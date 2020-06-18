 Skip to content
(BBC) During their recent clash India and China were practicing for World War 4 (bbc.co.uk)
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently, guns were banned to prevent escalation. So China brought these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And managed to kill 20 people with them.
Negan seen nodding in approval:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
barbarians
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I speak for most people when I say, I'd rather be shot thx.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money would be on Honey Bear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used a tiller or some farm equipment and ran people over?
(Checks article)
Holy Fark, that's old school
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline +1
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are mostly just throwing Indian soldiers down steep rocky hills into freezing water
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know how this ends...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India has accused China of sending thousands of troops into Ladakh's Galwan Valley and says China occupies 38,000 sq km (14,700 sq miles) of its territory. Several rounds of talks in the last three decades have failed to resolve the boundary disputes.

Gosh, China encroaching upon territory then occupying it in order to establish de facto control over it. Where have I heard of that before?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the thread where we all become gun advocates?

/Runs away.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought china has a wall.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: I thought china has a wall.


It's a Great Wall. Don thinks it's a Great Wall. Not the greatest, because it's not dons, then it would be greater, but people are saying it's a Great Wall.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are your sure? Four?

I thought the conservatives had already won World Wars III, IV, and V and that we might be up to VI or VII by now.

Let me see:

The War of the Spanish Succession
The War of the Austria Succession
The Shot Heard Round the World
The Great War to Make the World Safe for Democracy
The War to End All Wars
The Cold War
The Gulf Wars I, II, III, IV, etc.
The War Between the Willling Dupes and the Baddies
The War Against Crime, Poverty, Drugs, Abstract Thought, Terrorism, Verbs, Peace Offensives
The Great Race War
The Culture Wars
The Coke Pepsi War
The Soccer Moms War
The War that Dare Not Speak Its Name
The Uncivil War

How many does that make? Which ones overlap?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just give everyone in China a spear or sturdy pointed stick and they can march together in a giant phalanx and they would be  awesome as hell.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - He's Got A Board With A Nail In It
Youtube zGEiK9StSfQ
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Based on the results, I'd say India needs more practice.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We have a grainy taping of the fight:
Master of the Flying Guillotine - Wang Yu VS Indian
Youtube FGkn8TFaySg
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Based on the results, I'd say India needs more practice.


India should issue cricket bats with spikes on.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gosh, China encroaching upon territory then occupying it in order to establish de facto control over it. Where have I heard of that before?


Do you know where they learned how to manipulate international law to get away with that?  The USA taught them.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gosh, China encroaching upon territory then occupying it in order to establish de facto control over it. Where have I heard of that before?

Do you know where they learned how to manipulate international law to get away with that?  The USA taught them.


hlhsdad.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


China aint leaving
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Gosh, China encroaching upon territory then occupying it in order to establish de facto control over it. Where have I heard of that before?

Do you know where they learned how to manipulate international law to get away with that?  The USA taught them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, Obama
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Are your sure? Four?

I thought the conservatives had already won World Wars III, IV, and V and that we might be up to VI or VII by now.

Let me see:

The War of the Spanish Succession
The War of the Austria Succession
The Shot Heard Round the World
The Great War to Make the World Safe for Democracy
The War to End All Wars
The Cold War
The Gulf Wars I, II, III, IV, etc.
The War Between the Willling Dupes and the Baddies
The War Against Crime, Poverty, Drugs, Abstract Thought, Terrorism, Verbs, Peace Offensives
The Great Race War
The Culture Wars
The Coke Pepsi War
The Soccer Moms War
The War that Dare Not Speak Its Name
The Uncivil War

How many does that make? Which ones overlap?


You forgot the War On Christmas, covered with religious zeal only on FOX news every year. "Happy Holidays" ambushes laying waste to entire innocent villages of "Merry Christmases". Oh, the humanity!

/ Back to the real story, China won't stop blatantly unqualified incursions into places they have no right to be..until there is some international clap-back.
 
