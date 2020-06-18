 Skip to content
 
(Gulf News)   Alcoholic monkey gets sentenced to life behind bars. If only I could do the same to Uncle 'good time' Henry   (gulfnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I blame Mowgli for this.
 
Summercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Uncle Henry I am not getting a kick out of this...
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an alcoholic, I also spend a lot of time behind bars.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention if he is still getting green lights on Fark
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't wait for his Nathaniel Rateliff cover to drop...
 
Slypork
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They really spanked that monkey
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Life imitates a James Herriot story.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dissemination Monkey, please report to your Fark thread.

I repeat, D-Monkey please report to your thread.  And don't forget to byob.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA:  The monkey, named 'Kalua', is a native of Mirzapur district. He has bitten over 250 persons in Mirzapur, of whom one died.

Are we sure this monkey isn't a Sumatran Rat Monkey?

Because that's the last thing we need in 2020.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Dissemination Monkey, please report to your Fark thread.

I repeat, D-Monkey please report to your thread.  And don't forget to byob.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The politics tab has been oddly quiet recently.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Spent a lot of time on monkey bars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgrmac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sorry Arctic Monkeys
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

booztravlr: As an alcoholic, I also spend a lot of time behind bars.


as a monkey, I spend a lot of time flinging poo.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That funky monkey
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give him a drink see if he mellows.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Give him a drink see if he mellows.


Edibles.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm curious as to what caused that one person to die.
 
