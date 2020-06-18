 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's THREE hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Wire, Visage, Classix Nouveaux, and Fad Gadget. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #138. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
4
    More: Live  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 18 Jun 2020 at 12:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, and a WORLD PREMIERE from The Lovepools. Which is pretty epic that I got the fortune to do such a thing. Even if alt-synth-pop isn't really your thing, that's a pretty cool deal in my book.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm ready for some glorious
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I gave this info to my wife, she listens every week. And Fad Gadget? Wow, that's a blast from the past.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm ready for some glorious


50% more, in fact

I'm an Egyptian!: And Fad Gadget? Wow, that's a blast from the past.


and that is exactly the point. for those of us who *cough*rememberthefirsttimearound*coug​h*
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.