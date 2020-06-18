 Skip to content
(ABC News)   City: the nooses found in trees around Oakland are racist hate symbols. Black guy who put them up: No, they were fun exercise equipment. City: still racist   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
91
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This whole "new outbreak of lynching" story that the Internet is running with lately really has Salem Witch Trials-HUAC-Satanist Daycare Workers vibe about it.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Park's closed.  Noose out front should have told you.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politicians and bureaucrats: if they had a modicum of intelligence, they would have a different job.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?


This and this. If it really looks like nooses I sympathize with what the city is doing, no matter the person's intent.
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oakland Park District also just banned picnics.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlHarris31: Politicians and bureaucrats: if they had a modicum of intelligence, they would have a different job.


Are you really trying to tell us that something stupid like this compares to the disaster (and subsequent fallout) of the Trump Presidency?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neese?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they were swinging from them.
Like vines.
In a jung...

Racist
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?


TFA says it's part of a rigging system to a larger swing and there is video of the guy using the whole thing after setup. I assume that is in the video in tfa, but my phone isn't playing it.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?


Look at the guy's name, he's African. In countries that aren't America, people come up with all sorts of innovative ways to exercise. My dad when he was a kid would fill up buckets with cement and a pole to make his own weights. All his friends did that and the people now who live in his foreign town still come up with crafts.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the intentions behind the roughly five ropes found hanging around Lake Merritt "don't matter"

Doesn't matter; it's Racist

/what's his fark handle?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's knot news, it's Fark.com
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: AlHarris31: Politicians and bureaucrats: if they had a modicum of intelligence, they would have a different job.

Are you really trying to tell us that something stupid like this compares to the disaster (and subsequent fallout) of the Trump Presidency?


I am saying that people that get into government are thoroughly dumb, mediocre people.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: It's knot news, it's Fark.com


It's not noose, it's Fark.com
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

[Fark user image image 645x376]

Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the intentions behind the roughly five ropes found hanging around Lake Merritt "don't matter"

Doesn't matter; it's Racist

/what's his fark handle?


Just in case we needed more proof government officials are dumb as shiat.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlHarris31: whidbey: AlHarris31: Politicians and bureaucrats: if they had a modicum of intelligence, they would have a different job.

Are you really trying to tell us that something stupid like this compares to the disaster (and subsequent fallout) of the Trump Presidency?

I am saying that people that get into government are thoroughly dumb, mediocre people.



If they got in from votes, you know a sample set of what others judge about them, and if our sample size if large enough this says what about us really?

Also the study is out, those who seek power are generally the worst to be given it. but then if the best to have power won't ask for it, how's that catch 22 to be dealt with?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: AlHarris31: whidbey: AlHarris31: Politicians and bureaucrats: if they had a modicum of intelligence, they would have a different job.

Are you really trying to tell us that something stupid like this compares to the disaster (and subsequent fallout) of the Trump Presidency?

I am saying that people that get into government are thoroughly dumb, mediocre people.


If they got in from votes, you know a sample set of what others judge about them, and if our sample size if large enough this says what about us really?

Also the study is out, those who seek power are generally the worst to be given it. but then if the best to have power won't ask for it, how's that catch 22 to be dealt with?


Pick a random farmer for the crisis and watch them go back to farming when done?
 
caljar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?


My family donated a park bench to the local park.  And, you don't even need to be a family member if you want to use it.  It cost a lot more than a piece of rope, but it isn't very good to do any swinging exercises on.
 
BadVermin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?


Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: abhorrent1: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

[Fark user image image 645x376]

Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the intentions behind the roughly five ropes found hanging around Lake Merritt "don't matter"

Doesn't matter; it's Racist

/what's his fark handle?

Just in case we needed more proof government officials are dumb as shiat.


From a liability standpoint they would have to remove the ropes anyways. A city isn't going to like people swinging from its trees.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadVermin: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Yep. I sympathize with the guy, but right now in particular, these are just too easy to see as racially-charged symbols. I'm sure that wasn't at all his intent, but that's some touchy stuff.

And no, the fact that he's black doesn't really change that.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

[Fark user image 645x376]

Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the intentions behind the roughly five ropes found hanging around Lake Merritt "don't matter"

Doesn't matter; it's Racist

/what's his fark handle?


fieggen.comView Full Size

/Shoe laces are racist as well now....look at those two little nooses.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadVermin: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Every knot with a loop isn't a "noose".  It doesn't look anything like a noose, it is clearly a loop knot (perfection loop maybe?) which by design doesn't slip.  It is the opposite of a noose, which is tied in such a way as to slip and close tightly.  They are makeshift rings, and you don't want those closing on your hands.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadVermin: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Or maybe, and hear me out, maybe ROPES HAVE LEGITIMATE FUNCTIONAL USES THAT REQUIRE KNOTS AND LOOPS!

But do go on, you're certainly looking as bright as these politicians.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Intrepid00: abhorrent1: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

[Fark user image image 645x376]

Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the intentions behind the roughly five ropes found hanging around Lake Merritt "don't matter"

Doesn't matter; it's Racist

/what's his fark handle?

Just in case we needed more proof government officials are dumb as shiat.

From a liability standpoint they would have to remove the ropes anyways. A city isn't going to like people swinging from its trees.


You're just saying that because it's setup in the shady spot where you sleep with your carts.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: Neese?


