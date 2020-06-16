 Skip to content
(WLWT)   Arrest warrant issued for man who punched BLM protestor's head in Bethel, Ohio. Unclear why his head was in Bethel   (wlwt.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Constable, Sheriff, Crime, Police, Arrest warrant, police department, Nicholas Reardon, Johnnie Devault  
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouted "Don't Look Bethel"... but it's too late.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me save you a click.
The video does not show the punch.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump supporters are only violent because they're as ignorant as the day is long.  There are few people on the planet that know less than your average Trump supporter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: I shouted "Don't Look Bethel"... but it's too late.


Should have gone with the old bull joke.  "Brace yourself, Bethel!"
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the video the cop is lying. he saw it too. happened right in front of him not 4 ft from his face. the man that hit him had on a confederate flag durag
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I heard from someone bigly intelligent once say there are good people on both sides, so everything is ok and evens out. Racism solved, drop the balloons and banner!
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TMZ has the video as you can see the cop saw him and even turned his head around to see better and watched the coward run off. you know damn good and well he heard it.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and then when the guy told him about it he said "yeah , I bet you wouldn't have if you'd have been standing over there" and points across the way.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How weak was that punch?  Pretty pathetic that his little turd lined up the guy and took his best shot and didn't have any type of effect.  Guy should be embarrassed that he's such a weakling.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: The suspect was initially identified by his biker name

Biker Name...he wore a something with his name on it? Super genius I see.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobodeluxe: TMZ has the video as you can see the cop saw him and even turned his head around to see better and watched the coward run off. you know damn good and well he heard it.


Deriliction of duty
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: How weak was that punch?  Pretty pathetic that his little turd lined up the guy and took his best shot and didn't have any type of effect.  Guy should be embarrassed that he's such a weakling.


I'm waiting for the statement in court "We do those love punches in the Klan.  It shows a deep support for our bothers.  You can see it didn't even phase him.  Peace out brother!"
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weak ass punch....

You load up and unload on a completely unsuspecting person and **at the most** get a little head shake out of it?

I hope he broke his hand. The forehead and back of the head are the LAST places you want to hit.

Methinks "biker" may be a little too generous a term for this coward. The bikers I know prefer a more direct approach, not a sucker punch in the back of the head... probably one of the weekend warrior types who feels his doo rag and $40,000 boulevard queen he's paying 27% interest on makes him an outlaw....
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: How weak was that punch?  Pretty pathetic that his little turd lined up the guy and took his best shot and didn't have any type of effect.  Guy should be embarrassed that he's such a weakling.


dude was pretty big. guy who punched him swung like you would slap someone and caught him right in the ear from behind. So total sucker punch as the guys stood stoic not engaging while folks screamed a him. They did this all in full view of the cops and the cops were on the side of the anti-BLM protesters who all appeared to be drunk biker types.

After getting assaulted across the street by a group he moved to the opposite side of the street where this happened. The cops are full of shiat and this is CYA lie
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big of a coward do you have to be to punch some doughy millennial in the back of the head and then run like a little biatch?
I'm betting my 6-year old granddaughter could kick that pussies ass.
 
strapp3r [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ultimately, my enemies, the people who are most likely to harm me are my fellow citizens

vignette1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


/the more flags/eagles in their avi, the less likely that we share values
//we fly an American flag on our pole for holidays
///we've got bald eagles nesting in our neighborhood.  we love eagles!
 
flannelcat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was a millennial though.  no loss there
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny how the cops arrest black men who so much as brush past someone else, yet when a trump supporter attacks someone they literally just stand there and watch. Makes you think...
 
kindms
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Weak ass punch....

You load up and unload on a completely unsuspecting person and **at the most** get a little head shake out of it?

I hope he broke his hand. The forehead and back of the head are the LAST places you want to hit.

Methinks "biker" may be a little too generous a term for this coward. The bikers I know prefer a more direct approach, not a sucker punch in the back of the head... probably one of the weekend warrior types who feels his doo rag and $40,000 boulevard queen he's paying 27% interest on makes him an outlaw....


nope. these would be the toothless leather bikers. when i watched the video i laughed. i guess asshole biker clothes haven't changed in 40 years. stupid leather vests, bandannas on the forehead, goatee / beard. all drinking in public.

basically a group of losers
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well he is now on a list for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I hope he is happy now.
 
dracos31
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flannelcat: It was a millennial black though.  no loss there


See now why your comment is stupid and that you should feel bad for posting it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: How weak was that punch?  Pretty pathetic that his little turd lined up the guy and took his best shot and didn't have any type of effect.  Guy should be embarrassed that he's such a weakling.


It was weak AND cowardly.  He couldn't even face the guy.  Had to sneak up behind him.

That's how you know you're dealing with a Trump supporter.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kindms: kendelrio: Weak ass punch....

You load up and unload on a completely unsuspecting person and **at the most** get a little head shake out of it?

I hope he broke his hand. The forehead and back of the head are the LAST places you want to hit.

