 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   You can farking help your farking fellow American. Donate your farking blood, motherfarking Covid survivors   (thehill.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Blood, formercoronavirus patients, Red blood cell, Daniel Dae Kim, Samuel L. Jackson, automated process, plasma, coronavirus patients  
•       •       •

144 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 9:37 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And we don't just mean by protesting. This time, it's voluntary...
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would, but they still won't lift the "military base in Germany in the 80s" off the ban list!

/Type O
//If I haven't developed mad cow yet, it isn't going to happen!
///I tried again 2 months ago, and got shuffled out of the donation center.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: I would, but they still won't lift the "military base in Germany in the 80s" off the ban list!

/Type O
//If I haven't developed mad cow yet, it isn't going to happen!
///I tried again 2 months ago, and got shuffled out of the donation center.


Keep that mad moo in u
 
alsih2o
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No healthcare for you, but give us your precious bodily fluids for free! 

No deal.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You have to distill the blood out, subby
 
JRoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would have to go to a doctor I can't afford to get tested first to see if I had it like I think I did and there's nothing to indicate they are seeking blood from people recovered from covid on the Lincoln, Nebraska bloodbanks website.

So if anyone wants my antibodies to help others, they are welcome to them but I AM NOT farkING PAYING FOR IT.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's a plasma donation, which is more time consuming than a whole blood donation. Be prepared. And yeah, definitely do it if you can.

Even if you haven't had COVID, go donate whole blood or plasma anyway, especially if you are type O.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm opening a blood bar. You know how hard it is for vampires to get non-tainted blood these days. I can charge more per oz than printer toner!!!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
sounds like bullshiat to me. they say little about which organization and how they know what the fark they are doing.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.