(NPR)   45 min interview with Michael Osterholm, the Covid expert from Minnesota, is not completely depressing. Except maybe the part that he gets death threats and called a member of the deep state   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Interesting, Epidemiology, Infectious disease, Infection, Influenza, New cases, first day, epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, risk factors  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We will all know somebody - we will all love somebody - who will die from this disease," he says. "Eventually there won't be any blue states or red states. There won't be any blue cities or red rural areas. It'll all be COVID colored."

That's pretty much it.  It almost feels like this crap is closing in on you.

Late last week, my friend who works at a *very* large oil and gas company told me they found out, through contractors in the same building whose companies let *their* employees know, that there was a cluster case in the building.  The large oil and gas company didn't let any employees, who are coming to work, know any of this.  One of their VPs was calling people in, who they discovered talking about it, to subtly threaten their job.

My sister in-law and daughter were exposed to it - she let her guard down and allowed what was supposed to be one friend of her daughter's come in the house (it ended up being three).  One of the three friends has it.  This was yesterday

Yesterday, a family down the street who let their kid play baseball when it started back up (being hyper-careful mind you), saw the league announce that two kids on another team have C19.  They re-canceled the season.

I'm counting the days until someone in my building/office gets it.  Less than half the building is here but out of those who are, only half seem to give a shiat about it and the half that doesn't has a good portion in their 60s.

/I'm wearing a 3d printed mask with N95 insert and it seals perfectly.
//Fark these idiots who can't/refuse to take simple precautions
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.

That's free advice.

That's free advice.



That's not just *free* advice.  It's advice that is shiat-easy to follow.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*clicks link*

*ctrl-f* "death threat"
*ctrl-f* "deep state"

????

/I'm guessing it's actually in the video and not the excerpts, then
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease


Plan for no vaccine... and current science seems to be pointing in that direction.  Or something like a flu shot that has limited use.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been accused of being a member of the "shallow state" by my wife.

Does that count?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: "We will all know somebody - we will all love somebody - who will die from this disease," he says. "Eventually there won't be any blue states or red states. There won't be any blue cities or red rural areas. It'll all be COVID colored."

That's pretty much it.  It almost feels like this crap is closing in on you.

That's pretty much it.  It almost feels like this crap is closing in on you.

Late last week, my friend who works at a *very* large oil and gas company told me they found out, through contractors in the same building whose companies let *their* employees know, that there was a cluster case in the building.  The large oil and gas company didn't let any employees, who are coming to work, know any of this.  One of their VPs was calling people in, who they discovered talking about it, to subtly threaten their job.

My sister in-law and daughter were exposed to it - she let her guard down and allowed what was supposed to be one friend of her daughter's come in the house (it ended up being three).  One of the three friends has it.  This was yesterday

Yesterday, a family down the street who let their kid play baseball when it started back up (being hyper-careful mind you), saw the league announce that two kids on another team have C19.  They re-canceled the season.

I'm counting the days until someone in my building/office gets it.  Less than half the building is here but out of those who are, only half seem to give a shiat about it and the half that doesn't has a good portion in their 60s.

/I'm wearing a 3d printed mask with N95 insert and it seals perfectly.
//Fark these idiots who can't/refuse to take simple precautions


Tyrosine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Except maybe the part that he gets death threats and called a member of the deep state

Dumb people always blame the messenger.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dwrash: Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.  

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

Plan for no vaccine... and current science seems to be pointing in that direction.  Or something like a flu shot that has limited use.


You don't know that.  You wish it were true though for some morbid reason.
 
cleek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: *clicks link*

*ctrl-f* "death threat"
*ctrl-f* "deep state"

????

/I'm guessing it's actually in the video and not the excerpts, then


Correct.

starts at ~11:00 in.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Logic 100.a will never be a requirement in U.S. high schools.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: dwrash: Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.  

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

Plan for no vaccine... and current science seems to be pointing in that direction.  Or something like a flu shot that has limited use.

You don't know that.  You wish it were true though for some morbid reason.


I do know that, I have some friends that work in the Merck vaccine lab... I would trust them more than anything I would hear in the media.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dwrash: Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

Plan for no vaccine... and current science seems to be pointing in that direction.  Or something like a flu shot that has limited use.


I agree that we should plan for no vaccine, we shouldn't be putting all our efforts into only one way to stop the spread, but what evidence are you basing your pessimism on?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Except maybe the part that he gets death threats and called a member of the deep state

Dumb people always blame the messenger.

