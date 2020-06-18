 Skip to content
(BBC)   UK Councillor repeatedly says N-word, and tells how his family used to own a cat named N-word, in order to highlight how things have changed. Only he didn't say "N-word", he said the N-word. De re / de dicto   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My black cat, Bon-bon, is Not amused by his shenanigans.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People who annoy him?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It would be naive to assert the n-word was ever anything but a racial slur. I suppose the only thing that could be said for it is that it was low on a lengthy list of outrages black people had to put up with in the 1950s. Suffering a slur wasn't nearly as harmful as risking death for looking at a white woman the wrong way or having your business set in fire because you were too successful. But it was never a term of endearment.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Christopher Robin - Tigger's song scene
Youtube fblpdzKUvRo
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thisispete: It would be naive to assert the n-word was ever anything but a racial slur. I suppose the only thing that could be said for it is that it was low on a lengthy list of outrages black people had to put up with in the 1950s.


It has always been a racial slur, but it was much more acceptable in Britain than here in the US -- to the point where Agatha Christie's "Ten Little Indians," was originally titled "Ten Little N-Words." And then there's the Dam Busters' squadron dog (see my pic earlier).

It's just another example of the banality of evil and how the outrageous can be acceptable to those in power. It's really sad.
 
Titanius Anglesmith [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 479x600]


Thread over
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wish to show how things were different in the 1950's by offering to purchase his 14 year old granddaughter for a pig and 2 sacks of flour. Not that I really mean it, so he shouldn't be offended.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Stingy. Stingy. Stingy. Never anything but stingy. If you have to say stingy 6x in a paragraph, you do it. But only stingy.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
During the meeting, Mr Parsons described his family's cat saying his mother would shout its name from the front gate.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 479x600]


I'd post a photo' of H. P. Lovecraft's cat, but I'm not certain that such a photo' exists

/ I've said the word exactly once, quoting somebody, and I still felt like scum
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It figures that he's a Liberal Democrat.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pah. Not saying The Word in any context has reached truly silly proportions, particularly in the UK where it never had the connotations it has in the US. Have all problems for black people in America gone away since the N-word was banished from speech?
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FlashHarry: thisispete: It would be naive to assert the n-word was ever anything but a racial slur. I suppose the only thing that could be said for it is that it was low on a lengthy list of outrages black people had to put up with in the 1950s.

It has always been a racial slur, but it was much more acceptable in Britain than here in the US -- to the point where Agatha Christie's "Ten Little Indians," was originally titled "Ten Little N-Words." And then there's the Dam Busters' squadron dog (see my pic earlier).

It's just another example of the banality of evil and how the outrageous can be acceptable to those in power. It's really sad.


The Brits would use it for all dark skinned people.  The Fawlty Towers scene has the Major complaining about his wife using it for people from India.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dambusters?

Opens thread.

Dambusters.


/some on the surface, some on the towers
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
His parents weren't racist but his mom would scream "NI@@ER!" at the cat.

/totally adds up
 
