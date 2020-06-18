 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Riot arsonist identified through social media and arrested. No, this isn't a repeat from a few hours ago   (nypost.com)
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, United States Marshals Service, Dylan Robinson, United States, surveillance video, own Snapchat account, Minneapolis police precinct, George Floyd protests  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry folks, eventually they'll catch a BLM arsonist. Eventually.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Young white person wants to larp as le epic revolutionary. Can't go 5 minutes without posting about it on social media and eventually gets a ride in the FBI party van.

You just hate to see it.
 
boohyah [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man??? Ive had more masculine looking girlfriends... Why yes I am British 😁
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good. Now how's the search for umbrella Auto Zone window breaker going?
 
151
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

boohyah: Man??? Ive had more masculine looking girlfriends... Why yes I am British 😁


I was literally about to post "wtf white women..." Until I saw your post.

/Didn't rtfa, just saw the pic
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Investigators were able to confirm his identity from officials at the Pillager Area Charter School

School name checks out.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

boohyah: Man??? Ive had more masculine looking girlfriends... Why yes I am British 😁


Dude looks like a lady.

NTTAWWT
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clearly one of those Antifas I've been hearing so much about...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Burn stupid things, win stupid prizes...
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's up with federal arson charges for these guys? Isn't arson a state crime? (My google-fu only turns up a federal law applicable to boats/territorial waters and other US territory not under state or territorial jurisdiction.) Serious question.
 
Gnaglor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 Poor Mary 28. I hope she is okay.
 
Mouser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Don't worry folks, eventually they'll catch a BLM arsonist. Eventually.


Apparently the White Man's Burden includes teaching blacks how to arson.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

boohyah: Man??? Ive had more masculine looking girlfriends... Why yes I am British 😁


Well, your emoji goes to the dentist.

/Keed
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: What's up with federal arson charges for these guys? Isn't arson a state crime? (My google-fu only turns up a federal law applicable to boats/territorial waters and other US territory not under state or territorial jurisdiction.) Serious question.


18 U.S. Code § 844 has the typically broad "interstate commerce" hooks to federalize a crime.

What got me was the state probation violation charges mentioned at the bottom.  What kind of rap sheet does this guy have?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: What's up with federal arson charges for these guys? Isn't arson a state crime? (My google-fu only turns up a federal law applicable to boats/territorial waters and other US territory not under state or territorial jurisdiction.) Serious question.


Looks like if something is used in interstate commerce, setting fire to it appears to elevate it to federal charges. So if you burned down your neighbor's house, it is a state charge. If you burn down a grocery store, it looks like it could be both fed and state.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: What's up with federal arson charges for these guys? Isn't arson a state crime? (My google-fu only turns up a federal law applicable to boats/territorial waters and other US territory not under state or territorial jurisdiction.) Serious question.


Maybe since it was against a law enforcement facility?
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's white, which means he has to be a white supremacist.  White people can't be BLM.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's almost like a bunch of white knuckleheads co-opted a legitimate protest by truly aggreived people to make it about them.  Seems kinda like they thought they were privilaged.
 
Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looks like he learned well at "Pillager" school.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good - folks who riot and who vandalize should be arrested. Now how about identifying and arresting the dozens of rioters at Lafayette Square? Should be easy since they all wore badges.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: It's almost like a bunch of white knuckleheads co-opted a legitimate protest by truly aggreived people to make it about them.  Seems kinda like they thought they were privilaged.


Are you kidding?  It's quite hard to be more privileged than white liberals.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are legitimate concerns about privacy in this age when everyone has a camera in their pocket and facial recognition is a thing.

But when you snap chat yourself committing arson... that kind of goes out the window.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: KitchenBacon: It's almost like a bunch of white knuckleheads co-opted a legitimate protest by truly aggreived people to make it about them.  Seems kinda like they thought they were privilaged.

Are you kidding?  It's quite hard to be more privileged than white liberals.


It's weird that Republicans are currently sitting in the big chair, looting the treasury for all it's worth, but still can't escape the script of "downtrodden underprivileged freedom fighters".
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pyro? [Looks at pic] Yep, pyro.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: What's up with federal arson charges for these guys? Isn't arson a state crime? (My google-fu only turns up a federal law applicable to boats/territorial waters and other US territory not under state or territorial jurisdiction.) Serious question.


