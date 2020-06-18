 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   First Hitler, now this half-naked bus attack. It's a troubling country   (news.com.au) divider line
14
    More: Misc, English-language films, Road, Medical Centre nurse Zivile Useckaite, Flinders line bus' windows, social media, front door of the bus, Adelaide, Window  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 7:56 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which half?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cosby and Hitler - Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Youtube aANi6fUV9W8
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember. Half naked means half dressed in the eyes of the law. Another good reason to always have your towel close at hand.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you wage a holocaust clothes. The sun burns your junk and you want to kill people. Its a horrible way to live.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the bus was half naked?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: the bus was half naked?


As well as Hitler.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Half-naked man"

*clicks x*

Thanks for nothing subby.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Which half?


the outer half
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who did the half-naked bus attack?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait, are buses supposed to wear pants?
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So much potential when there's no pay wall or piles of ads and subscriptions to click through.  Even the video was right at the top directly below the headline.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: virulent_loser: the bus was half naked?

As well as Hitler.


thanks, I hadn't thrown up in my mouth yet today.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Wait, are buses supposed to wear pants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: Who did the half-naked bus attack?


I'm pretty sure it was Hitler.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.