 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The Dead Kennedys gain a new member   (apnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Kennedy family, Jean Kennedy Smith, Ted Kennedy, John F. Kennedy, Smith's nephew, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr.  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 5:01 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A long career of playing with ill gotten money and poking around in politics.

The Ivanka of her family.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought Jello died! Stupid headline.

/good headline
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
that photo looks like they already did a face swap.
 
Red_Hand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was Vera Lynn in the Dead Kennedys? shiat I had no idea.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You farking troll, subby.

\ golf clap
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shona Laing - (Glad I'm) Not A Kennedy
Youtube 7a6hu6Z7Pkg
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
😂
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

undernova: I thought Jello died! Stupid headline.

/good headline


Awesome headline!!!   Hyannisport Uber Alles was a great song
 
buntz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Red_Hand: Was Vera Lynn in the Dead Kennedys? shiat I had no idea.


Remember how she said we will meet again some sunny day?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The closest Holiday Inn to Cambodia is in Saigon.  They should work on that.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice of her to support the peace process in NI, considering how much her brother Edward did to raise money for the IRA terrorists there.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Or is that just what the Deep State wants us to believe?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

undernova: I thought Jello died! Stupid headline.

/good headline


I would hope not, then where would I get my factual entertainment?

What Would Jello Do? Part 74 - Disaster Capitalism
Youtube GEINEYp9fwg
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.