Methinks "biker" may be a little too generous a term for this coward. The bikers I know prefer a more direct approach, not a sucker punch in the back of the head... probably one of the weekend warrior types who feels his doo rag and $40,000 boulevard queen he's paying 27% interest on makes him an outlaw....

nope. these would be the toothless leather bikers. when i watched the video i laughed. i guess asshole biker clothes haven't changed in 40 years. stupid leather vests, bandannas on the forehead, goatee / beard. all drinking in public.

basically a group of losers


To clarify, the majority of the bikers I hang out with wear three piece patches with an MC cube and a diamond, so not many toothless wonders there...

/well, some are toothless, but not from old age...
 
kindms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
and the police excuse is they were outnumbered so they did nothing. Nice to know when they feel threatened they have decided to do nothing when its white losers attacking people.

oh will just let that guy get killed, theres only 6 of us. not call the sate police, not the National Guard, nah the can assault people, no biggie
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like his FB account has been found and commented on.  Well, one of his several accounts.
 
flannelcat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dracos31: flannelcat: It was a millennial black though.  no loss there

See now why your comment is stupid and that you should feel bad for posting it?


I don't feel bad about posting my original comment.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you know what I've heard, regarding some of those who work forces?
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kendelrio: kindms: kendelrio: Weak ass punch....

You load up and unload on a completely unsuspecting person and **at the most** get a little head shake out of it?

I hope he broke his hand. The forehead and back of the head are the LAST places you want to hit.

Methinks "biker" may be a little too generous a term for this coward. The bikers I know prefer a more direct approach, not a sucker punch in the back of the head... probably one of the weekend warrior types who feels his doo rag and $40,000 boulevard queen he's paying 27% interest on makes him an outlaw....

nope. these would be the toothless leather bikers. when i watched the video i laughed. i guess asshole biker clothes haven't changed in 40 years. stupid leather vests, bandannas on the forehead, goatee / beard. all drinking in public.

basically a group of losers

To clarify, the majority of the bikers I hang out with wear three piece patches with an MC cube and a diamond, so not many toothless wonders there...

/well, some are toothless, but not from old age...


https://twitter.com/rywriggs/status/1​2​72353892165132288

same town. you can watch them assault a young woman in clear view of the police
 
God--
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
His FB page is about what you'd expect
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought protesting the Bureau of Land Management was a western state thing.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flannelcat: dracos31: flannelcat: It was a millennial black though.  no loss there

See now why your comment is stupid and that you should feel bad for posting it?

I don't feel bad about posting my original comment.


I'm not a psychologist but I'm guessing lack of empathy and lack of sympathy go hand in hand in jerk offs.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No, you're an in Bethel
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just, fark a lot of you.  This man stood alone for others' rights and you still wanna come in and badmouth him.  How disgusting can some of you be.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: TMZ has the video as you can see the cop saw him and even turned his head around to see better and watched the coward run off. you know damn good and well he heard it.


Isn't that another asshole cop harassing him along with the stinking shiats in leather?
 
dracos31
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

flannelcat: dracos31: flannelcat: It was a millennial black though.  no loss there

See now why your comment is stupid and that you should feel bad for posting it?

I don't feel bad about posting my original comment.


I said you should, not that you do, dumbass. The very fact you don't is why you should be sterilized for the protection of society.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dryknife: I thought protesting the Bureau of Land Management was a western state thing.


These people are easily confused and once they're mad, they can't let go.
 
joker420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought it was ok to punch a Nazi?
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: I just, fark a lot of you.  This man stood alone for others' rights and you still wanna come in and badmouth him.  How disgusting can some of you be.


WelcomeToFark.jpg

/no trolls on Fark
//lots of bad people, though
 
Dog Welder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently Bethel, OH only hires retired WWE referees for their police force.  There is no way the police did not see that happen...they were looking right at him.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kindms: and the police excuse is they were outnumbered so they did nothing. Nice to know when they feel threatened they have decided to do nothing when its white losers attacking people.

oh will just let that guy get killed, theres only 6 of us. not call the sate police, not the National Guard, nah the can assault people, no biggie


In my little town in North Jersey, we had a little march last Friday from the town PD to the local HS - maybe 300 people there, most of them under 30 (under 25, if I had to guess). There were 15 cops standing around as we organized/got started, a half-dozen or more cruisers following us along the route (with more cruisers/motorcycles ahead of us), and uniformed officers all along the route.

Why is it the cops can show up with overwhelming force when a bunch of kids want to walk 3 miles and shout about police brutality in a liberal(ish) town where people are mostly sympathetic, but in an area where pro-BLM protestors are being harassed and assaulted, there are just two cops around (in that video), neither of whom appear to be doing anything official (other than wearing those stupid hats)?

// are the same that burn crosses
// basically, local PD is admitting they'll run and hide if they don't have numbers
// seems like it's a great way to never get busted for anything again: assault a person with a dozen of your friends, and even in broad daylight the cops'll let you get away with it
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Friday should be interesting, after this incident and the one where they terrorized a young woman there's supposed to be a big group of protestors coming to Bethel from Columbus.
 
