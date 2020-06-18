 Skip to content
casino employee in Pittsburgh tests positive for COVID-19
26
•       •       •

pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, did he hit or stand?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wpxi.comView Full Size
A SWAT team responded to Baghdad's Thawra District. (6/18/20) (WPXI/WPXI)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat... wrong article. Sorry.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'inz gonna get da 'rona ackin' all nebby u'bere in da casino.

I miss Pittsburgh.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, people wanted a gambling thrill...
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [wpxi.com image 850x478]A SWAT team responded to Baghdad's Thawra District. (6/18/20) (WPXI/WPXI)


It's somehow never the wrong thread.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So she's a table games dealer... handling cards and chips for several hours at a time no doubt.  And the casino guests handle those same cards and chips.  Yeah, this should end well indeed
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I haven't been to the Rivers in a couple of years, but I'm pretty sure I got Covid the last time I was there before it was even a thing. That place is crunchy.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Craps
 
Masakyst
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OldRod: So she's a table games dealer... handling cards and chips for several hours at a time no doubt.  And the casino guests handle those same cards and chips.  Yeah, this should end well indeed


That's exactly what happened in Contagion. Probably a bunch of people breathing on and kissing the chips for good luck, too.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Or dice. Whatever. I don't do casinos.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Obviously the casino was short stacked, and had long odds against it, but they went all-in and opened anyway.

Now they've had a bad flop, and things are taking a turn for the worst.  Hope they don't end up in the river.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A casino is the last place I'd visit while this is going on.  I don't see any way to make it safe.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure Vegas is doing much better.

/Seriously, we've done well in PA overall.
//At least masks have been mandatory for 2 months now.
///Sorry, I don't really get to brag about living in PA much.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mcnguyen: A casino is the last place I'd visit while this is going on.  I don't see any way to make it safe.


However, we have a large (soon to be smaller) number of people who don't understand statistics. Casinos love people who don't understand statistics.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

buntz: I haven't been to the Rivers in a couple of years, but I'm pretty sure I got Covid the last time I was there before it was even a thing. That place is crunchy.


I've honestly never been.  I'm not a gambling guy, so it doesn't really appeal to me.

I will say, though, that it seems the social problems we all expected from building a casino in the city never really materialized, which is good, but it also looks like the economic benefits of the casino never really materialized either, which is bad.

It sure lined some pockets of the political class, though.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mofa: mcnguyen: A casino is the last place I'd visit while this is going on.  I don't see any way to make it safe.

However, we have a large (soon to be smaller) number of people who don't understand statistics. Casinos love people who don't understand statistics.


To be fair, a vast majority of people don't understand statistics or probability.  The house has more going for it than the odds.

And yet, Trump's casinos went bankrupt. I could leave a jellyfish in charge of a casino and it would make money.
 
buntz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I've honestly never been.  I'm not a gambling guy, so it doesn't really appeal to me.


Free parking if you're going to a Pirate game!

I mean, you have to cut through and it doesn't hurt to stick a quarter in a machine on your way out, but....

....but since there ARE no Pirate games, I guess it's a moot point
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They came to gamble, and thus they are gambling for their lives.
 
InebriatedMuppetBuddhist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [wpxi.com image 850x478]A SWAT team responded to Baghdad's Thawra District. (6/18/20) (WPXI/WPXI)


Republicans have taught me that camo outfits and guns are effective against wimpy liberal germs.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: buntz: I haven't been to the Rivers in a couple of years, but I'm pretty sure I got Covid the last time I was there before it was even a thing. That place is crunchy.

I've honestly never been.  I'm not a gambling guy, so it doesn't really appeal to me.

I will say, though, that it seems the social problems we all expected from building a casino in the city never really materialized, which is good, but it also looks like the economic benefits of the casino never really materialized either, which is bad.

It sure lined some pockets of the political class, though.


My parents like to visit the local casinos.  I joke that they're gambling my inheritance away.....
This is terrible news, though.
I'm supposed to fly back to Pgh in 7 weeks.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm sure Vegas is doing much better.

/Seriously, we've done well in PA overall.
//At least masks have been mandatory for 2 months now.
///Sorry, I don't really get to brag about living in PA much.


Unfortunately "masks are mandatory" was walked back at some point.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lardweasel: mofa: mcnguyen: A casino is the last place I'd visit while this is going on.  I don't see any way to make it safe.

However, we have a large (soon to be smaller) number of people who don't understand statistics. Casinos love people who don't understand statistics.

To be fair, a vast majority of people don't understand statistics or probability.  The house has more going for it than the odds.

And yet, Trump's casinos went bankrupt. I could leave a jellyfish in charge of a casino and it would make money.


Fun fact: not only are jellyfish smarter than Trump, they have more of a spine than most politicians.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Mister Buttons: I'm sure Vegas is doing much better.

/Seriously, we've done well in PA overall.
//At least masks have been mandatory for 2 months now.
///Sorry, I don't really get to brag about living in PA much.

Unfortunately "masks are mandatory" was walked back at some point.


Lancaster county here.  I've seen 100% compliance with the mask thing.  Things might be different elsewhere in the state.

Well, 100% inside of stores, you can't control people with what they do outside of those premises.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The pandemic at least got one of the two civilized tribe casinos near here to ban smoking.

I think, other than that, they both have disabled every other machine for social distancing.

They are both still scalping.
 