Knowing this administration, the DOJ is probably under orders to prosecute crimes related to protests as "terrorism".  Soon it will be considered a terrorist threat to tell a cop who cut you off in traffic to fark off.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: KitchenBacon: It's almost like a bunch of white knuckleheads co-opted a legitimate protest by truly aggreived people to make it about them.  Seems kinda like they thought they were privilaged.

Are you kidding?  It's quite hard to be more privileged than white liberals.


Well thought out and interesting comment.  Go back to your FOX news gramps.
 
ijason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
aren't there nearly 200 incidents of police abuse caught on tape, and uploaded all over the internet ? how are those "investigations" moving forward ? i guess we'll be seeing an avalanche of police arresting police pretty soon ?
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

paygun: He's white, which means he has to be a white supremacist.  White people can't be BLM.


Kind of like how black police officers can't be racist against black people?
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: AloysiusSnuffleupagus: What's up with federal arson charges for these guys? Isn't arson a state crime? (My google-fu only turns up a federal law applicable to boats/territorial waters and other US territory not under state or territorial jurisdiction.) Serious question.

Maybe since it was against a law enforcement facility?


That isn't enumerated in the law, and it was a state facility. The hand-waving "interstate commerce" angle mentioned above seems likely to me. The other guy I know of that's been brought up on federal charges rolled a wooden barrel into the precinct after it was already ablaze and then looted the station. He got federal aiding and abetting arson and that was even more of a stretch for seeing how federal was correct jurisdiction.

I guess moral of the story is that if you invite ATF to your crime scene, expect that they'll do whatever they can to cut you out of charging the perps.
 
ijason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Are you kidding?  It's quite hard to be more privileged than white liberals.


why, it was just a few years back that a gaggle of white liberals occupied that wildlife refuge.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Occupat​i​on_of_the_Malheur_National_Wildlife_Re​fuge
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: KitchenBacon: It's almost like a bunch of white knuckleheads co-opted a legitimate protest by truly aggreived people to make it about them.  Seems kinda like they thought they were privilaged.

Are you kidding?  It's quite hard to be more privileged than white liberals.


Yeah, it's quite hard.  In fact, it's the hardest part of every cop's job.  Just look at this heroic effort:

Cop CRYING Over McDonald's Order Exemplifies White Privilege
Youtube CPTRMb_7t7Q
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Dork Gently: KitchenBacon: It's almost like a bunch of white knuckleheads co-opted a legitimate protest by truly aggreived people to make it about them.  Seems kinda like they thought they were privilaged.

Are you kidding?  It's quite hard to be more privileged than white liberals.

Yeah, it's quite hard.  In fact, it's the hardest part of every cop's job.  Just look at this heroic effort:

[YouTube video: Cop CRYING Over McDonald's Order Exemplifies White Privilege]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: Dork Gently: KitchenBacon: It's almost like a bunch of white knuckleheads co-opted a legitimate protest by truly aggreived people to make it about them.  Seems kinda like they thought they were privilaged.

Are you kidding?  It's quite hard to be more privileged than white liberals.

Yeah, it's quite hard.  In fact, it's the hardest part of every cop's job.  Just look at this heroic effort:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CPTRMb_7​t7Q?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's been identified as a fake. The original video post had several hundred mostly-unrelated keywords tagged to it to get it to show up in as many feeds as possible.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good, I am pro-BLM, but if you are throwing Molotov cocktails, you are not helping your cause, but you are putting the lives of others, including other protesters and people with black lives, in needless danger, because you want to act out some kind of aggressive fantasy.  Which people acting out aggressive fantasies with disregard to other people's lives is kind of the reason we are protesting.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dork Gently: AloysiusSnuffleupagus: What's up with federal arson charges for these guys? Isn't arson a state crime? (My google-fu only turns up a federal law applicable to boats/territorial waters and other US territory not under state or territorial jurisdiction.) Serious question.

18 U.S. Code § 844 has the typically broad "interstate commerce" hooks to federalize a crime.

What got me was the state probation violation charges mentioned at the bottom.  What kind of rap sheet does this guy have?


Yeah, just in case anyone figured "he just got caught up in the moment!", consider:

"Robinson also faces probation violation charges in his home state for fleeing the state and not notifying his probation officer"

Don't know what his priors are but he's not sounding like a little darling.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's with these leftist white women??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dork Gently: What got me was the state probation violation charges mentioned at the bottom.  What kind of rap sheet does this guy have?


Looks like possession of PCP.  Winner in the game of life all around.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Throw the book at this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's no excuse for Bud Light.
 
