(LA Times)   California Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to wear face coverings while in public or high-risk settings, including when shopping, taking public transit or seeking medical care   (latimes.com) divider line
    California, Sacramento, California, United States, Gavin Newsom, face coverings, Orange County, California, San Francisco Board of Supervisors, San Francisco  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But like, Covid's over man - President out front should have told you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still can't farking believe this is some stupid culture war issue.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now close the california border with the other states full of flu klux klan or make a mandatory quarantine
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.


In California it was a county by county thing.  There was never a state-wide order.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.


Correct, and responsible people still do it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Order, eh?

Who does 'e think 'e is?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is concerning.  I expect to start seeing news of hundreds of thousands of mask-wearing Californians dying due to CO2 poisoning.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How long until some knucklehead intentionally gets arrested for violating this because they've got a grand plan to "Fight this all the way to the Supreme Court and prove that my constitutional rights are being violated!!!" ?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I still can't farking believe this is some stupid culture war issue.


It's this stupid, self-destructive mix of "the government telling me to do anything is TYRANNY!  MARSHALL LAW IS COMING NEXT! (AT 9 eastern, 8 central on CBS) and "I don't care how dangerous it is to you, it's a mild inconvenience to me so fark you."
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.  But he didn't go far enough.  We need to forcibly quarantine the non essential people, and have snipers and judge dredd enforcement teams to eliminate anybody in public without a mask.  Including checkpoints to make sure the people out in public are essential people doing essential things.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They really need to get a handle on it because the trend line is looking pretty bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.


You really need to get out more.
Actually, scratch that, your doing it right.

/Idiots, idiots everywhere.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a good thing, but I feel for the poor retail workers who are going to take the brunt of the rage from the lower IQ set.
 
xalres
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hoo boy. The derp storm should be interesting. Wait. Tiresome. I meant tiresome.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.


It is. But he has to sound important and reassure us he is "doing something". But Mask Req. v.2 is the same as last that you can have tbem off putside if you are able to distance yourself. Like golfing and fishing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: This is a good thing, but I feel for the poor retail workers who are going to take the brunt of the rage from the lower IQ set.


Somewhere in Temecula, a poor Domino's delivery driver is getting a spittle-flecked lecture about how kids these days are soft.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I still can't farking believe this is some stupid culture war issue.


What's next?? Eating SOY??? Soyboy!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: How long until some knucklehead intentionally gets arrested for violating this because they've got a grand plan to "Fight this all the way to the Supreme Court and prove that my constitutional rights are being violated!!!" ?


That would be a very expensive fight that would likely die when the appellate court rules that the district court was correct that this is settled law that the Supreme Court has already ruled on and the Supreme Court refuses to hear the appeal.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The wingnuts are going to go ballistic, crying 'but muh freedumbs'. Fark them.
 
GansoBomb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gee, what a neat idea! I'm sure that people will listen, right? Right?
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.

It is. But he has to sound important and reassure us he is "doing something". But Mask Req. v.2 is the same as last that you can have tbem off putside if you are able to distance yourself. Like golfing and fishing.


We need to send bull dozers to all the golf courses in CA.  They are not essential, and attract a high proportion of people who are suseptable to the corona.  And fishing should only be done for food.  No more sport fishing.  It isn't essential.  Let them go out to sea, but they can never come back.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: I still can't farking believe this is some stupid culture war issue.


Only people of your culture would think such a thing.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But Fauci, a person I don't agree with and think is a hack, once said not to wear face coverings!! So I'm not going to!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xalres: Hoo boy. The derp storm should be interesting. Wait. Tiresome. I meant tiresome.


This isn't going to be an issue in urban or metropolitan areas. In the Bay Area for example, everyone has been wearing masks since mid-March and strictly enforced starting in May. It's extremely rare to see someone without a face covering of some kind outside.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

robodog: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: How long until some knucklehead intentionally gets arrested for violating this because they've got a grand plan to "Fight this all the way to the Supreme Court and prove that my constitutional rights are being violated!!!" ?

That would be a very expensive fight that would likely die when the appellate court rules that the district court was correct that this is settled law that the Supreme Court has already ruled on and the Supreme Court refuses to hear the appeal.


You know that, and I know that, but how many of the Freedumbers know and/or understand that?
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
anyone is a potential carrier of a deadly biological weapon.
anyone within 6 feet of you without a mask is potentially attacking you with it.
buy a gun and defend yourself.

take that to the supreme court.  it's at least as legitimate as this other stupidity.
 
xalres
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.

