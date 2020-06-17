 Skip to content
(CNN)   As if 2020 isn't apocalyptic enough for Australians. Now they've got coronavirus dinosaurs   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha ha Subby, I see you mean carnivorous dinosaurs.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took me a minute, subby... nice one
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet their least favorite reindeer is Comet.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo Subby.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that it's Australia, I'm sure they'll eventually learn that it could fly and shoot poisonous spiders from its eyes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
them-apples.co.ukView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now I can only read 'Coronasaurs'.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that just a gator?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ate koalas like dinner mints.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: Given that it's Australia, I'm sure they'll eventually learn that it could fly and shoot poisonous spiders from its eyes.


It'll probably kill someone before it makes it to the museum.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Isn't that just a gator?


They have salt water crocs there, which get pretty damn big, but not near as big as what's in TFA.
Crocs and gators are also reptiles, but not dinosaurs. They actually predate dinosaurs, and just have a common ancestor.

Those motherfarkers were here before dinos, and are still here many millions of years after them. They're serious farking survivors, to have made it through all those extinctions.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: WithinReason: Isn't that just a gator?

They have salt water crocs there, which get pretty damn big, but not near as big as what's in TFA.
Crocs and gators are also reptiles, but not dinosaurs. They actually predate dinosaurs, and just have a common ancestor.

Those motherfarkers were here before dinos, and are still here many millions of years after them. They're serious farking survivors, to have made it through all those extinctions.


Recently read about prehistoric crocodiles that walked on hind legs:
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/17/sc​i​ence/crocodile-two-legs-tracks.html
The fossils were found in South Korea, but they walked from Australia.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: WithinReason: Isn't that just a gator?

They have salt water crocs there, which get pretty damn big, but not near as big as what's in TFA.
Crocs and gators are also reptiles, but not dinosaurs. They actually predate dinosaurs, and just have a common ancestor.

Those motherfarkers were here before dinos, and are still here many millions of years after them. They're serious farking survivors, to have made it through all those extinctions.


Didnt I read an article that crocs don't naturally die from old age like lobsters?
 
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well done subby
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These Coronasaurus were very polite, handing out homemade masks.
 
