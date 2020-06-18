 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Finally An answer to the age old question: Does a bear shiat in the woods? Well, turns out a bear will shiat anywhere it damn well pleases   (97x.com) divider line
963 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jun 2020 at 12:46 PM



WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Scat!!
 
GoofyGus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yogi Bear: Trying to Escape Jellystone Park
Youtube k5AwcMWb1Ns
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Catholic? Did it make a sound?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabbits also know it's best to stay out of reach when a bear is taking a shiat.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the bear didn't swipe their newspaper
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open Season - Boog's Poop Scene (5/10) | Movieclips
Youtube zgrvS0PJDrA
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the person who took the picture doesn't go there to hunt...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats a lot of huckelberries.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Rabbits also know it's best to stay out of reach when a bear is taking a shiat.


Came here to post that joke.  Doing it anyway.

Eddie Murphy - Bear and Rabbit Joke
Youtube 1mFf5B5qEX4
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 620x943]


I guarantee that is from a vacation home in Gatlinburg, TN.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no pleases.   It just goes where it goes.  Bears are unconsciously an enemy of sanitation. That's why they don't go to Heaven.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like that the cub nearly got it right in the face.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image 620x943]

I guarantee that is from a vacation home in Gatlinburg, TN.


My first thought as well.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I like that the cub nearly got it right in the face.


I laughed way too hard at that.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I like that the cub nearly got it right in the face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: WoodyHayes: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

I like that the cub nearly got it right in the face.

[Fark user image 800x597]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Age old question...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
