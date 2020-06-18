 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My San Antonio)   Man goes to gym during pandemic and earns a Fark tag: a) Dumbass b) Sick c) Hero   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, Woman, Female, Matthew Egan, San Antonio man, young woman of color, 21st century, Emotion, Police  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 9:35 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another member of the master race.  I'm sure he deeply hated her because she was a colored woman, but I have a feeling he probably hates women in general.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The cross necklace tattoo is a nice touch.  Why buy a gold cross/chain for $25 when you can spend hundreds on a tattoo of one?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cross tattoo and Mary tattoo.
Another "Christian" in name only.
Why do "Christians" seem to be the most evil people on the planet?
Hi Pence!
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Matthew Egan, 36, arrived at the Life Time Fitness near the intersection of U.S. 281 and Loop 1604 with his girlfriend

Not only did this dude step up when it was needed and took some lumps without biatching about it, he got to look like a farking all-star in front of his girlfriend.  Well played, sir.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: The cross necklace tattoo is a nice touch.  Why buy a gold cross/chain for $25 when you can spend hundreds on a tattoo of one?


Yeah, but if you constantly wear 'em out with your heavy duty Christianing, it may make fiscal sense in the long run.

/That doesn't explain Manos the Hands of Fate Mary on his bicep, though...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldRod: The cross necklace tattoo is a nice touch.  Why buy a gold cross/chain for $25 when you can spend hundreds on a tattoo of one?


Its not even a cross tattoo  of real gold - look how its turning his skin green
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I look at it as just - I have a big mouth," Egan said, laughing. "I stepped in because I didn't like what I saw. People are like, 'You're a hero.' I don't know. I'm more disappointed that I was the only one that stepped in."

Welcome to America.

I'm going to go get drunk.  F*ck you I know it's only 9:40 AM.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't it amazing how much racist violence there is these days - isn't america so great?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA:  Matthew Egan, 36, arrived at the Life Time Fitness near the intersection of U.S. 281 and Loop 1604 with his girlfriend

Not only did this dude step up when it was needed and took some lumps without biatching about it, he got to look like a farking all-star in front of his girlfriend.  Well played, sir.

[Fark user image 400x402]


SOMEONE's getting oral tonight!

/or, hell, maybe even anal
//whynotboth.jpeg
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would have hoped the asshat would have been identified and arrested. After a severe beat down, IMHO.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hugram: Another member of the master race.  I'm sure he deeply hated her because she was a colored woman, but I have a feeling he probably hates women in general.
[Fark user image 663x961]


I'm sure you could normally find him most days sitting at a local bar slugging down Budweisers while he complains to anyone who will listen, with increasingly slurred speech, about how shiatty the world has become, how women are biatches, and immigrants and Obama cause all of America's ills.  And then, as evening turns to night, and his sense of balance shifts toward the horizontal, the bartender cuts him off.  He yells at the bartender, calling him names, and the bouncer approaches him.  He takes a drunken swing at a chair to the left and 10 feet behind the bouncer, and is then forcefully thrown out of the bar and told not to return.  He stands on the street yelling at the door for a few more minutes before making his way home, Family Circus route style, and sleeping it off.

He wakes up the next morning and dimly recalls, through a fog of alcohol and stale Funyuns, how he almost kicked that bouncer's ass last night, but the bouncer got the drop on him and kicked him out toally unfairly, so maybe he should go to the gym to work out a bit, build up those guns a bit more so he can go back and take that bouncer out like a bag of trash.  At the gym, he throws 200lbs of freeweights on and manages three and a half whole reps before damn near caving his ribcage in -- but still managing to get the barbell back on its holder, thinking to himself he really should start going more regularly, but that was a pretty good job for the day.  Now he needs to hit the sauna after building up a good sweat with all that weightlifting.  But there's some uppity coloured girl walking in there, reminding him of the occupancy limit.  How dare she!  Who does she think she is? Doesn't she see him?  He clearly needs that sauna more than she does. Why, she's colored! She shouldn't even have the privilege of a sauna!  He decides to tell her so, in no uncertain terms.  But then some wimpy little asshole gets all up in his face.  A punch to his face and he goes down like a sack of potatoes.  What a loser!

He decides it's a good idea to leave.  Everyone seems to be mad at him and calling the police.  They just don't get it!  But whatever.

He finds another dive bar to patronize, and begins slugging down Budweisers, complaining to anyone who will listen, with increasingly slurred speech, about how shiatty the world has become, how women are biatches, and immigrants and Obama cause all of America's ills.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldRod: The cross necklace tattoo is a nice touch.  Why buy a gold cross/chain for $25 when you can spend hundreds on a tattoo of one?


It's a rosary, which coupled with the giant Virgin Mary Tat on his arm makes me think he's a current or former member of (ironically) a Latin-affiliated gang
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hugram: Another member of the master race.  I'm sure he deeply hated her because she was a colored woman, but I have a feeling he probably hates women in general.
[Fark user image 663x961]


Oh, is that the shiatbird?

[preacherWHEREISYOURCHIN.tif]
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xanadian: Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA:  Matthew Egan, 36, arrived at the Life Time Fitness near the intersection of U.S. 281 and Loop 1604 with his girlfriend

Not only did this dude step up when it was needed and took some lumps without biatching about it, he got to look like a farking all-star in front of his girlfriend.  Well played, sir.

[Fark user image 400x402]

SOMEONE's getting oral tonight!

/or, hell, maybe even anal
//whynotboth.jpeg


hope he doesn't go ATM.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Man doing what he should doesn't make him a hero. This should be the norm, not an outlier.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.