Visitors and residents of Florida Keys now required to wear masks through June.
25
743 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 7:08 PM



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♪♫♪  It's these changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes
Nothing remains quite the same
With all of our running and all of our cunning
If we couldn't laugh we would all go insane  ♪♫♪
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the present rate of global warming, they'll be wearing scuba masks by 2022.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why go down to Kokomo. I take it fast and then I take it slow
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know if overdoing it or accepting the reality.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They got serious about it quick.  They kicked out all the non residents and closed the bridge back in March.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Let's hope the "My free-dumbs!" idiots among us protest by trying to swim there, but as protest do so without masks...

swimmerpro.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks are cheaper than cemetery plots.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

They should definitely try doing that while also carrying multiple firearms and about 50lbs of ammo.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good for them. Better than the idiots who think that masks are somehow imposing on people in an extraordinary way.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like this approach: get people used to the idea that this is here to stay and if the situation changes you can always roll it back. The alternative of deciding month by month is giving people false hope and just pissing people off.
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some people are depressingly stupid. The winds of change are blowing.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hhiiyoooooo!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

But enough about your posts...
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

What kicking out the non-residents and closing the bridge may have looked like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Plus it never made sense in reality anyway.

As matter of fact, I feel like the entire American response, (aside from most actual medical professionals) has been divorced from reality.

Most seem to only be concerned about the very short term stuff like when can they go to the beach, or when sports will return.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Being only concerned about the short-term stuff is the American way.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's a nice figure -- $500 fine. With the virus skyrocketing in San Antonio, which had an exemplary stay at home stance, now sabotaged by the governor -- maybe the best thing to do is say "No Mask -- No Problem".

Then the only addon is a mandatory $500 fee for the added insurance needed per freedom-snowflake to keep the doors open, hospitals open.  I'm not sure that $500 per FreedomFighter© is enough if contact tracing actually starts in earnest and each victim sues the establishment.  How did that work with other social disease outbreaks?

In the last week, stories are coming out of the woodwork with people finding that friends and relatives have all been exposed.  At least Anthony Wiener had the class to just do it from the distance of a cell phone tower.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It's also next to impossible to bury your dead down there!
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not difficult for me. I won't go there.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aren't the majority of those folks already in oxygen masks anyway?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Seven-Mile Bridge anyone?
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Strike one...

/swing again.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hhiiiiyyooooo!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BubbaBoBob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oh, man. That is so clever!
 
