(Twitter)   What's it like to work in a public building during COVID? Here's a huge thread from a librarian about the stress everyone is under
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sachlpch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I run an auto parts store. We never closed during this whole thing. Working in retail generally puts a bad taste in your mouth when it comes to dealing with the public, but this has taken it to a whole new level. You spend your day trying to play keep away from the customers that are now mysteriously driven to lean right into you no matter what.

/Essential workers should get a 2 month vacay after this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ain't nobody got time to read all that so here's a summary: PEOPLE ARE BEING ASSHOLES!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't mind if people who post twitter threads feel stress. Get a blog.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Forget about the 'rona and pretend you work in a meth lab instead...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trump's proposed vacation credit will have you sailing in no time!

/Sorry.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
25% of the U.S. is unemployed currently.  It could be worse.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My office building never shut down. Even after multiple confirmed cases, on different floors. However, there was a couple of months that there was, mayyyybe 15-20 in the entire building.

Driving in to work then was freaking amazing!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Public Library is a crazy asshole magnet you say?
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is what happens when for years we've treated libraries as homeless shelters instead of places of learning and knowledge. If we had eradicated the bums years ago we wouldn't have this massive problem now.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Conan says no stress at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

that's the big impediment to getting people off the street in SF.  theyd rather sleep outside than give up their busted stereos, discarded kitchenware and moldy suitcases and have an actual roof over their head
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

It's a feature. Good ol' Republican ideas like emptying all the insane asylums without a plan for where to put them, so when other public agencies get overwhelmed they can throw up their hands and say the government doesn't work.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is... horrifying. Up here in Canada, things didn't even get that bad at the liquor stores.

Maybe I live in an area full of nice people, but... given my experiences at other times living here, I doubt it.

Thankfully, everyone here just doesn't seem to want to die, so they wear a mask, stay away from each other, and it seems to be working (over a week straight with no new cases).

My heartfelt condolences to overstretched library folk, and everyone in similar hell.

(P.S. This is an amusing bit of levity: https://twitter.com/Annebrarian/statu​s​/1271652843582361601)
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

You realize that it's not the homeless that are the problem, right? They want to come in and spend some time with no-one looming over them. It's the self entitled who want the library workers to do everything for them. As many of them are trumpers, they aren't wearing masks or social distancing. THAT's the problem.

But at least as a library, it's the literate crazy.

Mr NotARocketScientist works at a library. Right now they are having you reserve your books online and distributing them through the book mobile in the parking lot. They are also allowing people in to use the computers. You have to make an appointment and can only use it for 20 minutes. Then it gets disinfected before the next person can use it. They've also put up the "salad bar" barriers, as hubby calls them.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Try working in a hospital .
/ Really it hasn't been too bad .
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The cult of the corporation and freedum went from killing people slowly to killing them quickly.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I work in Biotech and the last 3 months have been the busiest I've ever experienced.

I got 2 "work from home" days until they realized they couldn't spare anyone and we have all been back to work since the end of March. Basically every policy the state and county said we needed to follow my employer ignored except for masks and social distancing. Apparently a DNA sequencing lab is the most vital of all things.

The wife works retail and it has been pretty awful for her until looters smashed the front of her work and stole all the pharmaceuticals and they got to close for a few days. That was like vacation for her.

Now it's back to business but worse because a lot pf people feel they don't have to wear a mask anymore for some reason despite the posted signs.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Miami-Dade just signed on as a customer of ours, specifically for our software's ability to handle 'curb-side' pickups (specific to libraries), so hopefully their situation will improve, and gives less opportunity for people to come in and be assholes.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oh I see, this is more a problem of Florida opening the doors June 1st, thus eliminating the separation.

FL is a mess lol.
 