Dumb people always blame the messenger.


i blame trump.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dwrash: Rapmaster2000: dwrash: Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.  

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

Plan for no vaccine... and current science seems to be pointing in that direction.  Or something like a flu shot that has limited use.

You don't know that.  You wish it were true though for some morbid reason.

I do know that, I have some friends that work in the Merck vaccine lab... I would trust them more than anything I would hear in the media.


Trust him, he knows some people
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: I agree that we should plan for no vaccine, we shouldn't be putting all our efforts into only one way to stop the spread, but what evidence are you basing your pessimism on?


Its the same viral team that was working on SARS for the last 10 years and they are closely related.  This virus type poses some very unique problems when it comes to getting the body to generate the required antibodies.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: dwrash: Rapmaster2000: dwrash: Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.  

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

Plan for no vaccine... and current science seems to be pointing in that direction.  Or something like a flu shot that has limited use.

You don't know that.  You wish it were true though for some morbid reason.

I do know that, I have some friends that work in the Merck vaccine lab... I would trust them more than anything I would hear in the media.

Trust him, he knows some people


Plan for the worse, hope for the best is always the best policy.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dwrash: TDWCom29: dwrash: Rapmaster2000: dwrash: Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.  

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

Plan for no vaccine... and current science seems to be pointing in that direction.  Or something like a flu shot that has limited use.

You don't know that.  You wish it were true though for some morbid reason.

I do know that, I have some friends that work in the Merck vaccine lab... I would trust them more than anything I would hear in the media.

Trust him, he knows some people

Plan for the worse, hope for the best is always the best policy.


This is true
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives. possibly forever since a vaccine may never come.


The problem is is that people won't do this forever.  And a vaccine ain't coming any time soon.  I don't buy the happy talk from the Trump administration that they'll have one by the end of the year.  One to three years is more realistic, and "never" is not impossible.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: UberDave: "We will all know somebody - we will all love somebody - who will die from this disease," he says. "Eventually there won't be any blue states or red states. There won't be any blue cities or red rural areas. It'll all be COVID colored."

That's pretty much it.  It almost feels like this crap is closing in on you.

That's pretty much it.  It almost feels like this crap is closing in on you.

Late last week, my friend who works at a *very* large oil and gas company told me they found out, through contractors in the same building whose companies let *their* employees know, that there was a cluster case in the building.  The large oil and gas company didn't let any employees, who are coming to work, know any of this.  One of their VPs was calling people in, who they discovered talking about it, to subtly threaten their job.

My sister in-law and daughter were exposed to it - she let her guard down and allowed what was supposed to be one friend of her daughter's come in the house (it ended up being three).  One of the three friends has it.  This was yesterday

Yesterday, a family down the street who let their kid play baseball when it started back up (being hyper-careful mind you), saw the league announce that two kids on another team have C19.  They re-canceled the season.

I'm counting the days until someone in my building/office gets it.  Less than half the building is here but out of those who are, only half seem to give a shiat about it and the half that doesn't has a good portion in their 60s.

/I'm wearing a 3d printed mask with N95 insert and it seals perfectly.
//Fark these idiots who can't/refuse to take simple precautions

[Fark user image 425x185]


Everyone knows that feelings of boredom and restlessness are protective agents against communicable diseases...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dwrash: Rapmaster2000: dwrash: Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.  

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

Plan for no vaccine... and current science seems to be pointing in that direction.  Or something like a flu shot that has limited use.

You don't know that.  You wish it were true though for some morbid reason.

I do know that, I have some friends that work in the Merck vaccine lab... I would trust them more than anything I would hear in the media.


You completely made that up.  You always have "friends".
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Practice social distancing.  Keep doing this until a vaccine arrives.

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease

That's free advice.

/covid-19 is a very nasty disease


You had me until the hand washing part. I can't be bothered with all that.
 
godxam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it absolutely blows my mind how covid has become politicized.  In two weeks I get to decide if I'm going to force my employer (led by mouth-breathing Trump hand puppets)  to fire me.  Restart (100%) in downtown Houston office July 1st.  Red people (covidiots) don't wear  masks and jump on the elevator like there won't be another for days.

The division in this country is reaching a point of no return - used to be that a national emergency caused people to come together -  WTF has happened?  Trump?
 
