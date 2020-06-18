 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Welcome to Vermont. There are no billboards, but do watch out for crossing bear, moose, deer, 4 foot lizards   (wcax.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once drove from Portland, ME, to Bangor and then to Bar Harbour.  It's nice to not have your view cluttered up with billboards.

The I return to Georgia and get hundreds of miles of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's a foot lizard, and why were there four of them?
 
Sgrmac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
broken lizards?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Vermont, is that where you find teddy bears too?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Christmas joke
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

No giant peaches?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SBinRR: What's a foot lizard, and why were there four of them?


Well......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.netView Full Size


again?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also be sure to look out for Larry, his brother Darryl, and his other brother Darryl.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey, three of them from my home town.  Guess which!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

"As seen on Jerry Springer."

Lulz.

Now I really want to go!
 
geggy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe it was tired of being in the backyard, owner not able to feed it anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I keep scrolling by to see if it's made it across the road yet. It doesn't appear to be even trying. Damn AW lizard!
 
