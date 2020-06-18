 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Here comes the second wave. Beijing shutting down and even the CCP Secretary admits "This has truly rung an alarm bell for us"   (9news.com.au) divider line
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone the world over is instead sticking their fingers in their ears and saying,

"This lockdown easing is going smoothly, we'll be Corona free by July!"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficult to have a second wave when the 1st wave hasn't even subsided.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You mean that ignoring science has consequences? The hell you say!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keep borders closed for at least all of 2020 maybe even 2021.

Hopefully thatll be enough to kill the cruise industry once and for all
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A vaccine will never work!  The virus mutates!  We need to open everything now so we can all get herd immunity and not get it anymore!

Yes, I have a strong grasp on these concepts. Why do you ask?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: [Fark user image 776x960]


Came here for this, staying the fark home. We're far from over, and the farkwits in the White House will continue to lie, deflect, and obfuscate in a desperate plea to win an election over your dead bodies.

"Party Over Country" has been replaced with "Party Over All".
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Difficult to have a second wave when the 1st wave hasn't even subsided.


Here's a guy who looked across the stadium and he saw the beginning of it ending...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
♪ Here comes the Second Wave, little darlin' ♪
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm a very sociable person but I've grown to really like it here at home.

My garden is is doing great with veggies, my home renos are close to done and my dogs are nicer that everyone out there,

And besides, if I need to talk to any real friends, I fire up Fark!
 
nce
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions until recent days, with 137 new cases since last week.

Uh OK guys but there are 137 new cases in Beijing since last week ? We had 23,000 since yesterday in the US.   The media is just trolling at this point.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been saying since February there was going to be a second wave.  And a third one.  And probably a fourth one.

Some restrictions have been relaxed to give people a breath of fresh air and tamp down on the unrest that is growing.  This is merely a brief vacation until the second wave comes and the second lock down occurs.

Think about it.  We're in the middle of summer.  Imagine what a shiat show this is going to be when flu season rolls around.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Slaxl: Everyone the world over is instead sticking their fingers in their ears and saying,

"This lockdown easing is going smoothly, we'll be Corona free by July!"


The world is saying a few percent of people dying is worth not suffering the economic pain.

/I'm not sure they're right, but it appears that's what the Right Winger's are saying
 
Klyukva
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nce: Beijing had essentially eradicated local transmissions until recent days, with 137 new cases since last week.


If you believe that then I have a little red book to sell you.
 
mikalmd
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And  Trump gets a second chance to show us what kind of leader he is ... And it's the same as the first time .. He has another rally ..
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.