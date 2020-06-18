 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   "And I told him, I'd never seen cocaine that brown before"   (okwhatever.org) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anderson devised Coco Loko's recipe himself, experimenting with different ingredients, learning firsthand which ones give you energy and which ones simply burn your nasal cavities."

See now, *that's* what entrepreneurship is all about.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I had my hopes up for an anal-smuggling incident gone horribly awry.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the shock of taking a pinch of snuff and having it turn out to be chocolate instead?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You'll get those stupid teenagers snorting it and telling each other how farked up it's getting them.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diabolic: I had my hopes up for an anal-smuggling incident gone horribly awry.


A literal fudge packer
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Imagine the shock of taking a pinch of snuff and having it turn out to be chocolate instead?


Heh.  I recently found some snuff that I had bought at Oktoberfest back in 2017.  It was purchased after I tried some at the Spaten Tent...some younger locals who were sitting next to me offered it, and I couldn't chicken out.

/Took some to my favorite bar last weekend.
//Some people were brave enough to try it.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This was a fun in 2018, but why republish it with no additions 2 years later? Was hoping to hear about a second attempt.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it!

Chocolate addiction
Youtube 0zLZDDbEJAE
 
culebra
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Then you ain't never been to rural America, Jack.
 
dready zim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All the cool kids are snorting Nesquik these days.

#Trufax
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I tried to reach out to Legal Lean via an email I found on their website, but the message bounced back. So I got more creative. Text at the bottom of Legal Lean's website said it had been "designed and managed" by Black Collar & Company, LLC, so I did some digging. The first search result that came up was for an apparel company called Black Collar in Minneapolis. I knew that wasn't right, so I narrowed my search by adding "Florida" in the hopes that Legal Lean's web developers were based in the same state as them.
I was right. A company with that name existed in Orlando, and there was even a phone number conveniently listed for me to contact. Instead of calling, I texted the number - again, taking a chance - introducing myself as a journalist trying to get in touch with Coco Loko's founder, Anderson.
An hour-and-a-half later they texted me back without a message, just a phone number with a 408 area code. I called it and a woman answered. She suggested I try sending a message to a specific gmail address. Thirty-minutes after sending it, I received a response containing yet another phone number and a simple, one-line note: "Call Nick directly."

As someone who loves excessively boring walls of meaningless text, I am absolutely giddy.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Simpsons did it!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0zLZDDbE​JAE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


How is it possible that I've never seen this episode before?

A freaking Sid & Nancy parody in the Simpsons, with a Buzzcocks song to boot?

It's like I've never lived at all.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I remember hearing about that, but then it went away.  Just vanished.

Now I know why.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who didn't snort tang when they were a kid?

/it was the 80's
 
dready zim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

McGrits: Who didn't snort tang when they were a kid?

/it was the 80's


whippets
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"This article was originally published on Sept. 19, 2018"

Pretty sure it's been on fark before too.
 
dready zim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whip-it's?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

McGrits: Who didn't snort tang when they were a kid?

/it was the 80's


Pixie Stix man, Pixie Stix
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Hey, Butthead... you got any more nutmeg?"

ALRIGHT A VIDEO
Youtube zZEHIp9y-FY
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some kids will snort anything.  I recall a ancient news item (80's?) about injuries from a few kids snorting drain cleaner.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"a new demographic that liked taking uppers and ingesting things through their nose"
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was it a mix up with the jenkem?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is nothing you can snort that's good for you.

Ok, maybe Adderall and Ritalin
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

McGrits: Who didn't snort tang when they were a kid?

/it was the 80's


Pixie Stix. Bonus: already in the straw. Or, for the real hard core crowd, Smarties that've been crushed up with a hammer.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why? I dont get it.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Anderson devised Coco Loko's recipe himself, experimenting with different ingredients, learning firsthand which ones give you energy and which ones simply burn your nasal cavities."

See now, *that's* what entrepreneurship is all about.


Jesus, that sounds like the time my dad and one of his friends tried to make a self-lighting cigarette.  They basically coated regular cigarettes with random chemicals hoping some combination would catch fire.  There's a strong possibility they were high at the time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.