Noosen
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same people who will defend Trump's use of Nazi imagery today as "misunderstanding" and "nuance," will pretend not to understand that things that look like nooses, in a black city, after weeks of BLM protests, can be taken as racial imagery.
 
BadVermin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ABC News comments are insane, they only read the first part and ignored everything else the mayor said.

"The intentions do not matter, because the harm is real. They will matter with regard to whether or not this is, in fact, charged as a hate crime, but they do not matter about whether or not we should tolerate symbols of hate and violence and torture in our public spaces."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?


Back in the 70s we put up rope swings by several ponds and lakes, we were kids and not really concerned about land ownership.  If there was a fairly deserted stretch of water, and a tree, there would be a rope swing.  We put up tightropes to walk across as well in the non lake season.  Had we thought of it, we'd have attempted a rope to rope Tarzan type swing as well.

I guess my answer is, why wouldn't you?
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadVermin: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

[Fark user image 850x478]


To be a noose, I pretty sure a head needs to fit in the loop.

/true nooses also have 13 wraps around the standing end
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: This whole "new outbreak of lynching" story that the Internet is running with lately really has Salem Witch Trials-HUAC-Satanist Daycare Workers vibe about it.


So those five black men all managed to kill themselves in the same week in the same manner? And the police just happened to kill the half brother of one of the men the next week?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Intrepid00: abhorrent1: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

[Fark user image image 645x376]

Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the intentions behind the roughly five ropes found hanging around Lake Merritt "don't matter"

Doesn't matter; it's Racist

/what's his fark handle?

Just in case we needed more proof government officials are dumb as shiat.

From a liability standpoint they would have to remove the ropes anyways. A city isn't going to like people swinging from its trees.


I don't disagree on that but why lie or be so dumb you call them a noose when they are clearly not. Just some really dumb as shiat thinking going on.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, to the perpetrator's point:
iruntheinternet.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadVermin: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Fixed loops are not nooses, for christsakes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat i better take down my pull string patio umbrella when I get home...
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's obvious that they need to be removed...

Because no noose is good noose.

//sorry
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is good to know they should be removed, because a white person said so.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadVermin: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Yeah, this
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?



Yeah, don't you need a permit for that?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/same park
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: BadVermin: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Fixed loops are not nooses, for christsakes.


Looks like a mono knot. They're used specifically so the "noose" doesn't tighten. They're used in climbing, I think.
I could be wrong, I'm not a knot expert.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: The_Homeless_Guy: Intrepid00: abhorrent1: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

[Fark user image image 645x376]

Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the intentions behind the roughly five ropes found hanging around Lake Merritt "don't matter"

Doesn't matter; it's Racist

/what's his fark handle?

Just in case we needed more proof government officials are dumb as shiat.

From a liability standpoint they would have to remove the ropes anyways. A city isn't going to like people swinging from its trees.

I don't disagree on that but why lie or be so dumb you call them a noose when they are clearly not. Just some really dumb as shiat thinking going on.


Because feelings are more important than facts.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: So, to the perpetrator's point:
[iruntheinternet.com image 380x311] [View Full Size image _x_]
[i.imgur.com image 360x360] [View Full Size image _x_]
[media.tenor.com image 220x400] [View Full Size image _x_]


Did the middle woman die? That looked really bad
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter who put up the lynching nooses.  Just like the guy who purposefully targeted and beat up and poured bleach on and put a noose in Juicy smollet should be tried for a hate crime and terrorism.  Doesn't matter who did it.  The perp planned and targeted a gay black man for being gay.  This exercise guy purposefully put up ropes in a park.  In 2020.  Give him a fair trial.  And if he admits to putting up noose like things in public, throw all the laws at him.  Send a message that even accidental hate crimes are terror.  Send this guy to Gitmo for life.
 
American-Irish eyes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadVermin: The ABC News comments are insane, they only read the first part and ignored everything else the mayor said.

"The intentions do not matter, because the harm is real. They will matter with regard to whether or not this is, in fact, charged as a hate crime, but they do not matter about whether or not we should tolerate symbols of hate and violence and torture in our public spaces."


They aren't symbols of hate they are rigging that someone put up so they can exercise...
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadVermin: Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.


That is white privilege talking. Not everybody owns property or can afford gym memberships.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man had no right to hang looped ropes or anything else in a public park.  The city removed them.

Those looped ropes appeared during a rash of hangings amidst nationwide unrest and people could mistake them for nooses.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm afraid not!!
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: hobnail: BadVermin: Chris Ween: So we have any pics of these?  And why would you put up your own exercise equipment in a public park?

Some of them do look like small nooses. Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Fixed loops are not nooses, for christsakes.

Looks like a mono knot. They're used specifically so the "noose" doesn't tighten. They're used in climbing, I think.
I could be wrong, I'm not a knot expert.


I'm not a climber either, although I used to be a bit of a knot enthusiast. I can't remember what that one is (it's not one I'd use) but I've seen it around. It's pretty common.  That midline loop posted up thread is a pos, too. There are plenty of better ones.

Anyway, a "noose" has to tighten under tension to function properly. Think slip knot loop, just with more turns in order to make it secure.  A proper hangman's noose is tied slightly differently but any sliding loop with extra turns will function the same (like a poachers loop).
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: BadVermin: Seems very odd to put these up anywhere that isn't your own property.

That is white privilege talking. Not everybody owns property or can afford gym memberships.


Did you just assume his race?

// crap I just assumed their gender...
 
