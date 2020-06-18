 Skip to content
(CNN)   Siberia has gone from being a Russian punishment post to a vacation spot. And that's not a good thing   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WHO COULD HAVE EVER PREDICTED SUCH A THING??
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Permafrost collapse and the associated global cascade of environmental devastation, here we go.

/permafrost is one of the worlds major carbon sink and is estimated to hold twice the amount of carbon currently present in the atmosphere
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Western lies and propaganda

/ typed from my dacha in Yakutsk
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had a couple friends from Siberia back in college. Apparently Siberia is a great place in the summer if you don't mind getting boils from the swarms of bitey gnats.
 
proton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't forget about the anthrax and ancient viruses and bacteria.

"Climate change is melting permafrost soils that have been frozen for thousands of years, and as the soils melt they are releasing ancient viruses and bacteria that, having lain dormant, are springing back to life."

http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/201705​0​4-there-are-diseases-hidden-in-ice-and​-they-are-waking-up
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do they have tigers in Siberia?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

proton: Don't forget about the anthrax and ancient viruses and bacteria.

"Climate change is melting permafrost soils that have been frozen for thousands of years, and as the soils melt they are releasing ancient viruses and bacteria that, having lain dormant, are springing back to life."

http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/2017050​4-there-are-diseases-hidden-in-ice-and​-they-are-waking-up


I was curious if covid19 actually came from some scientific exploration in siberia.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Do they have tigers in Siberia?


Does the jar/ amur region count as siberia?
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: proton: Don't forget about the anthrax and ancient viruses and bacteria.

"Climate change is melting permafrost soils that have been frozen for thousands of years, and as the soils melt they are releasing ancient viruses and bacteria that, having lain dormant, are springing back to life."

http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/2017050​4-there-are-diseases-hidden-in-ice-and​-they-are-waking-up

I was curious if covid19 actually came from some scientific exploration in siberia.


I thought they'd pretty much settled on "Someone farked a pangolin in China".
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"They wasn't dead, old man. They's been sleeping."
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a race.  Will we heat the earth up enough to completely melt the permafrost which will release methane, and further heating, and ancient viruses and bacteria that will kill us all before we heat the earth up to the point of no return by burning away the atmosphere which will leave the planet a lifeless dusty rock?

I'm sure some congressman can find a snowball and tell that this is all hooey.

Have to say I'm rooting for the microorganisms here.
 
6nome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Western lies and propaganda

/ typed from my dacha in Yakutsk


I thought Trumpers didn't like DACA.
 
DeathStarTechSupport
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Glorious Tractor Factory
Youtube hNRDkS7wGNw
 
Gramma [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The planet will be fine once all the people are dead.
 
0z79
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: hoodiowithtudio: proton: Don't forget about the anthrax and ancient viruses and bacteria.

"Climate change is melting permafrost soils that have been frozen for thousands of years, and as the soils melt they are releasing ancient viruses and bacteria that, having lain dormant, are springing back to life."

http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/2017050​4-there-are-diseases-hidden-in-ice-and​-they-are-waking-up

I was curious if covid19 actually came from some scientific exploration in siberia.

I thought they'd pretty much settled on "Someone farked a pangolin in China".


"Wet market, just like SARS" is the most likely cause, I think.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Populat​i​on_transfer_in_the_Soviet_Union#Death_​toll
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

0z79: jtown: hoodiowithtudio: proton: Don't forget about the anthrax and ancient viruses and bacteria.

"Climate change is melting permafrost soils that have been frozen for thousands of years, and as the soils melt they are releasing ancient viruses and bacteria that, having lain dormant, are springing back to life."

http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/2017050​4-there-are-diseases-hidden-in-ice-and​-they-are-waking-up

I was curious if covid19 actually came from some scientific exploration in siberia.

I thought they'd pretty much settled on "Someone farked a pangolin in China".

"Wet market, just like SARS" is the most likely cause, I think.


At least they didn't go in dry.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to go to Lake Baikal...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
