Fark user imageView Full Size


/subby
//bowing my head in shame and tribute
///while eating my hot pockets
 
