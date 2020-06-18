 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Police are looking for a suspect wearing a Deadpool costume... a very specific Deadpool costume   (klkntv.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Video surveillance, Law enforcement, Crime prevention, Surveillance, Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln Police, 2007 albums, Sergeant  
posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 8:34 PM



Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friends don't narc on Deadpool.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well as long as it's nit naked baby Deadpool ...
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One with a large hole torn in the anus area?
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a special kind of stupid to dress up as a masked anti-hero while rioting and breaking things, and then not wear the mask.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asshole
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be caught dead in a cheap Deadpool costume. Have some pride, man.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure that's not a Sasquatch? Photos seem to only be capturing a blurry image of the creature.
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was it this one?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have worn the brown pants
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Friends don't narc on Deadpool.


You had it.  It was right there.  Could have ran with it, even if it's not true, it's alliterative, which is even more important.

- No narcs on Fark
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't link to the statement but I assume that law enforcement called it "very cheap" as the article headline indicates. That kind of has to hurt.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: One with a large hole torn in the anus area?


"Right up Main Street!"
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
jimcarreyonline.comView Full Size

I think that was a cop.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The best version of DP ever?
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Check the employees of local glass replacement companies. Everyone loves a jolly good bit of paid overtime.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

general tso: [Fark user image 720x872]
Was it this one?



You look like an avocado had sex with an older, more disgusting avocado.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wolverine and Professor X will find Deadpool!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Look, it's all I could afford
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The best version of DP ever?
[pyxis.nymag.com image 700x701]


Ooooof.

Having no idea who Deadpool was because I'm not a comic book guy, I do distinctly remember people on here being severely pissed off at that version and me not getting it.
 
Micanope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's the onesie from Target.  Comfortable for all your lounging and looting needs.
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Micanope: That's the onesie from Target.  Comfortable for all your lounging and looting needs.


Flammable as hell though, so steer clear from your buddies who are fire bombing the Wendy's
 
