(Mirror.co.uk)   Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks New Zealand. Orcs everywhere   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
sleep lack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My theory of why New Zealand is so empty is that every 100 years or so there's a huge earthquake/eruption/tsunami that wipes the place out, so no human population gets very long to grow there.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guess they finally destroyed the ring.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lake Taupo?  .... nope
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Kiwis aren't worried.

They know they have a very competent leader to manage any situation.

Must be nice.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Probably something Under the Mountain.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So coronavirus has mutated to an even more deadly form?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SARUMAAAN
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did all those big heads topple over?  /s

Best wishes Kiwi Farkers
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Beerguy: The Kiwis aren't worried.

They know they have a very competent leader to manage any situation.

Must be nice.


I bet if the big one hit california tomorrow, Trump and the GOP would put all kinds of insane BS in the relief bill.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Serves them right. They were getting pretty smug thinking they could get out of 2020 unscathed.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thankfully it was shallow but offshore quite a bit  so that minimized the risk of damage and no tsunami fortunately.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the upside, it's still a nuclear-free zone.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
New Zealand: "Yay! We're coronavirus free!"
God: "Hold my beer."
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
. . . centered near a tiny island 700 km off the coast of North island (where Auckland is), and and even farther from the South island (where Christchurch is).  I'm guessing that dozens of sheep were strongly shaken.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Goody. I've had an orc on my Amazon wish list forever.  Maybe now, they'll ship it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Probably something Under the Mountain.


It's a Balrog!  Fly you fools!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stay safe kiwi Farkers!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
not beside the point. Someone tell me what time American western pacific this took place as well. Thank you.

https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak​e​s/eventpage/us6000adrw/executive
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 275x183]


Maybe

Kiwi! short film
Youtube qf66sFXCGKY
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: . . . centered near a tiny island 700 km off the coast of North island (where Auckland is), and and even farther from the South island (where Christchurch is).  I'm guessing that dozens of sheep were strongly shaken.


I bet.......

Thanks Smokey - One of the funniest short films you are every likely to see.
Youtube j_FpdOm4_2I
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
BREAKING, New Zealand.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well.... at least they don't have an earthquake AND coronavirus to deal with.
 
