(BBC-US)   Disgraced priest leads armed convent takeover, says church leaders are using fake pandemic to bring forth the Antichrist. Then things get weird   (bbc.com) divider line
    Nicholas II of Russia, Russia, Father Sergei Romanov, Russian Orthodox Church, Vladimir Putin, Father Sergei, former policeman, Russian Empire  
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he's a rogue priest?  No wonder he's disgraced, you can't split your levels like that and get access to the high level cleric spells.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ultraconservative Russian priest who denies coronavirus exists has taken over a women's monastery by force.

You might already be following an Antichrist if....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy couldn't be more Russian if he were riding a bear, chugging vodka, playing a theremin, reading Dostoyevsky, and interfering with American elections.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Politics aside, I love his look. :D
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He seems ... nice.

/ By nice, I mean batsh*t crazy.
// Like, a solid Rasputin vibe
/// This will end well, I am certain of it
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And I thought Jack Van Impe was a loon.

Apparently I wasn't thinking of how many levels of lunacy there are.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: He seems ... nice.

/ By nice, I mean batsh*t crazy.
// Like, a solid Rasputin vibe
/// This will end well, I am certain of it


Plot twist: He *is* Rasputin

/ Not dead yet!
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rumor has it that Pavel Datsyuk is part of this movement. Crazy but seriously sick mitts.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Idiot, the anti-Christ has already come forth.  He is holding a big rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the next couple of days.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

koder: An ultraconservative Russian priest who denies coronavirus exists has taken over a women's monastery by force.

You might already be following an Antichrist if....


The bit I loved is that he thinks the AntiChrist will rise soon in Russia as a COUNTERPOINT to Putin.

That puts the AntiChrist on a whole new scale in my books.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toraque: So he's a rogue priest?  No wonder he's disgraced, you can't split your levels like that and get access to the high level cleric spells.


If you think that's nuts you should check out the US. The DM there basically threw up his hands and every group is now playing their own version of some deranged dystopia setting with vastly different rulesets.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: xxBirdMadGirlxx: He seems ... nice.

/ By nice, I mean batsh*t crazy.
// Like, a solid Rasputin vibe
/// This will end well, I am certain of it

Plot twist: He *is* Rasputin

/ Not dead yet!


The world we're in these days? I wouldn't even be surprised. Like, I don't have a shocked face left anymore. It's all used up.
 
darcsun [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For hockey fans... Pavel Datsyuk might be in there too.

https://www.freep.com/story/sports/nh​l​/red-wings/2020/06/17/pavel-datsyuk-de​troit-red-wing-russia-priest-monastery​-takeover/3208374001/
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Radical priest? Cover of Newsweek? Queen of Corona? Julio, anybody?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Soooo Rasputin rises again.
 
slaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boney M on stand-by....
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we ban religion yet?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's OK for him to do so as long has he doesn't get into the habit.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only thing missing from that article was Steven Segal.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Rumor has it that Pavel Datsyuk is part of this movement. Crazy but seriously sick mitts.


Datsyuk's agent says he isn't there.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Conn, Sonar, CRAZY IVAN!!
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Conn, Sonar, CRAZY IVAN!!


What direction?
 
