(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   "Self-described semi-professional basketball player" brings documentary crew to film him rioting and lighting molotovs, tells them "the police can't do anything". Lets see if he was right   (startribune.com) divider line
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staples? yet another jerkwater nowhere hick coming in to the big city to riot. quelle surprise.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I only ever hear about them in the news and at Get A Load Of This websites [ ahem ], but I've yet to hear of any self-described "influencer" who doesn't seem to be using the term to mean "media-enabled self-impressed garbage hoping to profit from idiots".

Honestly, if there are halfway laudable "influencers" out there, they are kilometers from any bubble I've been in yet. At this point, I'm almost surprised anyone would volunteer for the tag . . . except I'm guessing it's a form of advertising.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's right in the sense that when you're in the midst of a mob it feels like you're free to pillage at will and the cops can't do anything about it. To still have that feeling days later shows a great naivety on his part though. Some life lessons are expensive to learn.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does he also have a rapping career going too?  What else can he do to avoid working?
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is it Jackie Moon?
 
