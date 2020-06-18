 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star) Weeners Dick pix. Kaiju edition (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Weeners, Humpback whale, Whale, whale's 10ft penis, penis of the humpback whale, Whaling, International Whaling Commission, Whale watching, 54-year-old John  
•       •       •

1601 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Size doesn't matter.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [media3.giphy.com image 500x500]


Well it would be a step up from a seal.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that why the Japanese want to kill the whales?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sploosh
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will never need a sports car.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does that make it a sperm whale?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dork.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a whaaaaale...
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPERMED WHALE!
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Sploosh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, and here I got a temp ban once for linking to a sfw image on a site that also has nsfw content, yet now there's a headline link with a whale willie...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Moby dick.
 
Sgrmac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not bad, considering.....
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: It's a Moby dick.


Could be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summercat: Man, and here I got a temp ban once for linking to a sfw image on a site that also has nsfw content, yet now there's a headline link with a whale willie...


Amusingly there's a link on that page to an "article" about Page 3 girls, and they have black bars over the women's nipples.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somewhere around here I have photos and video from when we drove down to Coos Bay to visit Keiko the killer whale. They had a viewing area that was simply a covered walkway in front of a great big window in Keiko's tank. When we walked thru, a 1st-grade class was there watching Keiko.

Keiko cruised past the window, then came back around and looked through the glass at everyone. He circled the tank again and approached the window deeper in the water so you couldn't see him; then he just drifted up slowly in the water, and...

...as he looked out the window at the kids again, a slit opened up just below and in front of his tail fin, and a long--and when I say long, I mean at least six feet long--a long gray penis emerged. It had a groove running down the middle, like a tongue, except it was forked at the end.

The 1st-graders all yelled "What's THAT?!"; their teacher tried to herd them away from the window, and the tour guide rolled her eyes with a "Here we go again" expression.

Keiko just hovered there with his six-foot penis pushed up against the glass like it was a glory hole, and I swear he had an evil grin.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Keiko just hovered there with his six-foot penis pushed up against the glass like it was a glory hole


Oh, almost forgot: My dad elbowed me and said "Is that the Free Willy everyone's talking about?"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Summercat: Man, and here I got a temp ban once for linking to a sfw image on a site that also has nsfw content, yet now there's a headline link with a whale willie...


I got one for fake poop while real animal poop is ok.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: uncleacid: It's a Moby dick.

Could be.

[Fark user image image 850x477]


Of course, Moby swims with his shirt on
 
Deucednuisance [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Talk about a Free Willie....
 
Deucednuisance [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

8 inches: Size doesn't matter.


Username checks out or it doesn't, depending on context...
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Guuberre [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm a whale!
Suck my diiiiiick!
I'm a whale!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That thing should have its own zip code.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is that whale exhibiting shark  behavior?
 
docilej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

l don't know how you guys swim around with those things.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image image 225x225]


She's awesome, beyond her specialized talents.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Insert 'subby's Mom joke' here....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: That thing should have its own zip code.


Can you imagine if the whale were wearing pants and upzipped in the men's room? I think a few adjacent gents would indeed code.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.