It is. But he has to sound important and reassure us he is "doing something". But Mask Req. v.2 is the same as last that you can have tbem off putside if you are able to distance yourself. Like golfing and fishing.


He's doing it because counties are relaxing their guidelines. Orange County moved to "recommended but not required" a few weeks ago after some South County Apex Karens chewed them out at the board of supervisor's meeting. Then a bunch of county health officials quit because they were getting death threats.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If i am in public and see a person without a mask i will assume they are infected.

Too bad there is not much i can do when they do not keep socially distant
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

robodog: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: How long until some knucklehead intentionally gets arrested for violating this because they've got a grand plan to "Fight this all the way to the Supreme Court and prove that my constitutional rights are being violated!!!" ?

That would be a very expensive fight that would likely die when the appellate court rules that the district court was correct that this is settled law that the Supreme Court has already ruled on and the Supreme Court refuses to hear the appeal.


There's already been court cases about this that all failed on the Federal level.  Case law: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Co​mpagni​e_Francaise_de_Navigation_a_Vapeur_v._​Louisiana_Board_of_Health

Some state challenges have been successful, most notably in Wisconsin.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good. Now close the california border with the other states full of flu klux klan or make a mandatory quarantine


Can I leave California before you do?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xalres: fanbladesaresharp: kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.

It is. But he has to sound important and reassure us he is "doing something". But Mask Req. v.2 is the same as last that you can have tbem off putside if you are able to distance yourself. Like golfing and fishing.

He's doing it because counties are relaxing their guidelines. Orange County moved to "recommended but not required" a few weeks ago after some South County Apex Karens chewed them out at the board of supervisor's meeting. Then a bunch of county health officials quit because they were getting death threats.


That sounds like Orange County.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This will work out well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I did a GIS for something different and this popped up, so, whatever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, on my City's FB announcement of the new rules, most of the comments are in support of it. Maybe there's hope yet.

/yeah, I know...
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: This is a good thing, but I feel for the poor retail workers who are going to take the brunt of the rage from the lower IQ set.


Maybe put a sign on the door that says "You must have an IQ over 80 to enter"

Manager to customer: Are you wearing a mask?
Customer: No
Manager: Your IQ is too low. Sorry, you can't come in.

See, now it's not about masks! No freedumbs violated!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good.

Now watch somebody get really mad about this.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This should be interesting. I have my popcorn and a small eating hole in my mask all ready to go.
 
xalres
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sirrerun: This will work out well.

[Fark user image 797x284]


It'll keep the aerosolization of his bodily fluids to a minimum when someone hauls off and caves his face in, at least.
 
xalres
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: xalres: fanbladesaresharp: kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.

It is. But he has to sound important and reassure us he is "doing something". But Mask Req. v.2 is the same as last that you can have tbem off putside if you are able to distance yourself. Like golfing and fishing.

He's doing it because counties are relaxing their guidelines. Orange County moved to "recommended but not required" a few weeks ago after some South County Apex Karens chewed them out at the board of supervisor's meeting. Then a bunch of county health officials quit because they were getting death threats.

That sounds like Orange County.


This place can be exhausting sometimes.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need to send bull dozers to all the golf courses in CA.


I wish they'd start with the one in Diamond Bar - that would free up land to fix the abomination that is the 57/60 interchange.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys California Über Alles
Youtube GoA_zY6tqQw
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just make sure you wear a mask.  We can't have this "virus" disappear until after the November
elections you know.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Toxophil: kdawg7736: I thought this had to be done everywhere in public all along.

You really need to get out more.
Actually, scratch that, your doing it right.

/Idiots, idiots everywhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Good. Now close the california border with the other states full of flu klux klan or make a mandatory quarantine


SoCal liberal:
th.bing.comView Full Size


You're already infected
 
J45Picker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have a made-up medical issue that HIPPA laws say I don't have to tell you about! Freedom! Cough!
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: I did a GIS for something different and this popped up, so, whatever.

[Fark user image 419x630]


dude, dont give your cat a gun.  they are stone cold serial killers.
every single one.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

p51d007: Just make sure you wear a mask.  We can't have this "virus" disappear until after the November
elections you know.


So...it's not a virus? What is it then?
 
