(Huffington Post)   "I'm not a racist," says man spray-painting racist slogan on statue of Arthur Ashe   (huffpost.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your headline only celebrates half of this man's exceptionalism, subby:

"I'm not a racist. I just don't agree with people desecrating property."

So not only is he a non-racist who uses racist slogans, he's an individual who stands firm against the desecration of property by vandalizing property. He is the living embodiment of Schrodinger's Human.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A statue of a black tennis player is totally equivalent to that of a white man who fought to preserve slavery, so I'm going to write the opposite slogan on it. That'll show 'em.

This is how little children think.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Your headline only celebrates half of this man's exceptionalism, subby:

"I'm not a racist. I just don't agree with people desecrating property."

So not only is he a non-racist who uses racist slogans, he's an individual who stands firm against the desecration of property by vandalizing property. He is the living embodiment of Schrodinger's Human.


Man, Mitt Romney is gonna so going to be pissed off or meh...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This poor man is obviously another innocent victim of the Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA movements.  They forced him to act like an irresponsible racist jackhole, don't you see?  He's the real victim here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Don't all lives matter?" the man told a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter observing him.

Nobody ever said they didn't moron.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Don't all lives matter?" the man told a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter...

Not yours.
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can someone please explain the logic to me on how writing "White Lives Matter" is racist but writing "Black Lives Matter" isn't?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm so opposed to people who lie on the internet, that I lie on the internet.  Don't all truths matter?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Can someone please explain the logic to me on how writing "White Lives Matter" is racist but writing "Black Lives Matter" isn't?


500 years of history.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A man who believes all lives matter and disagrees with desecration of public property spray paints "WLM" on public property. Wut?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: 500 years of history.


Why not 1000 years of history? How about 30,000 years? I mean if we're drawing arbitrary lines in history, why stop at 500?
 
joker420
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
White Lives Matter is racist? LMAO.
 
joker420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
White Lives Matter is racist? LMAO you poor snowflakes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Can someone please explain the logic to me on how writing "White Lives Matter" is racist but writing "Black Lives Matter" isn't?


Same reason you can have black beauty pageants, black scholarships, and black panther movies, but not white beauty pageants, white scholarships, and white panther movies.
Someone needs to have his privilege checked.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: 500 years of history.

Why not 1000 years of history? How about 30,000 years? I mean if we're drawing arbitrary lines in history, why stop at 500?


We found a fark Boogaloo Boi
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

joker420: White Lives Matter is racist? LMAO you poor snowflakes.


Looks like someone triggered a burst model.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

joker420: White Lives Matter is racist? LMAO.


Yes, Joker, graffiting white lives matter as a response to BLM protests is racist. It turns being against disproportionate police brutality against black people into something to be opposed. It's the pretending that black lives matter is about only black lives and not black lives matter too. It is an attempt to strawman the opposition, and if you are opposed to black lives mattering too, you are a goddamn racist.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This thread...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Look what the felis domesticus dragged in. Haven't smelled that one for a while.
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Same reason you can have black beauty pageants, black scholarships, and black panther movies, but not white beauty pageants, white scholarships, and white panther movies.


Ignoring the idiocy of including "Black Panther" in there, I would posit that those items are also racist and exclusionary. In fact there's a fairly long history of debate regarding the exclusionary and racist nature of quota's.

One could argue, and I would agree, that there was a time when they were needed, but that time has long passed.

It just seems completely illogical and counter productive to state that you don't feel judging someone based upon skin color is morally correct, then turning around and insisting that everything be based upon a persons skin color.

If you can explain that logic I'd appreciate it.

As for "checking my privilege" , how about developing an intelligent and coherent response to ideas you don't agree with instead of spouting some stupid nonsense that presupposes the false idea that you have any idea what my life has been like.

/Over the course of history more people of color were slave owners than white people, but that's including all of history and you'd have to include the empires that lasted for centuries longer than the US has been in existence. But that's an inconvenient truth.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So--just as a point of fact, as a point of conversation--what do you think it means, to be a racist?

What do you think...I mean, what activities do you think that a racist would be involved with?  How do you think that we--the rest of us--identify racism? If a white man, painting over "BLM" with "WLM" on a public statuesays "I'm not a racist. I just don't agree with people desecrating property"...if that white man were to say while "desecrating" property that he's against desecrating property, how should we take his protestation that he's not a racist?

Here (let me help): Finish this sentence "I am not a racist but..."

/it's a trap
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of course, all lives matter.

Of course, all lives also haven't been systematically oppressed, but I imagine grasping the obvious or seeing the world through entitlement tinted glasses this spraypainting Derplord's strong suit.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: 500 years of history.

Why not 1000 years of history? How about 30,000 years? I mean if we're drawing arbitrary lines in history, why stop at 500?


Because Star Wars happened in 1520 and nothing that happened before that matters.

Or the most relevant history of this country goes back 500 years and when dealing with American problems it helps to look at America's history.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: As for "checking my privilege" , how about developing an intelligent and coherent response to ideas you don't agree with instead of spouting some stupid nonsense that presupposes the false idea that you have any idea what my life has been like.


You must not be familiar with me.
Spouting stupid nonsense that presupposes a false idea is sort of what I do around here.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When Arthur Ashe was a child he couldn't even play in youth tennis tournaments because of the color of his skin.  He only initially had access to the sport because his father was busting his ass taking care of a "blacks only" playground.  It's not like segregation is ancient U.S. history, it's still happening.

The fact that people on this and every other website in the US of A are still typing stuff like "Huh, WLM is racist?  LOL snowflakes" when a fellow dumbshiate spraypaints it on a statue honoring a man that finally broke the color barrier in professional tennis makes me want to punch the internet in the balls.

For those of us that want to see society be the best place for everyone living on it, rather than a game of "us against them," it also should serve as a reminder that there is so much much more work to do.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

joker420: White Lives Matter is racist? LMAO you poor snowflakes.


THIS. Because all lives matter. Everyone matters.

On a different note, that guy would be like "I'm not a racist, I have a color TV."
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CanisNoir: Can someone please explain the logic to me on how writing "White Lives Matter" is racist but writing "Black Lives Matter" isn't?


Please allow me to put it this way: You're attending a funeral for a dead child, and during the middle of the mother's eulogy another person stands up and says "ALL BABIES MATTER! STOP CRYING!"

That's what white lives matter is. BLM is that eulogy, bringing to light the racist injustices that have plagued people of color for hundreds of years.

Saying white lives matter is a direct gut punch saying "we don't care about your plight, care about us!" Which, is the textbook example of racism. To ignore the plight of others because you think you're better and your cause has just as much if not greater weight isn't right here.

And make no mistake, that's what white lives matter is. It's white people who can't handle the fact that there's a whole group of people out there who've been repressed for hundreds of years, and they can't handle the limelight being off them for once.

BLM points out inequality. White lives matter attempts to paint over it.
 
