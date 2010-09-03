 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Man with facial tattoo of a machete arrested. For attacking somebody with a machete   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
Willy-Pete23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Steve? From Machete Squad?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you know your brand
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Willy-Pete23: Steve? From Machete Squad?


/ Mr. Couch
// From Davenport
/// He smokes Chesterfields
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear his girlfriend is a real hatchet face
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
independent.comView Full Size
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wanted to frame a guy with a machete on his face, I'd do it with a machete. Just sayin.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more good guys with machetes, like Machete, to stop the bad guys with machetes, like Machete Face.
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post-It Malone needs to chill, he'll get another Doritos commercial soon.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many times that guy has tried a pickup line like "You can sleep on the couch."
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: We need more good guys with machetes, like Machete, to stop the bad guys with machetes, like Machete Face.
[i.kinja-img.com image 800x450]


Y'know, that picture annoys me. I don't think there's any blade there that's releasable.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone suggested Machete?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen the movie, but was thinking the same thing when I first saw the picture.

Upon further review I just used the logic that the blades would cut the support on the way out as that jacket is made for shiat going down rather than the ability to put the blades back away.  Notice the machete blade is placed such that it could cut the stitching on the leather strap on it's way out.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. What a twist.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: EdgeRunner: We need more good guys with machetes, like Machete, to stop the bad guys with machetes, like Machete Face.
[i.kinja-img.com image 800x450]

Y'know, that picture annoys me. I don't think there's any blade there that's releasable.


That's always been my favorite picture, because instead of appearing heavily armed, he looks like a shady salesman asking if you want to buy a set of steak knives.

"If these blades don't work out, do you have a returns department?"

"How big a jacket do you think this is?"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean,
it does what it says on the Tin...
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.
.
"THIS TIME THEY F*CKED WITH THE WRONG MEXICAN."
.
.
I love this line from the trailer.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say he didn't give fair warning.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I mean,
it does what it says on the Tin...


Truth in advertising.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Any relation to Eathan?
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: I've never seen the movie, but was thinking the same thing when I first saw the picture.

Upon further review I just used the logic that the blades would cut the support on the way out as that jacket is made for shiat going down rather than the ability to put the blades back away.  Notice the machete blade is placed such that it could cut the stitching on the leather strap on it's way out.


I always assumed the two in the leather holders would just cut through and the rest were held by shock cord. Enough tension to keep them in place but flexible enough to let you pull them out. It would be tedious and a two handed process to replace them, but doable.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Train - Angel in Blue Jeans (starring Danny Trejo & Hannah Simone)
Youtube POtv2wjoIHQ


And now, your comic intermission from the other machete references...
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would have gone with a mace or a bludgeon if I had that tattoo.  Just to throw them off the trail.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AWalleigh: RogermcAllen: I've never seen the movie, but was thinking the same thing when I first saw the picture.

Upon further review I just used the logic that the blades would cut the support on the way out as that jacket is made for shiat going down rather than the ability to put the blades back away.  Notice the machete blade is placed such that it could cut the stitching on the leather strap on it's way out.

I always assumed the two in the leather holders would just cut through and the rest were held by shock cord. Enough tension to keep them in place but flexible enough to let you pull them out. It would be tedious and a two handed process to replace them, but doable.


The better question is why haven't the bad guys realized they can take him out with just a handful of marbles? If he trips and falls, at least one of those upward-turned blades in his jacket is going to get him in the heart or the neck.

Machete needed a sidekick named Sheath who could suggest a few safety upgrades.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guy's nuts
Machete on his face shoulda told ya
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a loser, he hasn't even earned a cool nickname like Slashy, The Hack, or even something pedestrian like Chopper?
 
